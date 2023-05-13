83 Of The Funniest And Strangest Ads Ever Seen On Craigslist
Need A Date For Thanksgiving?
What if someone hires a bunch of street actors to play family dinner and edgy characters and who performs the best gets the payment
I Guess I Made It This Far Without Seeing Something Like This
Scary that I live in Denver and now know that jar is out there some where. Mabe next door....
NYC Gigs Ladies & Gents
A Chance To Give Back To An Essential Worker
Free Pizza!
Karen Needs A Date!
Wife Ran Out
....why....why Does It Need To Be Gone Tonight?
Found This Interesting
Payed actors everywere, can you believe anything therse days?
Well That’s One Way To Refer To Vinyl
Paper Towels For Sale
This Guy F**ks
Title: "Do You Enjoy Being Pregnant?" Yikes
Younger? Looking for a baby mule who will do as they say.
Come To My House For A Game Of Pool! Post Corona And Whatever
"We'll Need You To Sing"
The Listing Is Aggressive
To The Man Doing My Wife:
I Bet The Carfax Is As Clean & Clear As That Water
Isa, I’m Selling Your Stupid Vase
No Weird Stuff. I'll Bring The Dirt
There's no way it's random dirt. Can't imagine how he would choose the perfect pile.
Yes You Can Burn Them If You Want Lol
It's okay to admit when you've been wrong. You're growing.