Review: "I’ve slowly been learning how to make cooking as easy for me as possible since I personally struggle with depression that makes putting in the effort to cook hard at times. So that includes a lot of meats and veggies in the air fryer and basically all that was left was easy rice. Both me and my daughter love rice and it’s a staple in a lot of our Hispanic dishes. I got this little guy cause honestly it was only 20 dollars it was pink and it’s the perfect size for her and me and maybe even one other person. This is my first time dealing with a rice cooker and I was weary my rice wouldn’t be as good as if I made it on the stove top. I followed the instructions, and in just short moments my rice was all done. Perfectly cooked and perfectly yummy! I cannot complain at all. I didn’t have any issues with the latch not staying down or with the water bubbling over. (I think the key is rinsing the rice before you cook). Anyways. This thing is perfect, and I can’t wait to use it again tonight!" - Samantha