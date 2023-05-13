#1

Need A Date For Thanksgiving?

Need A Date For Thanksgiving?

Dont_Ever_Look_Back Report

Esist Nosrep
Esist Nosrep
Community Member
16 minutes ago

What if someone hires a bunch of street actors to play family dinner and edgy characters and who performs the best gets the payment

#2

I Guess I Made It This Far Without Seeing Something Like This

I Guess I Made It This Far Without Seeing Something Like This

Aviation_Andrew Report

Greg Wilhelm
Greg Wilhelm
Community Member
36 minutes ago

Scary that I live in Denver and now know that jar is out there some where. Mabe next door....

#3

NYC Gigs Ladies & Gents

NYC Gigs Ladies & Gents

Selfinvolved Report

ThéviNinja
ThéviNinja
Community Member
1 hour ago

This is…gosh, I hope this didn't happen

#4

A Chance To Give Back To An Essential Worker

A Chance To Give Back To An Essential Worker

xdreamer03 Report

Rose the Cook
Rose the Cook
Community Member
1 hour ago

This person needs to see a doctor.

#5

Free Pizza!

Free Pizza!

BrakemanBob Report

#6

Karen Needs A Date!

Karen Needs A Date!

elledekker Report

#7

Wife Ran Out

Wife Ran Out

benchboiz Report

#8

....why....why Does It Need To Be Gone Tonight?

....why....why Does It Need To Be Gone Tonight?

jupiters_aurora Report

Escapist Panda
Escapist Panda
Community Member
8 minutes ago

Am I allowed to inspect the interior before purchase?

#9

Found This Interesting

Found This Interesting

SandBagger2001 Report

Esist Nosrep
Esist Nosrep
Community Member
3 minutes ago

Payed actors everywere, can you believe anything therse days?

#10

Well That's One Way To Refer To Vinyl

Well That’s One Way To Refer To Vinyl

bobthebonobo Report

#11

Paper Towels For Sale

Paper Towels For Sale

sparklemom2000 Report

#12

This Guy F**ks

This Guy F**ks

tangtomato Report

#13

Title: "Do You Enjoy Being Pregnant?" Yikes

Title: "Do You Enjoy Being Pregnant?" Yikes

mollusk324b21 Report

Radical Roses
Radical Roses
Community Member
27 minutes ago (edited)

Younger? Looking for a baby mule who will do as they say.

#14

Come To My House For A Game Of Pool! Post Corona And Whatever

Come To My House For A Game Of Pool! Post Corona And Whatever

Bigmtnskier91 Report

#15

"We'll Need You To Sing"

"We'll Need You To Sing"

anthonymakey Report

#16

The Listing Is Aggressive

The Listing Is Aggressive

Porkchop_King Report

#17

To The Man Doing My Wife:

To The Man Doing My Wife:

chum1ly Report

#18

I Bet The Carfax Is As Clean & Clear As That Water

I Bet The Carfax Is As Clean & Clear As That Water

xxyguyxx Report

#19

Isa, I'm Selling Your Stupid Vase

Isa, I’m Selling Your Stupid Vase

Rosstafari Report

#20

No Weird Stuff. I'll Bring The Dirt

No Weird Stuff. I'll Bring The Dirt

autosdafe Report

Greg Wilhelm
Greg Wilhelm
Community Member
27 minutes ago

There's no way it's random dirt. Can't imagine how he would choose the perfect pile.

#21

Yes You Can Burn Them If You Want Lol

Yes You Can Burn Them If You Want Lol

reddit.com Report

Radical Roses
Radical Roses
Community Member
25 minutes ago

It's okay to admit when you've been wrong. You're growing.

#22

They Left The Junk But Took The Wall

They Left The Junk But Took The Wall

TheendisNye18 Report

#23

Cute

Cute

reddit.com Report

#24

Intended User Is Either 5 Or 85 Years Old

Intended User Is Either 5 Or 85 Years Old

ducasly Report

#25

Fair Enough

Fair Enough

Midwater Report

#26

An Old Screenshot I Just Found. Lolz

An Old Screenshot I Just Found. Lolz

reddit.com Report

#27

$1800 Clothes Rack

$1800 Clothes Rack

RiffRaffMama Report

#28

Fun With Scammers

Fun With Scammers

dsch3ll Report

#29

Romance In Florida

Romance In Florida

VoidDad Report

#30

Could Be Worth A Fortune!

Could Be Worth A Fortune!

RiffRaffMama Report

#31

But Doctor... I Am Pawgliacci

But Doctor... I Am Pawgliacci

TammyLeeches Report

#32

This Post For A TV On My Local Buy, Sell, Trade

This Post For A TV On My Local Buy, Sell, Trade

hsoltvedt Report

#33

Sounds About Right

Sounds About Right

TheHoofer Report

#34

Bless His Heart

Bless His Heart

myindeliblefriend Report

#35

Lol, Yes I Did Flag This

Lol, Yes I Did Flag This

reddit.com Report

#36

So Uh, Craigslist Is Intresting

So Uh, Craigslist Is Intresting

rosewatersss Report

#37

Quarantine Home Gym Complete!!

Quarantine Home Gym Complete!!

yaboyjohng Report

#38

Uh Oh!

Uh Oh!

snowbombz Report

#39

While Looking For A Bike On Craigslist

While Looking For A Bike On Craigslist

bryce_t89 Report

#40

Someone Had A Fun Night

Someone Had A Fun Night

reddit.com Report

#41

Modern Art Toilet Paper "Row"

Modern Art Toilet Paper "Row"

kimbclark Report

#42

Best Mear Deal Around

Best Mear Deal Around

pjhart314 Report

#43

Free Huge Playland (Bonus: We Got It!)

Free Huge Playland (Bonus: We Got It!)

saveitforparts Report

#44

She's A Beaut

She's A Beaut

man_in_blak Report

#45

You Farted

You Farted

VermontKindBud Report

#46

Free For Ballers

Free For Ballers

pabbit41 Report

#47

Gasoline For Anal Sex

Gasoline For Anal Sex

reddit.com Report

#48

This Is A New One. *scam Alert*

This Is A New One. *scam Alert*

happyamadeus Report

#49

Really Helpful Response From Seller

Really Helpful Response From Seller

MonkyThrowPoop Report

#50

"We Can Discuss Compensation Privately"

"We Can Discuss Compensation Privately"

Marishii Report

#51

He’s Bilingual

He’s Bilingual

808real Report

#52

Karen The Devil Spawn Chicken

Karen The Devil Spawn Chicken

StonedJapp Report

#53

Doll Anyone? Must Be Gone Asap

Doll Anyone? Must Be Gone Asap

Synameh Report

#54

What

What

tiffyjeevas11255 Report

#55

I Guess That's One Way To Generate Attention Towards Your Ad

I Guess That's One Way To Generate Attention Towards Your Ad

steezus__christ1 Report

#56

BBQ Dad Needed

BBQ Dad Needed

KumaJo Report

#57

Craigslist Cringe

Craigslist Cringe

TicketAfter649 Report

#58

I Don’t Need It But Free Is Free

I Don’t Need It But Free Is Free

SirMattzilla Report

#59

Did You Punch Me In The Back Of The Head In The Park?

Did You Punch Me In The Back Of The Head In The Park?

internet_friends Report

#60

I Accidentally Posted An Ad In The Wrong Category And Got A Nasty Email From A Guy Telling Me About It. So I Did What Any Rational Person Would Do And I Framed It

I Accidentally Posted An Ad In The Wrong Category And Got A Nasty Email From A Guy Telling Me About It. So I Did What Any Rational Person Would Do And I Framed It

Meabstreak Report

#61

My Brother And I Were Looking For Some Goats To Purchase. Hilarious, But Also Quite Unkind To The Goats

My Brother And I Were Looking For Some Goats To Purchase. Hilarious, But Also Quite Unkind To The Goats

liquid_languor Report

#62

Lmao

Lmao

reddit.com Report

#63

How Low Can You Go?

How Low Can You Go?

bnby_eclipse Report

#64

This Job Posting 🤣

This Job Posting 🤣

Rowan511 Report

#65

Kevin

Kevin

s-q-u-a-l-o-r Report

#66

$400 6-Pack Of Toilet Paper Comes With A Free 12' Boat

$400 6-Pack Of Toilet Paper Comes With A Free 12' Boat

alpinealison Report

#67

Amazing

Amazing

mollusk324b21 Report

#68

"I S**t My Shorts"

"I S**t My Shorts"

StopLookingHere Report

#69

Free Drunk Guy

Free Drunk Guy

lastplaceSal Report

#70

He Likes Ice Cubes In His Water 🥺

He Likes Ice Cubes In His Water 🥺

karekid Report

#71

I Know The Diesel Market Is Crazy, But I Have No Words For This

I Know The Diesel Market Is Crazy, But I Have No Words For This

Born_Cartoonist_6666 Report

#72

A Car Vroom Vroom

A Car Vroom Vroom

lLLNESS Report

#73

What Else Was I Supposed To Do?

What Else Was I Supposed To Do?

mustardjuice2 Report

#74

I Mean , Now That He Mentions It , I Want In On It Too

I Mean , Now That He Mentions It , I Want In On It Too

fukdonaldtrump2020 Report

#75

Petting A Cow

Petting A Cow

chocolateboyY2K Report

#76

600$ For A Room Plus You Have To Take Care Of His Kid For Free For Nearly 12 Hours A Day! What A Steal!

600$ For A Room Plus You Have To Take Care Of His Kid For Free For Nearly 12 Hours A Day! What A Steal!