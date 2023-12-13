“She Just Kept Going”: Woman Loses It On Overweight Roommate Berating Obese Americans

ADVERTISEMENT

Being someone’s roommate is a very unique type of relationship. That is because you don’t need to be someone’s friend to be one. You just have to harmoniously exist in the same space.

However, finding that harmony can be tricky. Sometimes even the best of friends are not at all compatible as roommates. So, it’s only natural that hiccups arise when you’re settling down to live with a stranger.

This is what happened in the following story. An American and a Brit tried to cohabitate and a cultural clash ensued. Scroll down to see how it all went down.

To be a good roommate, you have to be respectful, understanding, and have good communication skills

Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages (not the actual image)

However, no matter how good you are, there’s still a chance you might face some issues once in a while, just like the author did in the following story

Image credits: Towfiqu barbhuiya (not the actual image)

Image credits: No_Repair_4102

The roommate had to be stopped, but maybe not in such a harsh way

Making sweeping generalizations is never a good idea. It usually doesn’t end well. That is why it is important to note that the roommate did step over the line here.

However, while the reaction of the author here is understandable, it doesn’t seem like she handled the situation with grace. She could have expressed her annoyance for the sweeping generalizations without taking a jab at her roommate. A simple “I don’t feel good when you’re making such comments” might have done the trick.

This might have been banter that got out of hand

It is also important to note that banter and insults are a part of British humor. Sure, that shouldn’t let people get away with saying offensive stuff, but it might explain why the roommate went ahead with saying such things. That is especially if the author went along with similar jokes prior to this incident.

When comparing British and American humor in an op-ed for Time magazine, Ricky Gervais points out that teasing and insulting friends is a common thing that Brits do. “This can sometimes be perceived as nasty if the recipients aren’t used to it. It isn’t. It’s play fighting. It’s almost a sign of affection if we like you.” And Americans aren’t so used to this type of ‘affection’.

Either way, it seems like both women went a little too far in this situation. Still, the conflict might be easy to remedy if they have an honest conversation and discuss how to avoid such mishaps in the future.

Many believed that the author didn’t do anything wrong

But some thought she went a little too far

There were also commentators that believed that neither were showing exemplary behavior