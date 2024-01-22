20 Popular Snacks In Japan That You Are Missing Out On
Embark on a culinary adventure to the Japan without leaving your home! We've selected 20 must-try Japanese snacks available on Amazon that will surely tantalize your taste buds. Discover the savory delight of rich flavor potato sticks, the sweet pleasure of Sakura Mochi, and the surprise palette of flavors waiting in each snack box. Each treat we've selected promises a taste tour of Japan's unique culinary culture that could become your new favorite munch. So, whether you're a Japanese cuisine enthusiast or a novice, get ready for a snack experience like no other!
This post may include affiliate links.
Cuteness Overload Alert! Unboxing A Sanrio Hello Kitty Snack Box Turns Any Regular Snack Time Into An Adorable, Insta-Worthy Munch Fest.
Review: "It’s soooo cute!! they def have some cute hello kitty things but not all of it is hello kitty! first pic has everything they gave me (but you can’t see more snacks underneath some obv) and second pic is hello kitty snacks only ! some snacks were a little broken but i understand since snacks are generally bound to break :) so so cute if you love hello kitty you will be so happy and the box is so cute too! i’m def keeping the box and wrappers hehe " - Maria Deras
Want To Taste As Many Of The Flavors Of The Far East? Embark On A Culinary Crusade With The Shogun Candy Japanese Variety Pack—it's Time To Unravel The Scrumptious Secrets Within!
Review: "The main categories seem to be fruit flavored jelly/gummy candy, savory rice crackers/rice puffs, general flour crackers, and hard candies. The sprinkle of other flavors you will find include pop rocks, cookies, M&M type chocolate, and what I guess is snacking ramen sticks. Overall, lots of fun to try all the different things. Keep in mind this is the equivalent of "penny candy" and not the high quality items. There is nothing wrong with that! Just keep that in mind when trying this. My favorite so far has been a hard candy which I think was brown sugar boba flavor. My least favorite went to a cracker with some sort of white filling. The cracker was dry and flavorless." - Lilly
Forage Through The Snack Drawer No More! Kinoko No Yama Brings The Fun-Gi To Your Snack Game With A Forest Full Of Chocolatey Goodness.
Review: "I tried these for the first time when my bf at the time brought these back from Japan. They were so yummy that I had to get more!!! I wish they were more accessible here, but they arrived in perfect condition & were just as good as I remembered. The chocolate hits different than American chocolate" - Samantha
Become A Confectionary Picasso And Say 'Nori' To Boredom — This Popin' Cookin' DIY Candy Kit Makes Crafting A Kawaii Gummy Land As Easy As Pie, Sushi, Or A Burger!
Review: "I bought them after seeing in them in YouTube for sometime and we just made it into a family activity to build one each. It was so fun to do! It does taste like candy but again it was a fun activity to do with family or a group of people." - Itza Prieto
Fact: Kasugai Gummy Candy Is The Hero Your Snack Stash Deserves And The One It Totally Needs Right Now — Because 'Just One' Is Never Enough.
Review: "Absolutely delicious. I do not taste any off flavors and the texture is very good. The texture is not quite the same as the gummy candy I usually get in the US, a bit firmer but not as tough. They use glucose syrup and sugar instead of corn syrup. Get more than one bag." - Asmodian
You, Your Fam, And A Box Of Meiji Hello Panda Strawberry? Now That's The Triple Threat That'll Have Your Snack Time Feeling Like A Mini Carnival In Every Bite.
Review: "Kids ain't getting these! Just incredible! Fat pants here I come!" - mark pesta
Bite Into Bliss And Let The Japanese Daifuku Make Your Palate Swoon, Because Sometimes Life's Just Better With A Mochi Melon Pillow.
Review: "It was so good I remember having this a couple years ago and I’m so happy I got to revisit that memory it’s just as delicious as it was then I highly recommend if you like trying new flavors and textures it’s very chew and sweet with a marshmallowy filling and just inside is like a sweet melon paste" - paytonrolle
Can't Decide On Just One Flavor? With A Ramune Japanese Soda Variety Pack, You Don't Have To — Get Ready To Experience The Fizz-Tival Of A Lifetime, No Ticket Necessary!
Review: " These drinks are not only bursting with nice flavors, but fun novelties. The flavors are pretty good and not of the usual kind of pop flavors. The fun is in popping the bottle open with the marble. It is a fun thrill every time. I would recommend this drink to anyone who drinks pop, likes non mainstream flavors, and likes to have a little fun playing with their drinks." - Brytannica
Remember When We All Could Not Stop Watching Those Candy Popping Videos During Quarantine? The Dindon Fruity’s Ju-C Jelly Jar Trend May Be A 2021 Throwback, But Its Fruity Blast Is Timeless!
Review: "These are fun and taste pretty good for the money. I fell for the social media posts like I believe many others have but I enjoyed trying them with friends and family. If you’ve thought about testing them out, I say go for it! They taste good and are comparable to a less thick jello. The flavor options are nice and the container is very sturdy." -Ashley
When The Snack Dilemma Hits, Reach For Pretz Biscuit Stick, Sweet Corn Flavour And Say Goodbye To Indecision. Because Why Not Turn Your Snack Time Into A Sweet, Corny Adventure?
Review: "Got this in a Snack Crate box and they were the best thing in there. Dont know how they did it but it tastes just like buttered corn on the cobb. So glad I found this on Amazon. Will be ordering it soon." - m.smith
Picture This: You, Your Phone, And A Box Of Glico Pocky, Chocolate Cream Covered Biscuit Sticks – Sounds Like The Perfect Scroll Sidekick For A Sweet And Crunchy Intermission, Right? Could Only Be Made Better By Someone To Play The Pocky Game With...
Review: they're sooo good yet so simple! a crunchy cookie stick with a thin layer of chocolate works perfectly! I love to buy them in this presentation because the portion is fine to satisfy my cravings and by being 9 little bags instead a big one they last longer=)" - Blas Monroy
The Crunch Whispers Promises, And The Moist Delivers Dreams. Enter The World Of Sakutto Shittori Cho-Co For A Sensorial Romance In Every Bite.
Review: "I have been on the hunt for these snacks for years now. I remember trying them in a Japanese snack box a long time ago and could never get them out of my head. They're not too sweet, not thickly coated in chocolate, and have a satisfying crispiness to them. They're so addicting and I love how neatly they fit in one box so they're not damaged. These are one of the best snacks I know and I'm glad I was finally able to find them! Will definitely purchase again! 💕" - Snekku
Cup Noodles - *THE* Otaku's Classic Snack (Or Sometimes Even The Whole Meal, For Those Days When You Just Can't Be Bothered)
Review: "I liked the idea of a seafood noodle soup. I usually eat the chicken or shrimp ramen. The flavor was delicious and it was so easy to make
The smell of the Japanese seasoning was nice and light flavor. The individual cups are just the perfect lunch meal or you could also have as a side dish/shared. I will buy them again." - Mickie
Ready For A Snack That Speaks Your Language? Calbee Shrimp Chips Are Here To Add A Burst Of Japanese Awesomeness To Your Munchies Lineup – So Irresistible, Even Your Taste Buds Will Start Learning Japanese.
Review: Dude, I freaking love these chips. Not gonna lie, I wanted to eat these after watching Netflix’s Wish Dragon. I used to eat them all the time as a kid and was reminded of them when watching the movie recently. Anyway, they’re bomb! My husband and I BOTH love them. DO ITTTTT!!" - Liz A.
Reel In The Sweetness With Pukupuku-Tai, Where Every Bite Is Like A Chocolate Bubble Bath Shaped Like Your Favorite Fishy Friend From Japan.
Review: "The flavors that come with every package are strawberry and chocolate, and the 3rd flavor is a random surprise seasonal flavor. This time I think the 3rd flavor was a milkshake flavor, very good, one I haven’t tried before. The strawberry and chocolate are classic, and well loved in my family.
The wafers were completely undamaged, and no sogginess or strange texture. Please note, if your mail carrier is bad at handling packages you may have sogginess from a leak into the package or some other problem. These should NOT “melt” as they are NOT a frozen food item! These are shelf-stable and as long as it’s not blistering hot out, it should not have any texture problems (think like how most chocolate bars are shelf stable as long as it’s not scorching heat out). This is even more stable than a chocolate bar actually because there is no coating, only the wafer shell, and the inside is “puffy” cream texture, not unlike the inside of a kitkat bar. There shouldn’t be any sogginess so check with your shipping carrier. You can refrigerate for a few hours before opening if you’re buying in the summer, and your mail carrier is not responsible, but you shouldn’t need to do that during comfortable or cold weather." - Kathleen
Ditch The Mundane Munchies And Elevate Your Snack Stash With A Roulette Of Japanese Kit Kat & Tirol Flavors – Diversity In Every Delicious Bite!
Review: "I have been to Japan several times and love the special limited/seasonal kit-kats. This is a great way to get a wide variety of them to sample. Some may not sound all that interesting perhaps scary (I am looking at you Wasabi) but every single one is delicious. These are tiny in size like Halloween treats but enough to enjoy and explore." - A. Saru
Grab A Bite Of Spring No Matter The Season With Japanese Sakura Mochi Candies Because Who Wouldn't Want To Taste The Bloomin' Beauty Of Japanese Cherry Blossoms?
Review: "This is very tasty . Every member of my household really enjoys that it’s not too sweet, it’s soft . It is not a cherry flavor. It’s a floral cherry blossom flavor." - Chipperman
Meet The Globally-Inspired Sensation — Salt & Camembert Cookies Stretch The Borders Of Your Taste Adventures With The Perfect Umami Blend That's Oh-So-Delectably Japanese.
Review: "I first purchased this item when we were at the Singapore airport and just couldn’t get enough of it. I’ve given it away as gifts and people love the taste of the Camembert cheese with the honey flavored crackers. I can’t say enough about this delectable treat." - Jayk
Everything's Better With Butter, Right? Calbee Jagariko Hokkaido Butter Potato Snack Turns Snack O’clock Into A Creamy, Dreamy Escape.
Review: "Absolutely delicious. At first, they’re ok, but as you continue eating them, they become addicting. Super delicious snack, wish I had gotten more than just the 2 pack." - Nicole D.
Stick To The Snacking Status Quo? I Think Not. Calbee Jagabee With That Butter Soy Sauce Goodness Is For The Bold, The Brave, The Buttery-Crave-Worthy!
Review: "These are absolutely delicious! I was thinking they would be like American potato sticks but no they're like...dry french fries, very rich in tasty potato flavor and with a satisfying crunch!" - Bek