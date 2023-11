Review: "This advent calendar is great. My 6 year old son loves to do arts and crafts. With this calendar, you need to open the package carefully and follow the directions. There is a compartment in the back that contains all of the projects. They are flat and on thick card stock like paper. I took the whole sleeve out because my son was wanting to peek and remove them all. They are numbered and correspond to the compartment numbers on the front of the box. You are supposed to pull out the top paper project from the sleeve with the number one showing without peeking at any of the rest of the papers in the sleeve. This was too tempting for my son. He wanted to look at all of the papers. He was slightly disappointed with the first project. It was a red marker and word search. His disappointment didn't last long because on day two he got a set of paints and a paint by number picture! He was so excited and thought it was the greatest thing. I think I will look for more paint by number projects for him. The third day he received a glue stick and a project that he colors and glues together to assemble it. He is now really excited and eagerly awaiting tomorrows surprise! This isn't the kind of advent calendar they can just tear into by themselves. It requires a little parent involvement and control. I like it because it gives us something little to do together every day." - Tony P