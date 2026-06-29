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Some 50 years ago, we could hardly have imagined always having a camera in our pockets. Nowadays, we take pictures of everything: our salads, a cute bee outside, panoramic views during vacations, and even document the progress of pimples on our faces. Some research suggests that an average adult has about 1,598 photos in their camera roll.

But some photos we take might turn out to be accidental masterpieces. One recent trend on TikTok has people sharing snapshots they took of strangers that looked so good they wished they could send them to the subjects in the photos. It all started when the user @lincaitt shared a photo a stranger had taken of her on the streets of Paris, and AirDropped it to her. Amazed by the result, others rummaged through their camera rolls and found similar pics they took of strangers that ended up looking like accidental paintings.

Image credits: lincaitt

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Still Deciding Whether Or Not To Send This To The Host Of Our Bed & Breakfast

A small child in a blue outfit hugs a golden retriever on a park bench, part of a wholesome photo trend.

Ricardo Report

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Deborah McKenney
Deborah McKenney
Community Member
Premium 1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes, you should. Beautiful pic.

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    #2

    I Wish I Knew Who These People Were Every Day I Took It Off My Hotel Balcony

    Two strangers walk hand-in-hand on a beach at sunset, embodying the wholesome "Like A Painting" photo trend.

    l3losom Report

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    #3

    They Left Before I Could Show Them

    An elderly couple embracing, watching the sunset over mountains and flowers, embodying the wholesome photo trend.

    giova’s house Report

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    Moments like these are incredible and prove to us that, as one commenter noted, a stranger can look at a person and see art. Some of the photographs people shared here look like they’ve been taken by professional photographers, but they are, in fact, just accidental snaps someone took on their phone on the street.

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    While snapping a candid photo like this might seem intrusive, it reflects our innate tendency to people-watch. Experts explain that we, as humans, are social creatures and want to connect and understand others. Observing them is one thing we can do — if we’re too shy or anxious to approach them, we people-watch and get to know them in a non-intrusive way. It also helps us develop empathy, as we often imagine ourselves in that person’s or people’s shoes as we observe them.
    #4

    Me And My Friends Watching The Sunrise And This Man Coming Up To Us To Send It To Us

    People watching a beautiful sunset at the beach, capturing the wholesome photo trend.

    Reag GH Report

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    katrinanixon avatar
    Partypants
    Partypants
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What a thoughtful gesture and super cool shot.

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    #5

    This Photo I Took At The Istanbul Airport I Still Look And Smile

    A wholesome photo of a person with a ginger cat sleeping on their shoulder at an airport, depicting a heartwarming trend.

    meeriyamrodriguez Report

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    #6

    I Regret It Everyday, Not Getting This Picture To Them (Geneva, Switzerland)

    Three strangers fly a colorful kite on a hill overlooking a valley, showcasing the "Like A Painting" photo trend.

    Anne Report

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    Photographing strangers is similar to people-watching. We get to imagine stories behind two people sitting in a rowboat, creating backgrounds for them as characters and treating the moment like a painting. This is what candid street photography is like. Street photographs look for those uninhibited moments when people don’t know they’re being photographed.

    American photographer Joel Meyerowitz called this “bruising the scene.” A photographer’s job, according to him, was to be like a magician wearing an invisibility cloak if they wanted a candid photograph. When a contact is made, you might get a story, consent, and background on your subject, but there’s something magical in not knowing any of it and letting the moment and its subjects speak for themselves.
    #7

    Looks Like A Painting I Wondered Who They Were

    A couple rows a boat on clear blue water, framed by trees, illustrating the wholesome photo trend.

    ꧁ fiona ꧂ Report

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    katrinanixon avatar
    Partypants
    Partypants
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's Eric and Ariel , they're about to be ambushed !

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    #8

    Eiffel Tower 2018.. They’ve Never Left My Mind

    A man kneels before a woman on a balcony at night, a moment captured like a painting in this photo trend.

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    #9

    I Took This One Of A Mum And Her Baby At The Trevi Fountain Last Year, It Was Too Precious Not To Capture

    A mother in a hijab and white skirt lifts her baby joyfully in front of a fountain, a wholesome photo trend.

    Ella Report

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    In this day and age, many people might not want to be photographed without their consent. In many countries, it’s legal to take pictures of people in public places, like on the street. Others, however, such as France, Brazil, South Korea, Switzerland, and Spain, require that a photographer obtain consent from their subject.

    Yet, when we ask the people, a slight majority prefer that strangers not take their pictures. Over 50% of respondents in a 2021 academic survey disagreed that it is okay to photograph people on the street. Many worry that their faces will appear on the internet without their consent, as 60% believed a photographer should obtain consent before publishing the photos.
    #10

    This One Is My Fav. It’s Like The Stages Of Love

    A wholesome photo trend of strangers captured like a painting, with a skyline view.

    Rem Report

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    #11

    They Don’t Even Know This Photo Exists

    A black and white image of two strangers kissing at a train station, capturing the "Like A Painting" photo trend.

    farkas_sara_ Report

    5points
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    #12

    I Tried But She Couldn’t Understand Me

    A person in a flowing dress walks on a rocky beach at sunset, an example of the wholesome photo trend.

    Chiccaonatrip Report

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    It’s natural to worry about surveillance when everyone around has a camera in their pocket. It’s important to remember that people have the right not to be seen, even if the moment they’re in looks aesthetically pleasing. Social media tends to romanticize the mundane with trends like this, but many people believe that, as long as the photographer’s intentions are right, privacy concerns are unnecessary.

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    #13

    I Still Love This Photo From 2023

    Two strangers walk in a misty alley adorned with glowing lights, capturing a wholesome photo trend.

    ๔คאคภคгค• Report

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    #14

    I Think About All The Stories They’ve Probably Shared

    A wholesome photo trend of two men fishing by a serene lake with misty mountains in the distance.

    mittenandmiles Report

    5points
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    katrinanixon avatar
    Partypants
    Partypants
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Stop lyin about that fish Ernie..

    0
    0points
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    #15

    This Girl On Her Pink Bike Zipped By At Perfect Time. She Doesn’t Know It Exists

    A woman on a pink bicycle in front of a pink boutique, part of the wholesome "Like A Painting" photo trend.

    Bribaby78910 Report

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    It’s probably safe to assume that many of the “photographers” on this list would gladly delete the photos if their subjects asked. Many artists and professional photographers operate by the same logic. Sally Eden, an artist at Chelsea College of Art, had a TikTok account where she posted videos of strangers as part of her BA Exhibition.

    According to her, “the series focuses on reflection and appreciation for the small moments that are so often overlooked within everyday life.” And while some may argue that she’s breaching people’s privacy, she’s not doing anything illegal.

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    #16

    A Stranger Took This Picture Of Me At The Aquarium The Other Day And I’ve Cried Real Tears About It

    A person with pink hair sits by a large aquarium, observing fish, part of a wholesome photo trend with strangers.

    kayl Report

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    #17

    I Took This On My Canon Camera At Haleakala National Park In April And I Wish These Girls Could See It

    Two people bundled in a blanket sit on a mountain peak, looking at clouds, embodying the wholesome photo trend.

    josceysaunders Report

    4points
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    #18

    A Woman Snapped This Of Me And My Husband - It Was My Due Date And We Were At A Wedding

    A couple walks away under a clear umbrella in the rain, sharing a wholesome photo trend moment.

    Ashlea Dale Report

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    As trainee solicitor Danielle Campbell explained to Huck magazine, freedom of expression in journalism, art, and literature is protected as an exemption in UK data and privacy laws, at least. “At present, the UK has no strict guidelines on filming strangers and posting it online,” Danielle explained, “but in an ever-changing world, it is likely we will start to see cases of this nature beginning to appear.”
    #19

    I Cherish This Airdropped Photo Of Me In Morroco Travelling Solo And Super Shy To Ask Anyone For A Photo

    A woman with long braids looks out over a desert landscape with hot air balloons, embodying the wholesome photo trend.

    Byjjacqz Report

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    #20

    Also Regret Not Sending This

    A couple stands on a hill, silhouetted against a large full moon, representing a wholesome photo trend.

    Claire Hamilton Report

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    #21

    I Regret Not Sending This One

    A couple in formal attire stands at the edge of the ocean, looking out at the sunset, embodying a wholesome photo trend.

    star🌟 Report

    4points
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    p-a-golden avatar
    Patti
    Patti
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nope, you didn’t stumble across them

    0
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    Do you have any photographs of this kind in your camera rolls, Pandas? Have you ever come across a moment so beautiful between strangers that you couldn’t help but immortalize it in a photograph? Share your similar pictures with us in the comments! And if you’re in the mood for more gorgeous photography, check out our previous publications on urban street photography and these surreal portraits that blend faces, nature, and architecture.
    #22

    They’ll Never Even Know

    Silhouettes of strangers against an aurora, showcasing the wholesome photo trend.

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    #23

    Just Quietly Watching My Oldest Son Fall In Love For The First Time

    A wholesome photo of two strangers by a lake at sunset, resembling a painting with hills in the background.

    littlemissford Report

    4points
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    #24

    My Contribution. Had To Snap A Pic Of This Sweet Couple I Saw In Spain. It’s My Fav Pic From My Trip

    Wholesome photo of two strangers walking on a beach, creating a painting-like scene with long shadows.

    Ab Report

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    #25

    Found The Couple On A Facebook Group And Was Able To Share This Photo With Them

    People in a boat watch colorful fireworks reflected on a dark lake, part of a wholesome photo trend.

    Sidequest Report

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    #26

    Wish I Could Have Sent This To Them

    A couple sits on a bench overlooking the ocean under a blue sky, captured in a wholesome photo trend.

    JOSIE🪼 Report

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    #27

    A Really Sweet Girl Airdropped This To My Sister, Aunt And I

    A wholesome photo trend featuring three friends standing together on a beach, silhouetted against an orange sunset.

    Wednesdayisbeauty 🦋⭐️ Report

    4points
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    #28

    One Of My Favorite Pictures

    A wholesome photo trend of two people embracing on a bench by a shimmering lake with mountains in the background.

    atheer Report

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    #29

    A Lady Sent This To Me Of My Husband And Son

    A wholesome photo trend showing a father and child watching a beautiful ocean sunset with a sailboat.

    heavenleightrell Report

    4points
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    #30

    How I Feel About This Couple I Saw While I Was In Jamaica

    A couple embracing in the ocean at sunset, like a painting, showcasing the wholesome photo trend.

    K Report

    4points
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    #31

    Always Wish I Could’ve Sent This Photo To This Family

    Silhouettes of a parent and child on a beach under a dramatic sky, a wholesome painting photo trend.

    stacy Report

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    #32

    Wish I Coulda Sent To Them

    A couple walks along a beach at sunset, a wholesome photo trend of beautiful moments.

    hannah >:) Report

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    #33

    Took This One In Switzerland

    A man sitting by a lake, holding a bird, a serene image from the 'Like A Painting' photo trend.

    simaoerika Report

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    #34

    Airdropped This To The Two People Sketching — It Looks Like A Photo But It’s A Mirror

    A display case features various objects including a green violin, illustrating the "Like A Painting" photo trend.

    It was unintentional but perfect. They loved it.

    Mandibles Report

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    #35

    I Never Got To Share This One

    A baby's hand reaching towards an airplane window, a wholesome photo trend capturing tender moments with strangers.

    Lynsey Report

    3points
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    #36

    Wish I Knew How To Airdrop

    Two people looking at a sprawling city from a viewpoint, like a painting, exemplifying the wholesome photo trend.

    telo small Report

    3points
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    #37

    A Girl Air Dropped Me This While I Was Solo Traveling And I’ll Never Forget It

    A woman in a black dress looks over a lavish opera house balcony, capturing the wholesome photo trend.

    Maria Report

    3points
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    #38

    Took This Photo Of An Older Couple Looking At The Ocean From Afar. I Now Regret Walking Over And Offering To Send It To Them!

    Two figures sit on chairs under an archway of trees, seen from afar, a wholesome photo trend like a painting.

    🖤 Report

    3points
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    deborahmckenney avatar
    Deborah McKenney
    Deborah McKenney
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hope you mean you regret not going over to them. I’m giving them this beautiful picture.

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    #39

    This One That I Took In Switzerland

    Two people lie by a lake with boats, surrounded by flowers, evoking the serene aesthetic of a painting photo trend.

    Deascanon Report

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    #40

    They Will Probably Never See It But I Wish I Had Sent It

    A couple sharing a kiss, embodying the romantic spirit of the photo trend like a painting.

    Apolline 𓇼 Report

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    #41

    I Took This Pic Of A Couple Last Year I Hop They R Still Together

    People enjoying a sunny day in the park, reflecting the peaceful atmosphere of the photo trend.

    Wyam_InPraha Report

    3points
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    #42

    Someone Took This Of Me And My Ex Best Friend Having A Moment

    Two strangers dancing happily outdoors, illustrating the wholesome photo trend.

    We don’t talk anymore but I just needed to share this somewhere.

    tori? Report

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    #43

    I Was Never Able To Find This Group Of Friends After Taking This Photo In Arches

    Silhouettes of strangers gathered under a cloudy sky, framed by a rock formation, reflecting the wholesome photo trend.

    michaeldermott Report

    3points
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    #44

    I Got This Picture In Chicago (She Was Soo Happy To Have A Picture With Her Kids)

    A wholesome photo of people viewing art in a gallery, reflecting the painting-like quality of the trend.

    kira👻 Report

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    #45

    Wish I Could Send This To Them!

    A couple on a park bench surrounded by lush greenery and yellow flowers, part of a wholesome photo trend.

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    #46

    I’m Just Too Shy To Tell Them

    A couple watching the sunset over the ocean, like a painting, embodying the wholesome photo trend between strangers.

    twistedririx Report

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    #47

    This Couple Had Taken 0 Photos Together That Day And Were So Grateful To Finally Have One

    A couple from behind, embracing while looking at paintings in a museum, like a painting, wholesome photo trend.

    caitlyn Report

    3points
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    #48

    In Jordan One Day, During Sunset Time, Don't Know Them But It Was So Beautiful

    Two people silhouetted against a desert landscape at sunset, like a painting, capturing the wholesome photo trend.

    IRS Report

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    #49

    The Way The Light Hits Their Hands Just Perfectly

    A wholesome photo trend of strangers dining in a restaurant at night, like a painting.

    Dod Report

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    #50

    I Love This Pic And Wish I Could’ve Sent This To Them

    A wholesome photo trend of two strangers on a misty cliffside, resembling a painting.

    michigandanielle Report

    3points
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    deadrat avatar
    BlackCatWithWhiteSocks
    BlackCatWithWhiteSocks
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I could recognise Scotland among thousands of pics. I recognize home immediately

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    #51

    Caught This Moment Between A Mother And Her Baby In A Park In Vienna, Forever Regret Not Sending It To Her

    A wholesome photo trend of a woman holding a baby under a blossoming tree, like a painting.

    becs🌟 Report

    3points
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    #52

    I Was In A Rush And They Don’t Know This Pic Exists

    A man tying a woman's shoe in front of a grand building, a wholesome photo trend in a public space.

    Stories by Della Report

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    #53

    Took This In New York Last Year

    A father kneels to interact with his child in a busy station, a painting-like wholesome photo moment.

    ✨Julia (tv)✨ Report

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    #54

    Made This Photo Of A Couple In Porto 🥺

    Two figures walking down a narrow street lined with buildings, an example of the 'Like A Painting' photo trend.

    Charlotte Report

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    #55

    Idk Them But I Hope They’re Friends Forever

    A wholesome photo of two people holding hands on a beach at sunset, reflecting the beautiful photo trend.

    ⋆˚࿔ may 𝜗𝜚˚⋆ Report

    3points
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    #56

    Airdropped This In Sicily Last Year

    A couple dining on a balcony overlooking the sea at sunset, a serene scene from the wholesome photo trend.

    Eva Report

    2points
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    #57

    Took This On A Boat Of A Random Man And Never Got To Send It To Him

    A person is reflected in a glass door with an antique handle, part of the wholesome photo trend.

    nia Report

    2points
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    #58

    While I Was In Spain I Quickly Snapped This Photo Of This Beautiful Bride Who Was Admiring Her Bouquet At Park Guell In Spain. I Wasnt Able To Airdrop So I Tried Going Up To Her But The Crowds Came In And I Lost Her

    A woman in a white wedding dress stands under an arched stone wall, resembling a painting with light and shadow.

    B Report

    2points
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    #59

    I Was On The Seine And Saw Them Above And Had To Take A Pic

    A couple kisses on a wall in front of charming European buildings, reflecting the wholesome photo trend.

    Claire Cici Go Report

    2points
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    #60

    Didn’t Catch Her, But I Wish I Did

    An older woman in a grand, ornate room looks down from a balcony, fitting the wholesome photo trend.

    Francy Report

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    #61

    Young And Old Love In Florence Italy 🥹

    A couple walking down a busy European street with their arms around each other, a wholesome photo trend.

    Briana Report

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    #62

    I'm Afraid She Will Never Know

    A woman and her dog relaxing on a park bench in autumn, a wholesome photo trend moment.

    Report

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    #63

    I Did This And I Couldn’t Find Them

    Friends dancing under blue lights at a party, capturing the vibrant energy of the photo trend.

    Julia Report

    2points
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    #64

    Wish I Could’ve Got This Photo To Them

    An elderly couple stands with their backs to the camera, looking at the Hogwarts castle, captured in a wholesome photo trend.

    Sarah Report

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    #65

    Maybe They Will See This From Minneapolis

    Two strangers sit by a window with red curtains, bathed in warm light, exemplifying the wholesome photo trend.

    mindimizer Report

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    #66

    Airdropped It To Them As They Got Down

    Wholesome photo trend of two strangers silhouetted against a vibrant sunset, like a painting on a hilltop.

    juliering Report

    2points
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    #67

    Took Some Courage But They Were So Happy With This Picture

    Wholesome photo trend: two strangers sitting on a sandy beach, enjoying the painting-like sunset with sea arches.

    marly.alida Report

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    #68

    A Family Picnicking In Austria

    A group of people sit on a mountain peak, gazing at a vast landscape below, embodying a wholesome photo trend.

    StefanieC Report

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    #69

    They’re Both In Their 90s Asleep In The Afternoon Shade

    Two elderly people relax in chairs outdoors, seemingly dozing, captured in a wholesome photo trend.

    Trish James Report

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    #70

    I Wish I Got To Send This Photo To The Couple In It

    A vibrant photo trend capturing two silhouettes against a colorful, abstract light display in a parking garage.

    Bear Report

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    #71

    Photo I Took Of A Lady Watching Sunset, Philippines

    A wholesome photo trend of a woman at sunset by the water with boats, like a painting.

    yssa? Report

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    #72

    When I Was In Italy

    A couple sits on a sea wall enjoying the view, capturing the wholesome photo trend.

    Em Report

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    #73

    Idk It Makes Me Feel Happy

    Silhouettes of people and a dog against a sunset, illustrating the 'Like A Painting' photo trend.

    Jumanji 🇵🇸 Report

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    #74

    I Can Finally Share This 🥹

    Two people sitting on a grassy cliff overlooking the ocean, embodying the 'Like A Painting' photo trend.

    𝓜 Report

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    #75

    The Graffiti Said Love Wins. I Hope They’re Still Together & Happy 🥺

    A wholesome photo of a couple hugging in front of a red brick wall with graffiti, part of the sweet photo trend.

    Kiani💫🔮 Report

    2points
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    #76

    I Took This Picture Of A Couple In Venice. By Far One Of My Favourite Pictures. They Loved It 🥹

    A wholesome photo of a couple embracing by a canal in Venice, embodying the 'Like A Painting' photo trend.

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    #77

    Loved This Moment In NYC!

    A couple sits embracing on a subway bench next to a small dog, captured in a wholesome photo trend like a painting.

    isabellarose.777 Report

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    #78

    I Accidentally Took This Pic In A Club, I Wonder If They Are Still In Love?

    A couple dancing closely in a vibrant, blurry club setting, like a painting, illustrating the wholesome photo trend.

    Em✨ Report

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    #79

    No Idea Who They Are ❤️in Prague

    A couple embracing on stone steps, captured in the 'Like A Painting' photo trend between strangers.

    🌙 Report

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    #80

    Took This In Doha

    A wholesome photo of a person in traditional attire walking under a bright sun, a beautiful example of the photo trend.

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