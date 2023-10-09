12Kviews
We Have Chosen The Most Beautiful Images Submitted For All About Photo Magazine Awards: Shapes 2023 (25 Pics)
We're delighted to reveal the names of the 25 talented photographers who won "AAP Magazine #34: Shapes".
In the 34th edition of AAP Magazine, we sought submissions that delve into the realms of composition and form as integral elements of photographic aesthetics. Whether embracing pure visual formalism or in service of a thematic narrative, we were eager to discover artworks that embraced these fundamental aspects. The appreciation of shape and form stands as a cornerstone in the realm of photographic composition. It possesses the transformative power to elevate even the most ordinary subject into a masterpiece. Whether embracing geometric precision, organic fluidity, positive vitality, or negative space, the interplay of shapes enriches a photograph's overall aesthetics and evokes its unique vibes.
La Muralla Roja By Fabien Dendiéval
I feel sometimes photography as a kind of quest, a treasure hunt. It is a long term work that takes time and is full of pitfalls, constraints and frustrations but to find myself in front of a scene like this one makes me enthusiastic and rewards me for all my efforts.
We chose twenty-five photographers for their different approach to the idea of Shapes. They come from twelve different countries and four continents. Their work is diverse: architecture, mixed-media, still life, abstractions... and use different techniques & perspectives but each one showcases a unique point of view.
The Winner of AAP Magazine 34 Shapes is Fabien Dendiéval (France) with the project La Muralla Roja
The Second Place Winner is Shinji Ichikawa (Japan) with the project Symbols for Rhythm
The Third Place Winner is Mieke Dalle (Belgium) with the project Egg-serie
The other winners featured in the Merit Award's Gallery are:
Gjert Rognli (Norway), Fern Nesson (United States), Stuart Neil (Australia), Gavin Libotte (Australia), Derrick Whaley (United States), Walter Colley (United States), Vladimir Antaki (France/Lebanon/Canada), Liliane Schwab (Canada), Junichi Wajda (Japan), Giuliano Ottaviani (Italy), Thomas Hofmann (Germany), Kevin Kinner (United States), Michel Daumergue (France), Jo Fields (United States), Emmanuelle Becker (France/United States), Lisa Thomas (United States), Marcel van Balken (Netherlands), Nadide Goksun (Turkey/United States), Don Jacobson (United States), Sander Vos (United Kingdom), Klaus Lenzen (Germany) and Matt Coughlin (United States)
Through our monthly photo competition and magazine, we are committed to giving emerging and established artists the space and freedom to unleash their creativity and offer photographers the opportunity to share their work with an international audience.
Blossoms 1 From The Series Studies In Oil And Water By Lisa Thomas
Chiave Di Violino (Treble Clef) From The Series 'Musica Notturna (Night Music)' By Jo Fields
Curves From The Series 'The Insignificance Of Man' By Marcel Van Balken
Le Consortium, Dijon From The Series 'A Travers...' By Michel Daumergue
Magnifique! Add a splat of red like someone had a nose bleeding and sell it for $100500
The Project Egg-Serie By Mieke Dalle
Just Paper #6 By Walter Colley
Swings From The Series Symbols For Rhythm By Shinji Ichikawa
I was born in Shimane Prefecture, Japan, and I currently own and operate a photography studio in my hometown.
This series, Symbols for Rhythm, explores the beauty and rhythm of the everyday. Rhythm brings vitality to our lives and has the power to change our perspective. At the same time, the title Symbols helps us perceive rhythm as a visual element. Through photography, we discover and explore rhythm and beauty from a new perspective.
If Six Was Nine From The Series 'Melbourne Mornings' By Stuart Neil
Pieces From The Series Shapes Of Light By Matt Coughlin
Magnifique! Thats some trippy shaped dark shadows
It's All Around You - Buot Leat Du Birra Iv By Gjert Rognli
Should there not be some 'ape like' creatures here?
A shed load better than any AITA/TikTok BS that seems to be the norm lately.
