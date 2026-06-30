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Shania Twain Compared To Madonna Over Sheer Look And “Cringe” Dance Moves: “Does She Have No Dignity?”
Shania Twain on stage, wearing a sheer black dress and thigh-high stockings, singing into a microphone, with a crowd visible.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Shania Twain Compared To Madonna Over Sheer Look And “Cringe” Dance Moves: “Does She Have No Dignity?”

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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Shania Twain’s opening performance for Harry Styles at his Friday, June 26, Wembley concert drew intense social media scrutiny, with some viewers expressing disappointment over her styling and stage movements.

“Granny underpants with a lacy overlay are not particularly sexy. And that clunky dance is just too cringe,” one user said.

Highlights
  • Shania Twain’s opening performance for Harry Styles at Wembley sparked an online debate over her sheer outfit.
  • Critics compared her to her contemporary, Madonna, who is often criticized over similar matters.
  • Twain said she is focused on embracing her body at 60, after struggling with body image issues in her late 50s.

The conversation broadened into comparisons with her contemporary Madonna, who also remains active in the music scene and is frequently subject to similar criticism.

Most recently, the Material Girl hitmaker faced backlash for her Pride Month concert in Times Square on June 4, with a netizen commenting, “She looks like an inappropriately dressed aunt drunk-dancing at a wedding.”

RELATED:

    Shania Twain was likened to Madonna as netizens criticized her wardrobe

    Shania Twain in a shimmering silver gown and long black gloves, smiling. Shania Twain compared to Madonna over sheer look.

    Image credits: Christopher Polk/Dick Clark Productions/Getty Images

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    Twain, 60, performed her 1999 hit Man! I Feel Like a Woman! in satin lingerie layered under a sheer black cover-up.

    The singer sensually played with the hem of her dress multiple times during her set, while also moving her hands over her body and energetically bopping her head.

    At one point, Twain also lifted one of her legs, which caused her dress to ride up.

    Image credits: ginamilan_/X

    “Her outfit was bad enough, but her dance moves made them tragic,” a Twain critic voiced on X, receiving ample support from fellow platform users.

    “Her voice is still good enough to carry her performance. She does not need to be pulling on her dress at this age,” one wrote, while another added, “She does not need to be one of those women to remain relevant.”

    “Sometimes you gotta realize we’re all getting old and some things just aren’t apt anymore,” remarked a third.

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    Image credits: Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021

    Madonna was soon dragged into the conversation, with a user writing, “Twain is just like her, who does not know how to have class.”

    “Yes, the moves and wardrobes don’t work for either of them,” said another.

    A tweet from @MrsMissouriii criticizing an outfit choice: Does she have no dignity? Shania Twain compared to Madonna.

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    A tweet from @ThatjewishLady expressing disapproval: This nonsense is so stupid. Shania Twain compared to Madonna.

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    “Tacky,” “granny,” and “they share the same stylist” were among other comparisons made between Twain and Madonna.

    “Does she have no dignity? Madonna, no, she doesn’t, but I expected better from Shania,” a separate user fumed.

    Not all comments about Shania Twain were negative, as her fans also voiced their opinions

    Shania Twain in a black sequin dress and cowboy hat, showing her sheer look and dance moves.

    Image credits: Raph_PH/Flickr

    Accusing critics of being motivated by jealousy, one Twain fan asked, “What are ya’ll talking about? She looks incredible.”

    A second reminded that Twain was “one of the hottest women in America for quite a while” before adding, “even at this age, she is still doing hella better” than her peers, including Madonna.

    “She would pass as Madonna’s daughter,” a third remarked.

     

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    A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

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    “She’s having a blast while singing and looking good,” a fourth noted, leading a fifth to agree, saying, “She completely rocked it.”

    “She has nothing to prove to anyone,” someone else articulated.

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    Fans’ comments echoed Twain’s June 20 interview with The Independent, in which she offered a confident message about aging and body image.  

    “I have a 60-year-old body, but I will walk on the beach in my bikini. I don’t really care if [people] are OK with it or not,” she said.

    Shania Twain’s confidence grew after struggles with her changing body during her 2019 Las Vegas residency

    A black sheer lace top hanging, representing a sheer look similar to Shania Twain's.

    Image credits: shaniatwain/Instagram

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    Speaking with The Times in January, Twain said she “hated” her body and was unable to look at her reflection in the mirror seven years ago.

    The singer said that, despite following her regular fitness routine, her body underwent natural changes she couldn’t control as she grew older.

    This included bloating and a slowed metabolism, which made it harder for her to lose weight.

    That’s when she began doing “very unhealthy things” to keep herself in shape.

    Shania Twain performing in a sheer black top and bustier, showcasing her dance moves and bold style.

    Image credits: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

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    “I was working my body more than I was feeding it to keep up with the strain,” she said during the interview.

    Her obsession with being thinner made her push her body so much that she wound up malnourished, she said.

    A thigh injury sustained during one of her performances made matters worse.

    Twain claimed she began looking at her body positively again after hitting menopause.

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    “Now I’m like, bring on the mirrors. I’m going to look at myself all day long,” she told the outlet.

    “Horrible,” a netizen said about Twain’s Wembley gig 

    A tweet comparing Shania Twain to Madonna, expressing a loss of respect over her sheer look and dance moves.

    Image credits: Ryans7679

    A tweet questioning Shania Twain's dignity, comparing her sheer look to Madonna's.

     

    Shania Twain's sheer look and cringe dance moves sparking debate and comparisons to Madonna.

    Image credits: Notwokenow

    Fans comparing Shania Twain to Madonna over sheer look and cringe dance moves.

    Image credits: Angry_American0

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    The internet reacts to Shania Twain's sheer look and cringe dance moves, drawing Madonna comparisons.

    Image credits: clerpatriot

    Social media comments on Shania Twain's sheer look and cringe dance moves, reminiscent of Madonna.

    Image credits: cheryl_wil53201

    Discussion around Shania Twain's sheer look and cringe dance moves, leading to Madonna comparisons.

    Image credits: fjnl_fashion

    Tweet comparing Shania Twain to Madonna, discussing her sheer look and dance moves, questioning her dignity.

    Image credits: rebelfreebird1

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    Another tweet comparing Shania Twain to Madonna regarding her sheer look and dance moves.

    Image credits: JcTiberiou67714

    Tweet expressing disappointment in Shania Twain's taste, referencing her sheer look and dance moves.

    Image credits: marvdawg77

    Marilyn Schroeder's tweet about Shania Twain's sheer look and cringe dance moves, calling it embarrassing.

    Image credits: realmarilynschr

    BJ's tweet criticizing Shania Twain's style, mentioning her sheer look and dance moves.

    Image credits: Cyclemanriding

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    Lynn Carey Saylor questions Shania Twain's sheer look and dance moves at 60, saying it is too much.

    Image credits: LynnCareySaylor

    Lady Karalyn criticizes Shania Twain's sheer look, suggesting she needs more class at her age.

    Image credits: ladykaralyn

    FireboxJack unimpressed with Shania Twain's sheer look and cringe dance moves.

    Image credits: FireboxJack

    Marcus Not Rashford compares Shania Twain's sheer look to Madonna, calling it granny panties.

    Image credits: CaesarAsh3

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    Saga (Rugged Individualist) reacts to Shania Twain's sheer look and dance moves, calling it gross and a mess.

    Image credits: EllDee369

    Shania Twain compared to Madonna over sheer look and cringe dance moves tweet from Nedra Waters.

    Image credits: NedraWater101

    Shania Twain compared to Madonna over sheer look and cringe dance moves tweet from Colonize This.

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    Shania Twain compared to Madonna over sheer look and cringe dance moves tweet from Alicia Garcia.

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    Shania Twain compared to Madonna over sheer look and cringe dance moves tweet from Astro-Terf.

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    Shania Twain compared to Madonna over sheer look and cringe dance moves tweet from Clark Theilig.

    Image credits: ClarkTheilig

    Boy George defends Shania Twain's sheer look and dance moves, calling her hot in a tweet.

    Image credits: BoyGeorge

    A user comments on Shania Twain's sheer look and dance moves, comparing her favorably to Madonna.

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    Image credits: Sassygalshops

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

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    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
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    LookASquirrel
    LookASquirrel
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    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They are making incontinence underwear more fashionable these days.

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    LookASquirrel
    LookASquirrel
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    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They are making incontinence underwear more fashionable these days.

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