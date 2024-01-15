Embark on a journey with us as we explore 30 design products on Amazon that brilliantly streamline and simplify daily tasks. From nifty kitchen tools that cut meal prep times to cunning devices that declutter your workspace, we've got it all. These masterfully designed products are proof that simplicity doesn't mean compromise, but rather upgrading life's most mundane tasks to an art form.

#1 Wave Goodbye To Rough Tp And Hello To The Spray That Brings Your Bum Joy. This Bidet Attachment Is The Cheeky Hero You Never Knew You Needed. Share icon Review: To be honest, I thought that you had to have money to have a bidet, but this is so affordable! It is easy to install. It uses the water that flows into your toilet so it can be a bit cold, but I don’t mind it. It works well and has definitely cut back on my husbands excessive use of toilet paper. You can aim and adjust the water pressure to your liking. I couldn’t wait to use the bathroom after it was installed." - Mollie B.

#2 Bid Adieu To Shoe Avalanches And Hello To Neat Aisles Of Style – Shoe Slotz Is Your Closet's New Sole Mate For A Clutter-Skipping Romance. Share icon Review: "After an extreme cleaning of my closet and getting rid of 20 pairs of shoes, I bought 40 of these shoe slotz to organize my shoe collection and create some space in my closet. The shoe slotz worked great for my flats, my tennis shoes and my low and mid heels. My higher heels didn’t work, but that was because my shelves weren’t tall enough. My only complaint is that the little tab that you insert on the shoe slotz to hold the shoe in place comes out easily- see my video for clarity. Truthfully, you probably only need these on higher heeled shoes that may slide off without the tab." - Candygirl

#3 Remember Those Coins, Keys, And Crumbs That Vanish Into The Void? Yeah, The Drop Stop Is Basically The Superhero That Keeps Your Car's Side Crevices From Turning Into Black Holes. Share icon Review: "This is such a great, simple accessory that is so effective! With 2 kids in the backseat who constantly need me to hand them things, this has been so helpful in not dropping things and having them get stuck and lost and forgotten under the seat. It also proves a little resting place for items that otherwise would have dropped down. This came with 2, and we put one in each car by the driver’s seat since we slide our sunshades in the little area by our passenger seats. Very easy to put in- and it stays in place. Great buy!" - Paige

#4 Road Tripping With Your Four-Legged Co-Pilot Just Got Better! Grab This Travel Dog Water Dispenser And Keep Your Fur Baby's Water Bowl As Full As Your Heart. Share icon Review: "This water bottle is easy to use, very durable, convenient & does not leak when you lock the water dispensing feature. I stick it in my backpack often and have never had a problem with it leaking. My dog always drinks out of it very easily and it’s great to take with us on walks. I love that it also has the poop bags attached since we definitely need those on our walks as well. I highly recommend this water bottle it’s been awesome for us so far. For size reference, My puppy was only 12 weeks and 6lbs in this photo." - Alisha Cosby

#5 For Every Vamp That Craves The Grape Without The Groan, These Wine Wands Purify Your Pour, Because The Best Wines Are The Ones Enjoyed Headache-Free! Share icon Review: Went from not being able to drink wine at all to having two full 6 ounce classes with one wand! A little bit of a stuffy nose but absolutely no headache!!! Definitely worth a try." - Shannon Naughton

#6 Your Laptop's Not Spying On You Today! The Webcam Cover Slide Sticks It To The Snoopers – Because The Only Peeping Should Be When You’re Netflix-Bingeing. Share icon Review: Perfect webcam cover for extra privacy/security. I tried to get good pictures to show just how thin these are as I wasn't expecting them to be as small as they are. There is a very thin "lip" around the edge of my laptop screen and these fit perfectly right up against it. They are extremely thin and you can barely tell that it's an add-on and not part of the laptop. They are definitely magnetic as they stick to each other in the package. The only draw back is the quality of the adhesive. Make sure you put slight pressure on it when it's in the spot you want for way more than the recommended 12 seconds, and then leave it alone to stick better. Even after holding it for 12 seconds, it was still easy to move it when sliding the cover over. I held it down for at least 30 seconds and left it alone for a couple hours and now it doesn't move when sliding the cover." - MFaith

#7 Attention All Kitchen Ninjas: Master The Art Of Measuring With This Wizard Tool – It Slides To The Size You Need Faster Than You Can Say 'More Cookies'! Share icon Review: "My wife loves this. It’s an all in one measuring spoon.



Easy to use and clean. If your contemplating on buying this or buying all the separate ones, trust us, buy this thing." - Brandon A.

#8 Branch Out And Take Your Backyard Shenanigans To The Next Level—because The Swurfer Isn't Just A Swing, It's A Stand-Up Statement Against Typical Tree-Play! Share icon Review: "We bought a Swurfer swing about a month ago and we absolutely love it! The only problem with it is that all of the kids AND adults have trouble waiting for their turn. The board appears well made with a smooth finish. I am looking forward to giving this gift to friends and family in the future. It keep the kids outside and having fun!" - chris hostetler

#9 Get Your Flame Game Strong With These Scorch-Proof Grilling Sheets – Because Every Grill Master Deserves To Cook Without The Charred Aftermath! Share icon Review: "Kept the grille clean but the chicken and grilled vegetables together and moist without compmrosing flavor." - Cecilia F Chinchilla

#10 Introducing The Snap N Strain, The Gadget That Fits Snugger Than Your Favorite Jeans And Takes The Drama Out Of Draining—so You Can Pour Your Heart Into Cooking, Not Your Food Into The Sink! Share icon Review: "I got this specifically for camping because I use my cast irons exclusively for camp meals and draining pasta from a heavy pot into soil is messy, dangerous, and just heavy. This fit perfectly and made the whole ordeal so easy. I also fit it into a much smaller saucepan and it also worked just as well. I definitely recommend for camping and for home." - Akire

#11 This Gem Of A Gadget Is The Silent Hero Lurking Beneath Your Cabinets, Ready To Wrestle Even The Most Stubborn Lids Into Submission—so Bring On The Jars! Share icon Review: "Whether young in age or young in spirit, it makes it an easy task when opening hard to open jars. Placed under cabinet, it is discrete yet always available to use. Bought for my wife and she loves it. Not difficult to instal , used my electric drill. The adhesive used for temporary placement really helps when installing screws. I used a scratch awl to make an indentation in formica to make installation easier." - B. LEE

#12 Greeting Gardeners And Weed Warriors Alike—give Your Knees And Back The Day Off Because Grampa's Weeder Is Taking The 'Ow' Out Of Your Weeding Pow-Wow. Share icon Review: "This is a simple tool that makes a big difference. I hate pulling weeds but to keep our HOA off my ass I have to stay on top of it. This tool is easy to use, pulls the weeds up by the roots. No more bending over, no more fighting with the roots. It is built to last, has a nice finish on the wood. With the long handle you just tilt it over a little and the weed and roots pop out of the ground with no effort then lift the tool up and pull the week out of the forks. It will not take care of small trees that come up in the flower beds there roots are to deep and will put stress on the wood handle and it is not made for that anyway." - Dave

#13 De-Tangle Your Digital Life Because No One Should Have To Play 'Guess That Cord' During A Power Outage – These Cable Clips Are The Tiny Heroes Saving Your Sanity And Your Space. Share icon Review: "These cord organizers are great. They come in three different lengths. They stick to any surface and keep cord where it’s meant to be.



Hubby is bedbound and his charger cord drops to floor constantly. He can’t get it. So I bought these.

They are perfect. I adhered one to his bedside tray table and it’s just what he needed.



I will also put one on his wheelchair as he can charge his phone on it but needs this strip to hold cord so it won’t hang down



I will also use one on edge of my desk for my charger cord too.



Can be put anywhere though.



Highly recommend!" - PR Livin

#14 Sure, Life Throws Wrinkles Your Way, But Your Bed Sheets? Not A Chance With These USA-Made Bed Bands Keeping Things Tight. Share icon Review: "Bought these to keep my bedsheets covers from pulling when I sleep and they just work." - Philbert Tuangco

#15 Hey, We're Not Here To Spill Tea On Your Binge-Watching Habits, Just To Make Sure You Don't Spill Anything Else With The Watruer Sofa Cup Holder. Share icon Review: "I can finally sit in my little corner on the couch with a drink and not have to get up lol This thing is really handy, I only wish there were different sizes, my couch arm is a little too narrow for this but it still works okay. I've thought how cool it would be to have one for my headboard so it's easily to get a drink of water at night, but it is also too narrow. Nevertheless, I think it's really nice and would make a good gift for people who have smaller spaces." - Samantha P.

#16 Who Knew Charging Could Be So...literary? The Book Box Electronics Hider Makes Clutter A Plot Twist In Your Décor Story - Here's To Hidden Power In Plain 'Book' Sight! Share icon Review: "I absolutely love this! It's really solid and stable. I bought it to hide the surge protector and cords for my computer at work; however, I didn't consider the angle this would be viewed. The first photo is eye level with the desk, but the 2nd pic is the view from standing in the doorway. Oh well! It still does the job for folks just walking past my office - the cables become invisible because the brain barely registers a line of books and passes over the cords behind. I know this because I took a survey of coworkers who had walked by my office. :)" - WilmaPGuinn

#17 Venture Into Your Bathroom With Confidence, Because Who Says You Can't Have A Mini-Rave With Your Porcelain Pal At 3 Am? Share icon Review: "This seemingly silly little gadget has turned out to be great! The light level (brightness) can be dimmed down if desired, and the color can be set to whatever you want, but the bottom line is that you don't need to turn on a bright overhead light (which wakes me up and makes me angry, not a good combination) when you need to go into the bathroom at night. And here's a bonus: when we travel, we find that it's rare to have a night light in the bathroom in most hotels. Since we can't navigate the new space at night as well as at home, having this little gidgy in there makes life a great deal easier in a strange new place. Cleaning it is a breeze, too; what seems like it's going to be a problem ... isn't. I can't recommend this Toilet Night Light highly enough, and I'm not ashamed to admit it. Could be on the gift list this December...." - Wandergurrlee

#18 No Judgement Here, We Know You're In A Committed Relationship With Your Nuggets And Fries—keep The Love Alive And The Sauce Off Your Lap With The Saucemoto Dip Clip. Share icon Review: "Awesome little gift for anyone who eats on the go! I purchased it more specifically because my guy guzzles down Chick-fil-a sauce like an animal in the car. These trays are sturdy and made to universally clip any vent style. Take out the reusable insert it comes with and a Chick-fil-a sauce container will fit perfectly into the clip. The reusable insert can be used if you wanted to mix sauces or add a few packets of ketchup together, so be sure to hang on to those too.



We don't have sauce spillage in the car anymore and are done propping containers up in places they shouldn't go. Highly recommend." - Jen

#19 Ease Those Achy Joints Because Dr. Frederick's Got Your Back...or, Well, Your Hands. These Gloves Won't Just Warm Your Palms, They'll Soothe Your Soul Too. Share icon Review: "I work in an open office setting and the temperature has to be set to accommodate everyone. Unfortunately for me I’m always cold and not being able to manipulate the temp thermometer caused for some very inconvenient issues. I have to counter this inconvenience by being conscious of how I am dressed but it still doesn’t fully help. My fingers are left to be cold and wearing gloves would be an easy fix. Fingerless gloves weren’t helping because the heaviness of the gloves were just not conducive to everyday typing. I turned to amazon to look for gloves that were lightweight and looked as if they could be worn throughout the day without “feeling” like I had actual gloves on, if that makes sense?? While also providing warmth to my fingers in a cold office setting while working of course.

Because these are arthritis gloves they fit very snug, I think it inhibits my body to produce more heat which is exactly what I was aiming for. The cutoff point on the fingers expose just enough of my finger tips to still promote uninterrupted typing. The fabric is lightweight and stretchy. The stitching alone shows great care and consideration was put into the engineering of these gloves. All in all these fit like a dream. I keep these babies in my top drawer at work. Higly recommended!" - T wood

#20 Slay All Day, But When It's Time To Pj And Chill, Trust The Makeup Eraser To Lift Away Your Look As Easily As Flipping A Switch – Off With The Glam, On With The Glam-Azing Skin Care. Share icon Review: "I was pretty skeptical about how well it would work, or that it might leave a weird residue behind but when I got it as a gift I thought I’d try it out and wow. Let me tell you I’m never going back to my old makeup wipes. I seriously feel like it got way more of my makeup off than my other ones ever did. This thing really works and it makes my skin feel incredible. Plus, I don’t have to worry about what harsh chemicals might be harming my (quite sensitive) skin. I HIGHLY RECOMMEND THIS PRODUCT." - Taylor Fultz

#21 Banish Bruised Bananas And Squishy Strawberries From Your Crisper—bluapple Produce Saver Has Got You Covered For A Year Of Crisp, Garden-Fresh Vibes. Share icon Review: "Bluapple-They have keeps my fruit, fresh, crisp, and longer than in the past. Recommend and we will purchase again." - TimothyS. Clippinger

#22 Portable? Check. Powerful? Double-Check. Flash The Bissell Little Green At Your Next Spill And Watch That Mess Retreat Faster Than Your Ex When You Start Talking Feelings. Share icon Review: "I literally just used it and I’m glad I bought it. I originally bought it to clean the seats of my car. I used it to clean up coffee that I forgot I had on my backpack on the side pouch and I dropped my backpack on my bed, left to shower and when I came back, I took off my backpack from my bed and noticed the huge brown stain! It clicked in my head what had happened and I rushed to get the machine!

Easy to assemble and set up. I used the shown cleaner and it took off most of it. I then used a bit of Shout stain remover and used the machine again and then the stain was almost all gone!

I might want to try it again later but I’m very happy with how much it removed. Good suction. I would highly recommend!" - Caroline Garcia

#23 Forget The 'Did I Turn It Off?' Panic—teklectric's Got Your Back (And Your Battery) For Every Rushed Morning And Hustling Out-The-Door Moment. Share icon Review: "Simple, easy, nice looking way to prevent overcharging batteries. I bought other three after getting the first one!" - Leticia C. Ribeiro

#24 Stuck In A Noggin' Nightmare? Migrastil's Here Wielding Cooling Calm - It's Like A Magic Wand For Your Temples, Ready To Roll Away The Woes! Share icon Review: "I’m someone who suffers from chronic migraines and headaches. Typically, I get 1-2 migraines and 3-4 headaches a week. I’m in constant pain. It’s to the point that I have had to take daily medicine. I was looking for alternatives as I don’t want to have to “pop pills” every single time I get a headache. I’m also one that if I don’t take medicine right away, the migraine/headache develops to the point where I feel nauseous and can’t even speak at times. Smell is a trigger and for those who are sensitive to smells especially mint, this is no issue at all! I’ve used it a total of 3 times so far and it’s worked every time which is incredible! If I don’t take strong medicine (excedrin or prescribed medicine), nothing works. Im ecstatic and released to have found an more natural alternative. For those also in my boat, purchase a cold cap for migraines. Something to also help." - Jessica

#25 Love Your Furry Friends But Not Their Fur On Every Surface? Slip On The True Touch Glove And Whisk Away The Shed, So You Can Embrace Without The Hairy Evidence. Share icon Review: "This deshedding glove actually works incredibly well. The picture I posted is actually the second go 'round with my cat. He is easily scared but sits still when I use this on him. He loves it so much that he starts drooling when I use it on him! Gotta love that kitty drool... Darn kitty is camera shy too. I tried taking a pic with him in it, but only got him running away! Seriously though, the best advice I can give is that, if you have a scardey-cat too, don't let him see the glove before you start using it. Even though I am right-handed, I am hoping they have a glove for lefties; that way, I can scratch his face while deshedding his back. I'd have to say that this works better than any deshedding brush I have used and my cat likes it better. It works well on our doggies too!" - B. Yourself

#26 Ditch The Under-The-Sink Chaos—keep Your Plastic Wingmen Lined Up And Ready For Duty With A Dispenser That's Easy On The Eyes And The Planet. Share icon Review: "Was tired of having a drawer full of just grocery bags, looked at this and others like it and decided to go with this one. Seems like it will hold a lot (only put about 20 bags in there in the photo). Saw in other reviews that the 3M sticky on the back didn’t work so well, so I just went ahead it attached it to the wall with additional command strips." - LizH

#27 Face Lotion, Ketchup, Or That Fancy Shampoo—flip Every Bottle Upside Down And Watch The Flip-It! Work Its Gravity-Defying Magic. No More Waste, Just Taste... And Amazing Hair Days! Share icon Review: "After seeing an ad on Instagram, I can searching on Amazon and found a 6 pack option. I am SO glad I bought it. Anything WITH A SCREW ON top got the treatment. The 6 pack option gives you a better range of bottle adapters and washers. Plus you can contact the company to order more of the adapter type you use AND special sizes for certain brands. From liquid hand soaps to body lotions and boutique lotions, you're going to get the most of your product." - CAC Jill of All Trades

#28 Who Says You Can't Have Satin-Smooth Skin On A Tight Schedule? The Smooth & Silky Shaves Away Your Worries—and Your Hair— Faster Than You Can Say 'Out The Door'. Share icon Review: "Works great! I have sensitive skin and cannot use regular razors with 5 blades because I get cuts and rashes galore! I bought this razor to dip my toes into electric razors as this was very cheap so very little risk, my mistake as this cheap little razor 🪒 is fabulous. It works so good and such a bargain. I can use 3 blade razors and have less irritation but when I use this razor I have no problems! I’d rather have no problems since the problems also resulted in me having to buy special lotion. I prefer to use it dry and my new routine is to shave before I shower or bath so I can use my sugar scrub and get out super smooth. Also you ever get fully dressed and realize you need to shave your legs or somewhere else boom so easy now you don’t even have to undress. Quick up and down and your good to go just add moisturizer! Hair does collect on top but you can just rinse right off after use. It also fits in the hand so perfectly" - Nick

#29 Just When You Thought You'd Be Stuck Forever With Damp Hair... Enter The Negative Ionic Blow Dryer: It’s The Hair Hero That'll Have You Hitting Snooze One More Time. Share icon Review: This hairdryer is easily the lightest, quietest and best one over ever owned. I’ve had hairdryers for decades and none can ever compare. I’ve bought ionizers, tourmaline dryers, higher wattage, foldable travel dryers…virtually every new iteration that came along. And each one was okay, but never anything I’d rave about. Until now! This hairdryer is fabulous! I’m astonished. I promise you that you’ll love it too!" - Heather O'Dell