‘Dancing With The Stars’ Pro Lashes Out After Trolls Slam Her 3YO Son’s Feminine Appearance

ADVERTISEMENT

Dancing with the Stars pro Sharna Burgess is reminding the internet that her children are off-limits.

The 40-year-old dancer and mom of three-year-old Zane, whom she shares with actor Brian Austin Green, fired back at a social media user who commented that her son “looks like a girl.”

The remark came on a video celebrating Zane’s first day of pre-school, which should have been a joyful family milestone that was shared with her followers on social media.

Highlights Sharna Burgess clapped back at an online troll who criticized her son’s looks.

The Dancing with the Stars pro shared an emotional video of 3-year-old Zane’s first day of school.

She opened up about milestones, blended family life, and the bittersweet feeling of watching her toddler grow.

BP Daily - Your Source for Balanced News

Sharna Burgess’ proud mom moment shared her son’s newest milestone

Share icon

Image credits: sharnaburgess

On September 2, Burgess posted an Instagram video capturing Zane’s first day of school. The clip showed her little boy holding a sign announcing the big step, while one of his siblings encouraged him warmly off-camera.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My big boy is still little… but today when he woke up, he felt a little bigger, a little more grown, and a little bit less my baby. I am not well. And yet I couldn’t be more proud,” Burgess wrote in her Instagram post.

Share icon

Image credits: sharnaburgess

Later in the video, Zane posed alongside hisbrothers for a heartwarming photo, which was highlighted by Burgess. “His siblings hyped him up this morning as you can hear, and we all went to support his first morning drop off. My blended tribe is my everything. We are so lucky,” she wrote.

But amid the post’s comments, one troll decided to post a critical comment. According toE! News, the remark read: “Damn, now even this boy looks like a girl. Why do all his boys look like girls?”

Share icon

Image credits: sharnaburgess

ADVERTISEMENT

Burgess quickly shut it down, responding: “Take your account off private so I can comment on how you look too.” Following theexchange, she disabled comments on her post altogether.

This has not stopped negative comments on other platforms, however. On X, some users criticized Zane’s dad,Brian Austin Green, for allowing his son to look feminine.

Share icon

Image credits: sharnaburgess

ADVERTISEMENT

“Brian Austin Green is an absolute failure as a father. Any man who would allow not one, not two, but all THREE of his young sons to masquerade as little girls deserves to be c*strated,” an X user wrote.

Burgess shares her 3-year-old son with Brian Austin Green. The Beverly Hills, 90210 star, 52, also shares Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, 9, with his former spouseMegan Fox. He also shares Kassius Lijah, 23, with his ex-girlfriend Vanessa Marcil.

Share icon

Image credits: sharnaburgess

ADVERTISEMENT

Burgess’ post was an emotional reflection on children and growing up too fast

Ultimately, Burgess used her Instagram post to express just how emotional the day was for her as a parent, according toPeople magazine.

She admitted that she “SOBBED in the car” after dropping Zane off and had already shed tears the night before.

Share icon

Image credits: sharnaburgess

“When did I blink?” she asked, reflecting on how quickly her toddler was growing.

The professional dancer explained that she has been making memory videos for Zane since his first birthday, such as small documentaries capturing milestone moments, heartfelt words, and stories she wants him to hear when he is older.

Share icon

Image credits: sharnaburgess

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

In her caption, she admitted that one day he may not remember these early years, so she documents them all to preserve the magic of his childhood.

“It’s wild watching him grow into this life and this body, but still remember details of another time. I know one day he will forget those things, so I always try to document it all for him,” she wrote.

Share icon

Image credits: sharnaburgess

She also recalled how Zane recently told her he remembered being in her belly, describing the water, the music, and even saying he “used to be a woman and had a cat named Carol.”

For Burgess, these innocent stories only deepen the bittersweet feeling of watching her son grow into his own person.

Share icon

Image credits: sharnaburgess

ADVERTISEMENT

While Burgess’ post attracted trolls, her insights and thoughts on her “blended tribe” also attracted words of support from numerous netizens.

“These are children!!! No matter their hair, nails, clothes, etc. CHILDREN! How they look no affect on your life! Truth be told, they look happy. Let them be,” one commenter wrote.

Share icon

Image credits: meganfox

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s crazy to me that so many people feel the need to comment the most basic sh*tty reaction. No one cares. These are children, trying to live their lives and love/support their brother, keep your judgmental opinions to yourself,” wrote another.

Netizens shared their thoughts on Shana Burgess’ clapback against her son’s troll on social media

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT