Review: "The flavors that come with every package are strawberry and chocolate, and the 3rd flavor is a random surprise seasonal flavor. This time I think the 3rd flavor was a milkshake flavor, very good, one I haven’t tried before. The strawberry and chocolate are classic, and well loved in my family.

The wafers were completely undamaged, and no sogginess or strange texture. Please note, if your mail carrier is bad at handling packages you may have sogginess from a leak into the package or some other problem. These should NOT “melt” as they are NOT a frozen food item! These are shelf-stable and as long as it’s not blistering hot out, it should not have any texture problems (think like how most chocolate bars are shelf stable as long as it’s not scorching heat out). This is even more stable than a chocolate bar actually because there is no coating, only the wafer shell, and the inside is “puffy” cream texture, not unlike the inside of a kitkat bar. There shouldn’t be any sogginess so check with your shipping carrier. You can refrigerate for a few hours before opening if you’re buying in the summer, and your mail carrier is not responsible, but you shouldn’t need to do that during comfortable or cold weather." - Kathleen