Review: "On Thanksgiving Dad finally pulled out his 30+ year old GI Joe toys from the attic, for our 10 year old son to check out and he thought they were so neat! He gets to play with them now too.

I discovered I was too late too order our usual LEGO advent calendar this year so we went with this one instead. He just opened the first 2 days and was so excited to see they’re the same size as Dads old GI Joes! So he will be able to use those old vehicles and things with these too! They bend at the hips and shoulders, just not at the knees and elbows like Dads. But many of Dads are in pieces because they’re so old.

We were all surprised at the scale, quality, and detail of these! He is going to freak when he opens the dirt bike and the boat, not to mention all the rifles and whatnot! Day 1 was this army dude. Day 2 was 3 backpack accessories which also attach to the guy, just like Dads GI Joes accessories. I can tell each day will be something exciting! Either an army dude, a larger accessory, or multiple small ones per opening. So no boring days of just 1 tiny accessory.

I’m very glad I took the chance on a different random advent calendar this year. This will give us our moneys worth in the contents alone for sure, with the bonus of cool packaging and a fun experience opening it each day!" - Allison R.