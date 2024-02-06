Celebrating Galentine's Day – the unofficial holiday honoring female friendships – and looking for the perfect gifts? Look no further! Our handpicked selection from Amazon will help you show your cherished girlfriends how much they mean to you. From luxurious self-care items and trendy accessories, to unique personalized keepsakes, we've got you covered.

#1 Patchology Serve Chilled Rosé Eye Gels , Because Your Galentine's Soulmate Deserves To De-Puff In Style Share icon Review: "I really liked how these look and I got them as a gift for my friend for secret Santa and she really loves them!! I wish I could comment how they’re like but obviously I didn’t use them haha. But they came fine and no damages at all" - Rose

#2 When You And Your Girl Squad Are 'Toasting' To Each Other's Epic Fails, There's No Better Accomplice Than 'What Do You Meme? For The Girls' Share icon Review: "I love that this product brought us girls closer to together!!! Just as girls, in the safe place of my home, for us all to just have snacks and maybe a few drinks 😜; it was a fun girl’s game and I recommend it ❤️" - Jenni

#3 Gift Your Wine Buddy The Dragon Glassware Stemless Glasses And Turn Every Hangout Into A Full-Bodied Experience Share icon Review: "Great for everyday use! The glass is durable but not so thick that you can’t view and enjoy your pour. The glasses are ample sized but with the indents, they are comfortable to hold without feeling like you’re holding a goldfish bowl. It seems the style is designed more for right-handed sippers. I am a lefty but I have no problem holding the glass in my right hand. I plan to order more for myself and maybe as gifts for friends!" - Amazon Customer

#4 Make Every Month A Claw-Some Adventure On Her Wall Because Nothing Says 'I Appreciate Your Cattitude' Like A Hangable Gallery Of Grumpy Kitties Share icon Review: "As a cat person I love this calendar. Every month has a unique picture of a cat in an angry pose or a snarky look. You will enjoy this calendar every day when you look at it and it would make an amazing gift for like minded friends. I rate this 5 stars." - Tunaluna

#5 Revive The Playdates Of The Past And Gift Your Plant-Loving Galentine A LEGO Icons Orchid Artificial Plant Share icon Review: "I’m a huge Lego fan and when I saw this I knew I had to get it to go with my room decor. If you know about legos you know it’s simply following the instructions. I love the outcome." - Yariev

#6 Your Bff's Tresses Are About To Be Ouai More Awesome. With One Wash, They'll Thank You For The Salon Days Brought Home! Share icon Review: "Recommend this to all my friends. Love how it makes my hair feel!!" - MS

#7 Perfume Is The Invisible Accessory And Lancôme Idôle Nectar Eau De Parfum Is The Missing Piece To Your Galentine's Chic Ensemble Share icon Review: "I love this scent a friend recommended it to me and I wore it for the first time tonight to work at the end of the shift I was still getting compliments on it. One of my coworkers said it’s you I’ve been smelling all night long ! I will continue to wear this scent. It makes me feel beautiful and confident and fresh and clean. My bottle came perfectly, fast and the seller did an amazing job at getting this to me fast and accurately." - j

#8 Warmth, Comfort, And Relief? Check! This Microwave Heating Pad Is The Galentine’s Day Gift That Hugs Your Bestie Right Back - Literally Share icon Review: "This item works perfectly. It is a lot easier to use and maintain. You don't have to worry about the cords or plugging it in! And it's so cute!" - Tina

#9 Who Needs A Glam Squad When Your Galentine's Got This In Her Purse? Honest Beauty Tinted Lip Balm Keeps Her Pout Perfect, On The Qt, And On The Go Share icon Review: "I was looking for an everyday “my lips but better” balm. I got the color Plum Drop, hearing it was a dupe for the beloved “Black Honey” by Clinique. I have been using lip liner and lipstick everyday for the last 7 years. Nothing that looks “natural” has made me feel as confident as this lip balm does! It's got enough color to it to give me that blood filled look I need, but not too much where it's obvious I'm wearing something tinted. I feel like my lips look healthy and hydrated. I cannot recommend this enough if you are an everyday lipstick wearer!" - tybee

#10 Watch Her Face Light Up Just Like This Clock When She Unwraps A Timepiece That Doubles As Her New Favorite Conversation Starter Share icon Review: "I bought this for a friend who was working from home so she could put it on her desk and she loved it. She sent me a picture and it was so cute! Chose the copper over the black and it worked out well for her space. Highly recommend!!" - Chriskg

#11 Spill The Tea Or Share Your Dreams; Either Way, The Sweet Water Decor Warm And Cozy Candle Is The Perf Scent-Sational Sidekick For Your Galentine Share icon Review: "I am a sucker for all things “warm & cozy” during the holidays and winter months. This candle adds to that feel in my house. I have burned it several times for an hour+ each time and it has melted clean. We’ve had no issues with the candle itself. It’s a lovely candle and even lovelier scent." - Melissa

#12 No Hiking Boots? No Problem! Gift Your Gal An Indoor Expedition With 'Trekking The National Parks' Board Game Share icon Review: "We love this game! We also enjoy Catan and Ticket to Ride and it’s along those same lines. This particular game is the favorite for when just my husband and I want to play a game alone - it’s great for 2 players. We just play til we are out of parks so it can be a nice long game, or if we want a shorter game we follow the directions of when the game should end. 🐈‍⬛" - Mrs. Ostlund

#13 This Galentine's Day, Give The Gift Of Timeless Chill Vibes With The Baimei Jade Roller & Gua Sha Share icon Review: "Experience a rejuvenating facial massage with this game-changing skincare tool set. As one satisfied customer puts it, 'I really did not expect something so simple and inexpensive would be so effective, so soothing and worthwhile.' The general consensus among users is that the roller and gua sha tools are of high quality, providing significant relief from puffiness, tension knots, and enhancing natural facial features. Some users were disappointed to find the handle made of plastic instead of crystal but agreed on its effectiveness nonetheless. This set makes an excellent gift for 'galentines' day as it adds a touch of luxury to any skincare routine. Ideal for anyone seeking self-care or looking to enhance their beauty regimen; imagine starting your day by rolling the cool stone over your face straight out from the freezer - reducing redness while stimulating blood circulation for a fresher look." - Amazon Customer

#14 Gift Your Galentine This Adorable Vegan Leather Satchel — Perfectly Sized For Love Notes And Lippies Share icon Reviwe: "I just got the purse, and it seems very sturdy. I’m excited to wear it for Valentine’s Day! There weren’t many others I could get here in time, but I’m happy with this one for sure.I just got the purse, and it seems very sturdy. I’m excited to wear it for Valentine’s Day! There weren’t many others I could get here in time, but I’m happy with this one for sure." - Amazon Customer

#15 Let The Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Be The Knight In Shining Armor For Your Bff's Lips, Rescuing Them From The Dragon Of Dryness All Night Long Share icon Review: "I received a sample of this a little over a year ago and I am definitely obsessed. I use this every night before I go to bed, and sometimes even throughout the day it is very moisturizing and just what I need. I’m 52 and This really keeps my lips hydrated. Now all of my family is just as obsessed and we have all of the flavors. The Berry and the Gummy Bear flavors are my favorite. Something about the scent of these takes me back to my childhood and brings back wonderful memories." - Beth Little

#16 Next-Level Shower Jam Sesh Incoming! Surprise Your Bestie With Some Aromatherapy Shower Steamers , Because Why Should Bath Bombs Have All The Fun? Share icon Review: "These have a very strong, very clean scent. All of the scents are that way and last a nice long while while I'm in the shower, especially nice and hot. There is a nice wide variety of fun scents and colors in the box and actually a rather lot of them for the price. I also like that they are individually wrapped. The scents didn't blend while in the box and they didn't powder everywhere like a different brand I've bought. I'd say my favorite was probably the lavender. So soothing for the days I took a hot shower right before bed, for sure. I liked the mint for a morning shower because it was sharp and clean and woke me up." - K

#17 Nothing Screams 'Retro Charm' Like This Vintage Inspired Strawberry Vase — It's The Kitschy-Cool Home For Your Galentine's Daisies And Daffodils Share icon Review: "I’m obsessed it’s the cutest vase ever!!! Good size, great quality I love it so much 😭🍓" - Kaylene Cordero

#18 Who Needs Chocolate When You Can Give Your Galentine An Escape Of A New Novel? 'The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store' Is The Perfect Checkout Choice Share icon Review: "This book brought so many different emotions to me as I read each chapter of phenomenal story telling and profound craftiness of words. Without telling the story completely, I would just say you have to read it with a mindset of love, compassion, forgiveness, and loyalty to all mankind. This book will not let you down." - James R. Bunton

#19 Let Your Gal Pal's Decor Game Bloom 365 Days A Year With The Timeless Elegance Of An Artificial Rose Flower In A Stylish Vase Share icon Review: "This is so cute! My boyfriend wanted to get me this for Christmas and I didn’t know what it was but this one appealed to me more then any of the other ones! Pretty packaging, nothing was broken overall perfect!" - Jasmine Simpson

#20 Hey, Your Bff Deserves To Be As Into Herself As You Are Into Her, Right? This Workbook Is Her Roadmap To Self-High-Fives And A Total Love-Fest Share icon Review: "Pretty thick. Has reading for you to do and activities that make you think a bit. Love it" - Natly

#21 Spread The Love And The Cream This Galentine's With A Dollop Of Pattern Beauty Styling Cream Share icon Review: "My sister and I decide to test the product together & we both were excited about the outcome! We first wet our hair with water and then applied the products in the same order. We agreed we had more softness, less frizz and lots of curl definition. We're planning to use the Patterns products regularly and highly recommend using it." - LaShawna Coffy

#22 Spruce Up Her Nightly Unwind With This Magic Banila Co Melt-Off Balm — Because At The End Of The Day, Your Bff’s Face Deserves A Clean Slate Share icon Review: "My all-time cleansing balm( perfect ) for my combination skin Don't waste your money on other products this is the one for sure 👌 ✨️ This cleansing balm is my favorite step in my skincare routine it's perfect and I have been using it for over a year now. I use it at night to melt away daily grime and SPF so well. It has a lovely texture that melts easily and quickly. I use it also to massage my face while cleaning and rinsing it, next using my cleanser as a second step it makes my face hydrated and mochi and clean 100%" - Nada Salama

#23 These Dragon Glassware X Barbie Glasses Turn Every Galentine's Clink Into A Sparkling Walk Down Memory Lane! Share icon Review: "Im SUCH a girly girl AND a Barbie girl at heart (at the tender age of 42 lol) so it was a MUST that i get this set! I had been eyeing them for a while because, hello- price! But i finally pulled the trigger and was soooo happy i did! These are a nice quality and was packaged lovely. Perfect gift for yourself or your girly friend! Would definitely recommend!" - Keely

#24 Merge Masterpiece And Timekeeper For Your Most Artistic Amigo This Galentine's Day. Salvador Dali Melted Clock Is Not Just Telling Time, It's Telling A Story! Share icon Review: "Love this clock, super cute. Came as expected" - Audrey

#25 Elevate Your Galentine's Up-Do Game With Kitsch Satin Hair Scrunchies , And Help Your Bestie Say 'Buh-Bye' To Breakage And 'Hello' To Styling Heaven! Share icon Review: "these are GREAT . i used to always use regular super thin elastic hair ties that you can get everywhere, & my hair would always break off and get caught on those . i’ve been using just ONE of these, for an entire month, and literally have not had a single hair get caught on it ! it’s so easy to remove it (hair is in a bun alot of times). i have 3b curly hair, so i’ve always experienced breakage when it comes to hair ties, until i bought these. they also don’t leave my hair “dented”. at first i thought it was pricey for just 5, but i still haven’t even used the other 4 ! i recently handwashed the one i’ve been consistently using in the sink with a little shampoo & let it air dry. i WANT to buy another pack just to have them, but i don’t anticipate needing to for a while" - Alex

#26 Give The Gift Of Chill Vibes And Sweet Lavender Scents This Galentine's With An Asutra Silk Eye Pillow Share icon Review: "How can you go wrong with this eye pillow? It is silky smooth (I don't like the velvety fabrics offered on other eye masks) and completely adjustable with the weight, ingredients of the filling, and the strap is comfortable. They even included extra flax seeds for adding more weight and extra lavender buds for adding more scent. There is even a gel mask included! Just WOW guys you are awesome!" - Elizabeth H.

#27 Here's For The Long Talks And Steeper Thoughts; Gift Your Tea-Loving Galentine The Elegant Fellow Stagg Ekg Pro Kettle For That Perfect Pour-Over Moment Share icon Review: "I’ve never driven a Rolls Royce, but I’ve certainly made tea and coffee with one. This is the best kettle I’ve ever owned. Heats water in seconds and makes the perfect pour over coffee and tea. 5 stars!" - Chris

#28 Bad Hair Day? Freezing Temps? No Problem! Gift Your Gal A Knit Cuff Beanie And Watch Her Conquer Winter Like The Queen She Is Share icon Review: "love this beanie! was a valentines gift for my gf. we both wear it often, perfect brown color!" - Dominique

#29 The Amazon Echo Pop Is The Sleek And Sound-Savvy Aide-De-Camp Your Galentine Deserves Share icon Review: "I recently added it to our family collection of smart devices for my daughter's bedroom, and I'm impressed. Despite its small size, the sound quality is surprisingly robust. Whether she's jamming to music or asking Alexa for the weather, the Echo Pop delivers crystal-clear audio. The setup was a breeze. The voice control is handy, making it a great addition to our smart home. For those looking for a compact smart speaker that doesn't compromise on sound, the Echo Pop is a solid choice." - E.Kaz