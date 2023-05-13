#1 Need A Date For Thanksgiving?

#2 I Guess I Made It This Far Without Seeing Something Like This

#3 NYC Gigs Ladies & Gents

#4 A Chance To Give Back To An Essential Worker

#5 Free Pizza!

#6 Karen Needs A Date!

#7 Wife Ran Out

#8 ....why....why Does It Need To Be Gone Tonight?

#9 Found This Interesting

#10 Well That’s One Way To Refer To Vinyl

#11 Paper Towels For Sale

#12 This Guy F**ks

#13 Title: "Do You Enjoy Being Pregnant?" Yikes

#14 Come To My House For A Game Of Pool! Post Corona And Whatever

#15 "We'll Need You To Sing"

#16 The Listing Is Aggressive

#17 To The Man Doing My Wife:

#18 I Bet The Carfax Is As Clean & Clear As That Water

#19 Isa, I’m Selling Your Stupid Vase

#20 No Weird Stuff. I'll Bring The Dirt

#21 Yes You Can Burn Them If You Want Lol

#22 They Left The Junk But Took The Wall

#23 Cute

#24 Intended User Is Either 5 Or 85 Years Old

#25 Fair Enough

#26 An Old Screenshot I Just Found. Lolz

#27 $1800 Clothes Rack

#28 Fun With Scammers

#29 Romance In Florida

#30 Could Be Worth A Fortune!

#31 But Doctor... I Am Pawgliacci

#32 This Post For A TV On My Local Buy, Sell, Trade

#33 Sounds About Right

#34 Bless His Heart

#35 Lol, Yes I Did Flag This

#36 So Uh, Craigslist Is Intresting

#37 Quarantine Home Gym Complete!!

#38 Uh Oh!

#39 While Looking For A Bike On Craigslist

#40 Someone Had A Fun Night

#41 Modern Art Toilet Paper "Row"

#42 Best Mear Deal Around

#43 Free Huge Playland (Bonus: We Got It!)

#44 She's A Beaut

#45 You Farted

#46 Free For Ballers

#47 Gasoline For Anal Sex

#48 This Is A New One. *scam Alert*

#49 Really Helpful Response From Seller

#50 "We Can Discuss Compensation Privately"

#51 He’s Bilingual

#52 Karen The Devil Spawn Chicken

#53 Doll Anyone? Must Be Gone Asap

#54 What

#55 I Guess That's One Way To Generate Attention Towards Your Ad

#56 BBQ Dad Needed

#57 Craigslist Cringe

#58 I Don’t Need It But Free Is Free

#59 Did You Punch Me In The Back Of The Head In The Park?

#60 I Accidentally Posted An Ad In The Wrong Category And Got A Nasty Email From A Guy Telling Me About It. So I Did What Any Rational Person Would Do And I Framed It

#61 My Brother And I Were Looking For Some Goats To Purchase. Hilarious, But Also Quite Unkind To The Goats

#62 Lmao

#63 How Low Can You Go?

#64 This Job Posting 🤣

#65 Kevin

#66 $400 6-Pack Of Toilet Paper Comes With A Free 12' Boat

#67 Amazing

#68 "I S**t My Shorts"

#69 Free Drunk Guy

#70 He Likes Ice Cubes In His Water 🥺

#71 I Know The Diesel Market Is Crazy, But I Have No Words For This

#72 A Car Vroom Vroom

#73 What Else Was I Supposed To Do?

#74 I Mean , Now That He Mentions It , I Want In On It Too

#75 Petting A Cow