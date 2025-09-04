Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
‘Dancing With The Stars’ Pro Lashes Out After Trolls Slam Her 3YO Son’s Feminine Appearance
Four children smiling indoors, highlighting Dancing With The Stars pro defending her son's feminine appearance from trolls.
Celebrities, Entertainment

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Pro Lashes Out After Trolls Slam Her 3YO Son’s Feminine Appearance

Peter Michael de Jesus
Entertainment News Writer
Dancing with the Stars pro Sharna Burgess is reminding the internet that her children are off-limits. 

The 40-year-old dancer and mom of three-year-old Zane, whom she shares with actor Brian Austin Green, fired back at a social media user who commented that her son “looks like a girl.” 

The remark came on a video celebrating Zane’s first day of pre-school, which should have been a joyful family milestone that was shared with her followers on social media.

Highlights
  • Sharna Burgess clapped back at an online troll who criticized her son’s looks.
  • The Dancing with the Stars pro shared an emotional video of 3-year-old Zane’s first day of school.
  • She opened up about milestones, blended family life, and the bittersweet feeling of watching her toddler grow.
    Sharna Burgess’ proud mom moment shared her son’s newest milestone

    Dancing With The Stars pro holding her young son at the beach with waves and cliffs in the background.

    Image credits: sharnaburgess

    On September 2, Burgess posted an Instagram video capturing Zane’s first day of school. The clip showed her little boy holding a sign announcing the big step, while one of his siblings encouraged him warmly off-camera.

    “My big boy is still little… but today when he woke up, he felt a little bigger, a little more grown, and a little bit less my baby. I am not well. And yet I couldn’t be more proud,” Burgess wrote in her Instagram post.

    Young child holding a first day of pre-K sign, representing Dancing With The Stars pro's response to trolls on son's feminine appearance.

    Image credits: sharnaburgess

    Later in the video, Zane posed alongside hisbrothers for a heartwarming photo, which was highlighted by Burgess. “His siblings hyped him up this morning as you can hear, and we all went to support his first morning drop off. My blended tribe is my everything. We are so lucky,” she wrote. 

    But amid the post’s comments, one troll decided to post a critical comment. According toE! News, the remark read: “Damn, now even this boy looks like a girl. Why do all his boys look like girls?” 

    3-year-old child holding a colorful first day of Pre-K sign, highlighting feminine appearance and trolls backlash.

    Image credits: sharnaburgess

    Burgess quickly shut it down, responding: “Take your account off private so I can comment on how you look too.” Following theexchange, she disabled comments on her post altogether. 

    This has not stopped negative comments on other platforms, however. On X, some users criticized Zane’s dad,Brian Austin Green, for allowing his son to look feminine.

    Four children posing at a front door, one holding a colorful first day of pre-kindergarten sign, showcasing a 3-year-old's appearance.

    Image credits: sharnaburgess

    “Brian Austin Green is an absolute failure as a father. Any man who would allow not one, not two, but all THREE of his young sons to masquerade as little girls deserves to be c*strated,” an X user wrote.

    Burgess shares her 3-year-old son with Brian Austin Green. The Beverly Hills, 90210 star, 52, also shares Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, 9, with his former spouseMegan FoxHe also shares Kassius Lijah, 23, with his ex-girlfriend Vanessa Marcil.

    Instagram comment showing Dancing With The Stars pro responding to trolls about her 3-year-old son's feminine appearance.

    Image credits: sharnaburgess

    Burgess’ post was an emotional reflection on children and growing up too fast

    Ultimately, Burgess used her Instagram post to express just how emotional the day was for her as a parent, according toPeople magazine. 

    She admitted that she “SOBBED in the car” after dropping Zane off and had already shed tears the night before. 

    Dancing With The Stars pro taking a mirror selfie in an olive green dress, addressing trolls about her 3YO son's feminine appearance.

    Image credits: sharnaburgess

    “When did I blink?” she asked, reflecting on how quickly her toddler was growing.

    The professional dancer explained that she has been making memory videos for Zane since his first birthday, such as small documentaries capturing milestone moments, heartfelt words, and stories she wants him to hear when he is older. 

    A smiling Dancing With The Stars pro wearing a black cap poses with a man in glasses and a camo hat in a casual setting.

    Image credits: sharnaburgess

    In her caption, she admitted that one day he may not remember these early years, so she documents them all to preserve the magic of his childhood.

    “It’s wild watching him grow into this life and this body, but still remember details of another time. I know one day he will forget those things, so I always try to document it all for him,” she wrote.

    Family enjoying ice cream at La Mamma del Gelato, featuring Dancing With The Stars pro and her children including her 3YO son.

    Image credits: sharnaburgess

    She also recalled how Zane recently told her he remembered being in her belly, describing the water, the music, and even saying he “used to be a woman and had a cat named Carol.” 

    For Burgess, these innocent stories only deepen the bittersweet feeling of watching her son grow into his own person.

    Man with glasses holding a happy young child, related to Dancing With The Stars pro defending son's feminine appearance.

    Image credits: sharnaburgess

    While Burgess’ post attracted trolls, her insights and thoughts on her “blended tribe” also attracted words of support from numerous netizens.

    “These are children!!! No matter their hair, nails, clothes, etc. CHILDREN! How they look no affect on your life! Truth be told, they look happy. Let them be,” one commenter wrote.

    Family dressed in Halloween costumes at night with large pumpkin decoration, relating to Dancing With The Stars pro controversy.

    Image credits: meganfox

    “It’s crazy to me that so many people feel the need to comment the most basic sh*tty reaction. No one cares. These are children, trying to live their lives and love/support their brother, keep your judgmental opinions to yourself,” wrote another.

    Netizens shared their thoughts on Shana Burgess’ clapback against her son’s troll on social media

    Comment from Rebecca Lorenz expressing concern about a Dancing With The Stars pro responding to trolls over her 3YO son's feminine appearance.

    Comment from Wendy Wendee criticizing a parent for not cutting 3-year-old son's hair, relating to Dancing With The Stars pro lash controversy.

    Comment on social media about Dancing With The Stars pro defending her 3-year-old son's feminine appearance against trolls.

    Comment by Cheryl Sparks reacting to trolls slamming a 3-year-old's feminine appearance on social media.

    Comment by Kaci Brooke responding to online trolls about her 3-year-old son's feminine appearance on Dancing With The Stars.

    Comment from Allison Lynne defending her 3YO son's feminine appearance amid Dancing With The Stars pro lashes out at trolls.

    Comment from Marcy Gall criticizing parenting in response to trolls slamming 'Dancing With The Stars' pro's son's feminine appearance.

    Comment from Dancing With The Stars pro Nikki Sanchez defending her 3YO son’s feminine appearance against trolls.

    Social media post by Dancing With The Stars pro defending her 3-year-old son's feminine appearance against trolls.

    Comment from Dancing With The Stars pro Sharon Adkins Stone reacting to trolls criticizing her 3-year-old son's feminine appearance.

    Screenshot of a comment defending a Dancing With The Stars pro reacting to trolls about her 3-year-old son's feminine appearance.

    Comment defending Dancing With The Stars pro’s son’s feminine appearance amid trolls slamming her 3YO child.

    Screenshot of a social media comment defending a Dancing With The Stars pro after trolls criticize her 3-year-old son's appearance.

    Social media post of Dancing With The Stars pro defending her 3YO son’s feminine appearance against negative comments.

    Comment from Dancing With The Stars pro defending her 3-year-old son's feminine appearance against trolls.

    Facebook comment by Becky Johnston supporting children’s appearance amid trolls over 3YO son’s feminine look on Dancing With The Stars.

    Comment highlighting support for a 3-year-old boy’s feminine appearance amid trolls on a Dancing With The Stars pro’s post.

    Screenshot of Hannah Rodney defending boys with long hair and feminine appearance against trolls in a social media post.

    Dancing With The Stars pro responds to trolls criticizing her 3-year-old son’s feminine appearance in a social media post.

    Dancing With The Stars pro defends her 3YO son's feminine appearance after trolls' harsh comments on social media.

    Celebrities
    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Entertainment News Writer

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Entertainment News Writer

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

