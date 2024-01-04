Are you on a hunt for stylish yet affordable clothing but don't know where to begin? Look no further! In this article, we have handpicked an array of online stores offering the best value for your money, without compromising on the fashion quotient. From chic dresses to trendy tops, classic office-wear to cozy loungewear, revamp your wardrobe with high-quality pieces that come with small price tags.

#1 boohoo, A UK-Based Powerhouse Taking The Fashion World By Storm With Their Daily Drops Of Up To 100 New Styles. With Wallet-Friendly Prices And Frequent Promotions, Like Their Irresistible 50% Off Deals, Boohoo Remains A Favorite For Trend Chasers And Budget-Savvy Shoppers Alike. Share Store Review: "Boohoo wins for awesome men’s fashion that looks way pricier than it is. The variety and quality of clothing offered cannot be beat - hoodies, t-shirts, joggers and more all constructed exceptionally well with durable, comfortable fabrics. Pieces maintain their quality and shape even after repeat wears and washes. Combine the awesome style and durability with lightning fast shipping, and boohoo earns an easy 5 stars from me!" – James Anderson



Shopping at Boohoo is fun and straightforward thanks to its easily navigable website, expedient shipping, and excellent customer care. So, whether you're refreshing your wardrobe or preparing for a special event, boohoo.com promises an exciting and enjoyable shopping experience.



Pricing: Dresses start at $6



What they carry: Sizes from XS to 4XL,



Shipping: Free shipping depends on the country - details here



Get the Premium Satin Slip Dress here and Mono Printed Shirt Dress here!

#2 Skip The Hop, Just Stop At Amazon.com: Your 'One-Stop-Shop'! If That Doesn’t 'Prime' Your Interest, What 'Will'? Share Store Review: "I have been using amazon on a weekly basis for years with great satisfaction. I use them for almost everything because I don't enjoy physical shopping and that they offer a wider virety of choices." – Matthieu



With a mind-boggling variety of styles, sizes, and prices, Amazon.com is the go-to destination for fashionistas everywhere. You can browse through their extensive collection of party clothes, and trust us, they've got options for every vibe and budget. Planning ahead for those holiday parties? Amazon's got you covered on that front too – they're always one step ahead!



Pricing: Dresses start at $2



What they carry: Sizes from XS to 5XL



Shipping: Depending on the product, you can get next day shipping with Amazon Prime!!



Get the Floral Print Boho Dress here and 1950s Cape Collar Vintage dress here.

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 Thehalara.com, Your Online Athleisure Oasis That Marries Comfort With Casual Elegance. Perfect For The Fitness Enthusiast And The Fashionista Alike, Halara Offers Activewear Designed To Move With You, All At Prices That Won't Slow You Down. Share Store Review: "I received my order and all but 1 item fit and looked great. However, customer service was so fast and accommodating. I really appreciate the help and fast resolution. I would definitely recommend Halara. Everything feels great and seems well made." – Susan Del Guidice



Pricing: Dresses start at $17.95



What they carry: Sizes from XXS to 3XL.



Shipping: Free standard shipping in US over $34



Get the Casual Overalls here and Thumb Hole Yoga Sports Top here!

ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Cupshe Is All About Making Your Shopping Spree A Total Breeze. You're Gonna Love Their Try-Before-You-Buy Setup – It's Like Having A Fitting Room In Your Own Home. Share Store Review: "There were a wide variety of styles available for all different body types. Another reason I like purchasing swimsuits from this website is that you can order items to try on and then return very easily. I wish the return shipping rates were lower, but it is nice to have this option. After ordering around 8 suits total, I was able to find two that were extremely cute and met all of my specifications (high-waisted, more floral prints, etc.) The prices on the suits themselves are quite reasonable, and all that I have previously purchased have held up well over the years. I will continue to order from this site as I have need! " – Annie B.



Pricing: Dresses start at $13.49



What they carry: women only, from XS to XXL



Shipping: $5.99 or Free over $59



Get the Backless Maxi Slip Dress here andIvory Gigot Sleeve Sweater here!

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 At Micas, We Know You're All About Those Unique Vibes That Make A House A Reflection Of Your Personal Journey. Whether You're A Minimalist Who Loves Clean Lines And A Monochrome Palette Or A Boho Spirit Chasing Eclectic, Micas Has You Covered Share Store Review: "The clothes are cute and match the pictures! The fabric is good. I recommend it if you’re looking for cute items that don’t break the bank." – Mia Howe



Pricing: Dresses start at $12



What they carry: women only, from 2XS to 2XL



Shipping: $6.99 or FREE over $69



Get the Ribbed Buttons Down Maxi Dress here andIvory Leopard Drawstring Slit Skirt here!

#6 Milanoo.com, Your Go-To Destination For Unique And Eclectic Fashion. Dive Into A World Of Diverse Apparel, Ranging From Cosplay Costumes To Elegant Evening Wear. Share Store Review: "Shopping for fashion here is like having a friendly guide in the world of style. My fashion journey began with a pre-purchase consultation that felt like chatting with a close friend. The staff was incredibly friendly and down-to-earth, answering my questions in a way that made fashion jargon sound like everyday language. They helped me find the right sizes and styles without any fuss. But here's where it gets exciting – their real-time suggestions during my shopping session. It's like having a fashion-savvy buddy right there with you, picking out items that match your vibe perfectly. Post-purchase, their delivery updates were like friendly reminders from a friend – timely and reassuring. When my package arrived, it was like unwrapping a present from a buddy who knows your style inside out. The pieces fit like a dream, and the quality blew me away. Fashion has never been this friendly and fun!" – Kristi



Pricing: Dresses start at $7.99



What they carry: Milanoo has sizes from S to XXL . They offer casual clothes, shoes and even wedding clothing!



Shipping: Free shipping for orders over $99



Get the Puffer Coat here and Off Shoulder Maxi Dress here!

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Yesstyle.com, The Ultimate Online Portal For Fans Of Asian Fashion. From K-Beauty Essentials To J-Pop Inspired Apparel, Yesstyle Brings You The Latest Trends Straight From Tokyo, Seoul, And Beyond. Share Store Review: "I use this site almost exclusively to purchase beauty products from Japan and Korea. You can get almost any product from any company through the website. Prices are often among the cheapest there are. If taxes are collected from me, I always get a refund on the next purchase. Well done!!!!!!!" – Dalit



Pricing: Dresses start at $4.60



What they carry: Yesstyle offers sizes S to XL, High variety of products for both women and men!



Shipping: Free shipping for orders over $49



Get the Maxi Bodycon Dress here and Lettuce Edge Mock Neck Knit Top here!

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 Na-Kd.com, An On-Trend Haven For The Fashion-Forward Crowd. Inject Some Scandinavian Cool Into Your Wardrobe With This Brand's Sleek, Minimalist Designs And Up-To-The-Minute Styles. Share Store Review: "I highly reccommend them! I bought several time from this website and I never had a problem, the products always have been good and the delivery quick and reliable. I never needed to make a return except for the last time cause I picked up a wrong size and found some problems to send the parcel, so I wrote to the customer service. They answered fastly and the agent was so kind and detailed that I melted for her gentleness. Not so common for sure! 100/100 recommended for sure!!" – althea sbrizzi



Pricing: Dresses start at $4.48



What they carry: Sizes from 2XS to 7XL. You can find some of the influencers selection as well.



Shipping: Free climate compensated shipping



Get the Trumpet Sleeve Top here and Gingham Mini Dress here!

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Rainbow Shops, Where Vibrant Style Meets Incredible Affordability, Offering A Dazzling Array Of Women's, Plus Size, And Children's Clothing. Expect A Rainbow Of Choices Without The Pot Of Gold Prices, Keeping Your Wardrobe Fresh For Every Season. Share Store Review: "Check my ordering history I've been ordering for years online love it.

Loved your update on picking up in stores this avoided missing delivery.

Loyal customer should receive automatic discounts that should be implemented etc." – Susan Aiken



Pricing: Dresses start at $7.99



What they carry: as they have a plus size section, the sizes from S to 4XL



Shipping: Free shipping over $35 to US and over $99 to non continental US areas



Get the Faux Button Ruched Front Collar Bodysuit here and Sleeveless Jumpsuit here!

#10 Chicme, A Fashionista's Paradise With A Plethora Of Trendsetting Styles That Won't Break The Bank. You'll Discover Thousands Of Items Across All Categories, Ensuring A Chic Find For Every Occasion At Wallet-Friendly Prices. Share Store Review: "Quick, to the point

Easy look, pick and pay

I appreciate the reviews and pictures of other women in same outfits ~ everything I have ordered has been bang on fit, and love receiving a CHICME parcel 📦" – Mia Howe



Pricing: Dresses start at $5.64



What they carry: They have plus size section,and then different categories of every clothing for women, From S to 5XL



Shipping: Depending on the country, Free shipping on orders over $69



Get the Contrast Sequin Raw Hem Jacket here and Backless Sequins Jumpsuit here!

#11 Prettylittlething, Where The Online Aisle Is A Runway Of Affordable Glam. Share If you're on the hunt for trending fashion, chic attire, or even sleek office outfits, prettylittlething.us is undoubtedly a brilliant starting point. Navigate your way to their workwear, casualwear, and party collections to kick-start your shopping spree! And do make sure to check out their bestsellers section to see what online shoppers are captivated by currently.



Pricing: Dresses start at $4



What they carry: sizes from XS to XL.



Shipping: Shipping price depends on country and region.



Get the Knit Midi Skirt here and Bodycon Dress here!

#12 Little Party Dress, Your Secret Weapon For Stunning, Party-Ready Ensembles That Won't Require A Splurge. This Boutique Offers A Fun, Flirty Selection Of Dresses That Promise To Turn Heads At Any Event. Share Store Review: "I highly reccommend them! I bought several time from this website and I never had a problem, the products always have been good and the delivery quick and reliable. I never needed to make a return except for the last time cause I picked up a wrong size and found some problems to send the parcel, so I wrote to the customer service. They answered fastly and the agent was so kind and detailed that I melted for her gentleness. Not so common for sure! 100/100 recommended for sure!!" – Claire



Pricing: Dresses start at $30



What they carry: Sizes from 6 to 26!!!!!



Shipping: Shipping price depends on country and region.



Get the Marley Pretty Woman Dress here and Joe Emerald Sequins Party Top here!

#13 Myprotein.com, Not Just A Source For Your Health Supplements, But Also A Hub For Activewear Essentials. With Their Dedicated Line Of Comfortable And Performance-Geared Clothing, You Can Hit The Gym Or The Streets In Style. Share Store Review: "All products do exactly what they should do and how my protein described them.

They give enough info about the products and compare them, so you can buy exactly what you searching for. Never had any delivery problems or problems at all." – Jannik



Pricing: No dresses but tops start at $7.99



What they carry: Clothes for men and women and sizes from XS to XXL.



Shipping: Free shipping in US over $80



Get the 1/4 Zip Sweatshirt here and Seamless Sports Bra here!

#14 Popilush.com, Your Online Boutique For Sleek, Sculpting Wardrobe Foundations That Enhance Every Outfit. Offering A Range Of Body-Contouring Shapewear And Comfortable Basics, Popilush Empowers You To Flaunt Your Silhouette With Confidence, Without The Designer Price Tag. Share Store Review: "This is my first order I got 2 items… the first one was the square neck full body suit…. I absolutely love love love it! It was awesome for my Christmas outfit! The second one I chose the wrong size, but the exchange process has been extremely easy/user friendly and the customer service is awesome!!!" – Stephanie



Pricing: Dresses start at $39.99



What they carry: Sizes from S to 3XL.



Shipping: Free shipping for most of the orders over $80



Get the Built-In Shapewear Modal Soft Lounge Dress here and Built-In Shapewear Long Sleeve Maxi Lounge Dress here!

#15 Kohl's, Where Shopping Is Almost As Rewarding As The Fashion Finds. With An Expansive Selection Of Clothing For The Whole Family, Plus Frequent Sales And Kohl's Cash Incentives, Updating Everyone's Wardrobe Becomes An Enjoyable And Affordable Adventure. Share If you fancy fashionable clothes that are both high-quality and reasonably priced, then Kohls is definitely the destination for you. Offering a vast selection of everyday apparel, special occasion outfits, and professional wear, Kohl's caters to every style preference and size. Be it trendy or traditional, this retailer has it all. Don't forget to browse their new arrivals and best sellers for some style inspiration!



Pricing: Dresses start at $9.60



What they carry: Sizes from XS to 4XL, clothes for women, men and kids and even home goods!



Shipping: Free shipping over $49 for more details click here



Get the Oversized Boyfriend Shirt here and Sequin Blazer Dress here!

#16 Walmart.com, The Online Extension Of The Household Name Where Variety Meets Value. Whether You're Looking For Everyday Basics, Workout Wear, Or Even Fashion-Forward Pieces, Walmart's Clothing Section Has Something For Everyone At Prices That Make Updating Your Closet A Breeze. Share If you're on a budget but don't want to compromise on style, walmart.com is your go-to destination for affordable and fashionable attire. From essential everyday looks to chic party outfits, Walmart caters to all your fashion requirements without breaking the bank. Their impressively broad clothing sector is a treasure trove of fantastic deals and budget-friendly finds.



Pricing: Dresses start at $6



What they carry: Sizes varieing from S to 5XL. You can find clothes for men, women and kids.



Shipping: You can take them from the closest wallmart as well as get them ship to your home!



Get the 1/4 Zip Sweatshirt here and Seamless Sports Bra here!

#17 Stylecheat.com, Your Online Destination For Ensembles That Blend High Street Chic With Affordable Luxury. Share Store Review: "Pleasantly surprised. The quality and the fit of the dresses were better than I had expected. Really lovely dresses and I think fair pricetag. Arrived very quickly within a few business days. I did order a couple different sizes and am aware I'm paying postage back but I think that's fair and their return policy clearly says that so no issues there. I'll definitely be ordering from them again." – Gwyneth



Pricing: Dresses start at $19.99



What they carry: Sizes from XS to XXL



Shipping: Shipping depends on the country and region -for more details click here



Get the Joanna Blue Floral Dress here and High Neck Jumper here!

#18 Riverisland.com, A Fashion-Forward Brand Straight From The UK Streets, Blending Unique Designs With Affordability. Whether You're After On-Point Seasonal Trends Or Timeless Classics, River Island Offers A Wide Selection Of Clothing And Accessories For Men, Women, And Kids, Ensuring Style Seekers Can Enjoy The Latest Looks Without The Hefty Price Tag. Share If you have a penchant for outfits that effortlessly blend classic style with contemporary trends, then riverisland.com is your perfect fashion haven. Offering a broad selection of clothing and accessories for men, women and children, River Island caters to all your style needs across any occasion. Explore their fabulously diverse collections from the laid back 'Casual Edit', dazzling 'Party Wear' to the chic 'Workwear' selection. Be sure to visit their 'Best Sellers' and 'New In' sections to discover what's hot and happening in the fashion world.



Pricing: Dresses start at $36



What they carry: Sizes from S to XXL. Clothes for all women, men and kids.



Shipping: Free standard shipping in US over $100



Get the Red Satin Long Sleeve Blouse here and T-Shirt Midi Dress here!

#19 Old Navy, The All-American Staple For Family-Friendly Fashion That Merges Style With Practicality. Find Everything From Activewear To Business-Casual Staples, And Watch Out For Their Epic Sales. Share Store Review: "I absolutely LOVE Old Navy for so many reasons!! The clothes are SO comfortable, I can just throw everything in a delicate wash and dry it in the dryer and it's perfectly fine, easy-peasy. The online experience makes shopping with them so easy and quick, their delivery is on point, never more than several days after an order, and the best part is that while it has been hard to find clothes that fit a plus-sized gal like myself well in the past, those days are over now because every single thing I have ever ordered from Old Navy/Gap has fit like a dream! Seriously, I am just SO PLEASED with this company!" – Patchwork Journeys



If you're in pursuit of comfort, affordability, and style all rolled into one, Old Navy is your ultimate shopping destination. Offering a wide array of clothing for men, women, and kids, Old Navy brings you the latest trends that cater to every style and season.



Pricing: Dresses start at $2.96



What they carry: Sizes from XXS to 4XL. Clother for men, women and kids



Shipping: Different shipping prices for reward members and other customers.



Get the Mock Neck Mini Dress here and Fitted Rib-Knit Sweater here!

#20 Bellelily.com, A Treasure Trove For The Modern Woman Who Loves To Blend Playfulness With Fashion. Discover A Plethora Of Charming Clothes And Accessories That Encapsulate Femininity And Fun, All Without Demanding A High Price Tag. Share Store Review: "User friendly website with much lower than expected prices, high quality merchandise,many options to save and even 24 hour shipping available on multiple items(still being offered today, the Monday 3 days before Thanksgiving🤯!)!! Highly recommend 😁" – Tiffany Hicks



Pricing: Dresses start at $4.99



What they carry: Sizes from S to 3XL.



Shipping: Free shipping on orders over $99. For more details click here.



Get the Knitted Mini Dress here and Turn-down Collar Coat here!

#21 Modlily.com, The Online Fashion Hotspot Where Contemporary Meets Affordable. Dive Into Their Diverse Collection That Spans From Vintage-Inspired Dresses To Trendy Tops. Modlily.com Is Perfect For The Fashion-Savvy Shopper Looking For Seasonal Updates Or Statement Pieces At Budget-Friendly Prices. Share Store Review: "I have never found so many items that fit me perfectly, are comfortable and are so affordable. I have a whole new wardrobe and I love every top I’ve bought so far." – Rita Rathman



Pricing: Dresses start at $14.99



What they carry: Sizes from S to 3XL. Modlilly also offer clothes for plus size women as a whole category, so it is easier for you to explore!



Shipping: Free shipping for orders over $69 - details



Get the Fake 2in1 A Line Dress here and Split Neck Sweater here!

#22 Rvca.com, Where The Worlds Of Art, Music, Fashion, And A Modern Lifestyle Converge. This Platform Is A Canvas For Creative Expression Through Well-Crafted, Versatile Apparel. Share If you desire a perfect blend of fashion, function, and a distinct lifestyle appeal in your clothing, then look no further than rvca.com. As a lifestyle brand that transcends the boundaries between traditional sportswear and trendy fashion, RVCA is a fantastic spot to shop for those who value authentic, quality clothing. Explore their diverse range of collections encompassing surf, skate, sport, and everyday wear. Make sure to cruise through their 'New Arrivals' and 'RVCA Picks' sections to get a taste of their latest offerings and personal favourites.



Pricing: Dresses start at $27.99



What they carry: Clothes for men, women and kids, with sizes varying from XS to XL!



Shipping: Free shipping for RVCA member clients.



Get the Raincheck Strapless Midi Dress here and Expand T-Shirt here!

#23 Flycurvy.com, The Go-To Online Destination For Curvy Fashionistas Seeking Styles That Celebrate Every Shape. Embrace Your Curves With Their Vast Selection Of Trendy Plus-Size Clothing, Designed To Offer Comfort, Confidence, And Chic Designs Without Stretching Your Wallet. Share Store Review: "I have purchase about 10 tops and three mother-of-the-bride outfits and a pair of earrings from FlyCurvy. I have been consistently impressed with the whole experience! The website makes it very simple to place the order and the products have always arrived within three weeks. The clothing is exactly as pictured, well-made and easily washable. I have received dozens of compliments on these items. Of course I will purchase more from FlyCurvy as they introduce new designs." – Sandy Watt Arndt



Pricing: Dresses start at $9.99



What they carry: Sizes from XL to 5XL



Shipping: Free shipping over $99 - details



Get the Sparkly Texture Print Kimono Cardigan here and Maxi Dress here!

#24 32degrees.com, Where Performance Meets Comfort And Affordability. Specializing In Activewear And Outdoor Apparel That Keeps Pace With Your Adventurous Lifestyle, 32 Degrees Offers Technologically Advanced Fabrics At Prices That Won't Give You The Chills. Share If you're craving for a seamless blend of comfort, durability, and innovative design in your wardrobe, then 32degrees.com is the ideal place to shop. Specializing in casual wear that combines advanced fabric technology with practical design, 32 Degrees offers clothing that is perfect for any climate or activity. Their wide-ranging collection covers everything from loungewear to active wear, adapting to your every need.



Pricing: Dresses start at $5.99



What they carry: Sizes XS to XXL, most focused on loungewear, you can find clothes for women, men and kids!



Shipping: Free shipping on orders over $32



Get the MAXI POLY-FILL COAT here and SOFT COMFY WRAP here!

#25 Lanebryant.com, A Pioneer In Plus-Size Fashion That Delivers On Style, Fit, And Innovation. Catering To Sizes 10 To 40, Lane Bryant Offers A Vast Array Of Apparel From Office Wear To Weekend Casuals, All Crafted To Flatter Your Curves. Share If you're a plus-size woman who values style, comfort, and quality in your wardrobe, then lanebryant.com is the perfect platform for you. Specialists in plus-size fashion, Lane Bryant offers a vast selection of trendy and chic clothing that fits and flatters your curves beautifully. Explore their extensive range of collections that include everything from casual wear to formal attire, active wear to lingerie.



Pricing: Dresses start at $31.49



What they carry: Wide variety of options for bigger size clothes.



Shipping: Free shipping to stores, different prices for shipping for different regions - details here



Get the Long-Sleeve Tie-Neck Maxi Dress here and Button-Down Satin Shirt here!

#26 Windsor Store, The Online Fashion Boutique For Those Special Moments That Call For Extraordinary Outfits. With An Array Of Stunning Dresses, Trendy Accessories, And Chic Everyday Wear, Windsor Brings Glamour And Accessible Luxury To Your Wardrobe, Perfect For Those Seeking Fashionable Flair For Every Occasion Without Splurging. Share If your style evolves with the latest trends and you're always in search of chic, glamorous outfits, then windosrstore.com is the perfect fashion destination for you. Windsor Store is a trend-focused and dynamic clothing retailer, boasting an extensive collection of women's apparel, from party dresses to casual wear, evening gowns to workwear, sneakers to statement heels.



Pricing: Dresses start at $6.97



What they carry: Sizes from XS to XL.



Shipping: Free shipping is over $75.



Get the Sequin Marabou Crop Top here and Cutout Maxi Dress here!

#27 Marks And Spencer, The Quintessential British Retailer Offering A Blend Of Classic And Contemporary Fashion. With Its Commitment To Quality And Sustainability, You Can Shop For Timeless Attire And Modern Trends Alike, All While Enjoying The Store's Legendary Reputation For Durable And Stylish Wear. Share Let's get real about leveling up your lifestyle game with Marks and Spencer – affectionately known by us cool cats as M&S. Whether you're outfit-crushing for your next big event, searching for quality munchies to impress at your dinner party, or just wanna swaddle yourself in some luxe bedding that feels like a cloud, M&S is your one-stop shop.



Pricing: Dresses start at $26.99



What they carry: Sizes from S to 3XL. They offer clothes for women, men, kids and even home elements!!



Shipping: Free home delivery for orders over $125



Get the Midaxi Tea Dress here and Striped Fitted Shirt here!

#28 Cotton On, The Australian Gem Providing Casual-Cool Essentials For Every Wardrobe. Shop For Comfy, Easy-To-Wear Pieces That Are Perfect For Laid-Back Days Or Dressing Up. Share Cotton On is like that bestie who knows exactly what you need to slay every scene. From those buttery-soft tees you could basically live in to denim that hugs the goods just right, it's the retail therapy you've been scrolling for. And whether you're gearing up for a chill weekend vibe or hunting for the perf fit for a hot date, this spot has the threads that shout 'yaas'.

Plus, they're all about that sustainability, so you can flex those eco-chic looks while keeping Mother Earth in mind!!!



Pricing: Dresses start at $10



What they carry: Sizes from 3XS to 5XL and clothes for both men and women!



Shipping: Different shipping prices for different countries and selections



Get the Denim Pinafore Midi Dress here and Romy Cut Out Long Sleeve Top here!