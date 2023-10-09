We chose twenty-five photographers for their different approach to the idea of Shapes. They come from twelve different countries and four continents. Their work is diverse: architecture, mixed-media, still life, abstractions... and use different techniques & perspectives but each one showcases a unique point of view.

The Winner of AAP Magazine 34 Shapes is Fabien Dendiéval (France) with the project La Muralla Roja

The Second Place Winner is Shinji Ichikawa (Japan) with the project Symbols for Rhythm

The Third Place Winner is Mieke Dalle (Belgium) with the project Egg-serie

The other winners featured in the Merit Award's Gallery are:

Gjert Rognli (Norway), Fern Nesson (United States), Stuart Neil (Australia), Gavin Libotte (Australia), Derrick Whaley (United States), Walter Colley (United States), Vladimir Antaki (France/Lebanon/Canada), Liliane Schwab (Canada), Junichi Wajda (Japan), Giuliano Ottaviani (Italy), Thomas Hofmann (Germany), Kevin Kinner (United States), Michel Daumergue (France), Jo Fields (United States), Emmanuelle Becker (France/United States), Lisa Thomas (United States), Marcel van Balken (Netherlands), Nadide Goksun (Turkey/United States), Don Jacobson (United States), Sander Vos (United Kingdom), Klaus Lenzen (Germany) and Matt Coughlin (United States)

Through our monthly photo competition and magazine, we are committed to giving emerging and established artists the space and freedom to unleash their creativity and offer photographers the opportunity to share their work with an international audience.