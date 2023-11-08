We've searched high and low to bring you delights from scented candles that fill your home with the Yuletide spirit, to mouth-watering drinks that satisfy your Christmas indulgences, and not forgetting playfully educational science experiments for the little ones to learn and have fun. There's always a unique surprise waiting behind each door, a reminder that December is the month to revel in joy and anticipation.

#1 Rock Around The Christmas Tree With The Gemstone Advent Calendar - Every Day Is A Gem Of A Day In Your Festive Countdown! Review: "My son loves this calender. Everyday was a gorgeous stone. He got a lot of big ones and every single one was stunning. I also like that it comes with jewelry to make your own. I absolutely recommend" - Looking for a Pack

#2 A World Of Fashion And Fun With The Barbie Mattel Advent Calendar - Where Every Day Is A New Barbie Adventure!" Review: "I bought this for my 4 year old granddaughter and it is perfect . She is going to love opening these each day. The items inside a well-made, and I love that it came with a full-size doll. I would've thought that the doll would have been day one but the doll door isn't even marked with the number so you have to remember that that gets open first and there's nothing that says that. But other than that this is a great advent calendar for a little girl." - P. Ann McEvoy

#3 Embrace The Sweet-Loving Spirit Of Winnie The Pooh With The 23 Mini Spreads And 1 Honey Advent Calendar - Because Each Day Deserves A Sweet Surprise! Review: "The joy of finding a tiny jam or honey for 24 days was the highlight of my year." - Candace

#4 Sip Away All 24 Days With Specialty Instant Cold Brew - Your 24 Days Of Not Only Love, But Also Coffee! Review: "I'm not a cold brew person, but the novelty of this product had me curious. Oh My GOODness they're Amazing❣️ I use it in water add my creamer & ice. I'm good to go. The containers are so stinking adorable, the lid snaps right back on which makes them reusable. They are portable fun and easy to share. Get you some you won't regret it❣️❣️" - tina Jones

#5 Savor 24 Days Of Herbal Delights With This Advent Calendar – Spice Up Your Holidays One Cup At A Time! Review: "If you love tea this advent calendar will be a hit for you! It is a very cool gift to give a tea lover. I look forward to drinking a cup every day of December as an advent calendar. There are a few teas that repeat the flavors but the rest are new kinds every day. The different flavors are amazing and some I have never heard of before. The colors and packaging are beautiful and look very high end. A great price for something you can enjoy over a whole month." - arika

#6 Countdown To Christmas With Laughter And Nostalgia Using Friends: The Official Advent Calendar - Let The Holiday Shenanigans Begin! Review: "I wanted to wait for December 1st to write a review and WOW! I am in love, if you're a true Friends fan I highly recommend this advent calendar 💕 for Day 1 you get a cute ornament that you can put a picture inside of and it looks adorbs on my small Christmas tree. I am excited to open each days til the very last, the attention to detail is what caught my attention right away ✨ down to each design for all the numbers. Also love that it's hard cover you can definitely keep it and add your own surprises for the next year 🗽 this makes a great gift for yourself or a family member/ friend🎄☕️" - Marcia

#7 Make Every Day A Dog Day With The 24 Joyful Days Advent Calendar - Let's Unleash The Holiday Hounds! Review: "I was hesitant to buy this because there weren't any reviews at the time. I can only hope and pray that this is offered again next year. Each day has a unique treat that's made with all natural ingredients. I'm also impressed with how many treats are in each day. I like being able to see each ingredient listed on the back. My pup loves them!!" - Amanda E

#8 Unbox Galaxy-Themed Joy For 24 Days With Funko Pop! Star Wars Advent Calendar - It's All Fun And Galactic Games Till Santa Arrives! Review: "They look just like their characters. I lined them all up in front of my TV and they make me smile like you would not believe! They are super fun and Christmas themed, love the holograms and at this price it can't be beat! The best part is I get to take them out every holiday and enjoy them all over again. My favorite is the r2 d2 with the reindeer antlers! To cool for school! If you love Star Wars and Christmas you have to get one of these! I mean where else are you going to find a miniature red Vader! I highly recommend this!" - tink

#9 12 Days Of Popping Pleasure With A Popcorn And Seasoning Advent Calendar - Because Not All Kernels Are Created Equal! Review: "Who knew popcorn could be so much fun?? Until now, for YEARS I have been just microwaving my basic supermarket popcorn. THEN, I went looking to bu popcorn during COVID-19, and stumbled upon THIS! I never knew there was so much variety! I have been doing it stovetop (they give and instruction card) and I am so happy!! The picture is a purple corn with very little hulls. Every one is different and I am not quite half way through, but so far, the giant corn that they say is "extra large Carmel type" is definitely LARGE!" - I love a bargain SLC

#10 Experience 24 Days Of Tea-Lightful Surprises With The Unique Loose Leaf Teas Advent Calendar Review: "Great set. Beautifully wrapped. Love that each is in a lovely canister to keep fresh and organized. The flavor assortment is wonderful. Quality is unmatched! I purchased this for my husband's Christmas gift and we still have much more to get through. Well worth the money." - Alessandra

#11 Magical Christmas With The Harry Potter Advent Calendar Cube - Because A Hogwarts' Holiday Makes Everything Brighter! Review: "Our 9 yr old loves Harry Potter and we gave her this advent calendar . It was so much fun to see her open each day and find a new surprise ! She absolutely loved it and we would definitely buy it again !" - Cameron Jennings

#12 Self-Care With Our Women's Bath Sets - Because Why Just Shower, When You Can Spa Everyday? Review: "What can I say yes I'm 7+ decades but there are somethings that remind us of the joy of Christmas & this is one. For the past 25 years I buy the little chocolate advent calendars & my daughters loved them. I know grow up well I have in nearly every area. But once a year I enjoy a tiny piece of chocolate & this also gifts you a small surprise 24 times. Worth the money even if you pass on the item the discovery is still a joy." - Crazyolelady68

#13 The Warmth Of The Season With Yankee Candle Wreath Advent Calendar - Because Nothing Makes A Home Feel More Like Christmas, Than The Scent Of One! Review: "Bought to give as a gift and it is a BEAUTIFUL set. I love the idea and classyness. Personally, I have issues with perfumes and would not be able to use this myself. In the sealed box there are at least 3 different strong scents that fill the room I have it sitting in. A couple weeks later it is still just as strong. With that being said I think the person I bought it for is going to LOVE it." - puppetgirl

#14 Explore 24 Days Of Scientific Surprises With This Jaw-Dropping Science Tricks Set - It's The Elemental Age For Fun, That's Not Elementary, My Dear Watson! Review: " I bought this advent kit for my daughter this year, and she freaking loves it!! Every night she looks forward to creating a new STEM activity. It is well worth the cost. The mystery, inquisitive and learning kids get out of this is priceless. HIGHLY ENCOURAGE YOU BUY THIS FOR THE STEM-INTERESTED KIDDOS!!" - Andrea

#15 Unveiling Daily Beauty Treasures With The Blast Advent Calendar - Every Door Opens To A Wholesome Dose Of Pampering! Review: "My 11 y/o daughter is 3 days in to this advent calendar and we could not be more pleased thus far! She has been delighted with the contents, and I have found them high quality and fun. She doesn't really wear makeup yet, so bought this more for the fun of it and occasional dress up days. This calendar is well done, cute and well constructed in design. I imagine it would be even more fun for 12-14 year olds!" - Anastasia

#16 Holiday Excitement With The Jurassic World Dominion Advent Calendar - Because Who Needs Reindeer When You Have Raptors? Review: "We are on day 8 and the quality and detail of the dinosaurs are great!! So used to the generic Dino's you get everywhere else. This set gives mini Dino's a new light! I even bought mini sets for stocking stuffers. Will definitely get one next year." - Alex

#17 Unleash Your Inner Einstein With The Scientist Advent Calendar - Discover A Theory Of Relativity, It's All Relative To The Amount Of Fun! Review: "One of the best advent calendars for an older child. Today was Day 3 and all it just a piece of string. The book has a two page explanation on what to do with the string to make it into a bell in your ear. My son, 11, is so excited! He said who would have thought a piece of string would be so exciting!!!" - Mary C. Albrecht

#18 24 Days Advent Calendar 2023 With 24 Rubber Ducks Review: "My niece loves duckies so I got Her these for Christmas. She's too young for the advent calendar but boy does she absolutely love her duckies and takes them with her everywhere. Would definitely buy again." - Evelyn Arroyo

#19 Turn Every Morning Into A New Flavor Experience With The Keurig Advent Calendar Variety Pack – Because Life's Too Short For Boring Brews Review: "This was a great way to try a lot of different manufacturers of kcups. The minute I got it, my cats were interested and it was a hell of a time keeping them out of it. That said, it's been repurposed into a cat puzzle and it's kept all three enthralled. High marks." - Dani Sinai

#20 Explore Wholesome Woodland Adventures With The Gruffalo Advent Book Calendar - Because A Good Story Is The Best Part Of The Day! Review: "I thought this year I wanted to change the usual chocolate advent calendar for something much more productive, and as my daughter loves gruffalo and most Julia Donaldson book, I searched and found this. It is amazing! Seriously the best investment in the past weeks. My daughter is going to love it. I also bought it quite cheap which was a plus, but even if it was full price I would have got it it anyways. The little books are made of really good quality and the printing is also very good, just like a normal size book, I do have to agree with some people that some of the activities are for older children probably 6, 7 but even though I think it's brilliant. It's big very well packed, I recommend this advent calendar 200%" - J Prieto

#21 24 Days Of Fun With Play-Doh Advent Calendar Toy For Kids - Who Kneads Toys When You Can Just Create Your Own! Review: "Perfect advent calendar for my 2 and 4 year old. It included new play dough and cookie cutters everyday. The play dough and holiday themed cookie cutters entertained them for hours. I was surprised for how much was included. I would 100% recommend." - Sharlene Romero

#22 Embark On A Journey Of Solvable Secrets With Exit's Advent Calendar - Where The Chill Of The Ice Cave Meets The Warmth Of Christmas Cheer! Review: "I bought this for my wife for Christmas and she loved it. The puzzles vary from easy to intermediate difficulty, but I'll be honest we had to use the clues a few times. I bought her a traditional puzzle advent calendar last year, and she enjoyed this way more. My only complaint, and it's really minor because the journey was so enjoyable, is that the finale is a little weak. Not something that would make me hesitate in buying this again for someone, but after such a fun journey, its a bit anti-climatic. 100% recommend this and just know like any escape room, its really just about getting out and enjoying the journey along the way." - jvanhorsen

#23 Turn The Holiday Season Into A Fun Love Fest With The Daring December Advent Calendar - Lovebirds, Brace Yourselves For The Advent-Ure! Review: "My only fear us how I am going to top this advent calendar! He was extremely happy and so was I!" - shay