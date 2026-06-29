But some photos we take might turn out to be accidental masterpieces . One recent trend on TikTok has people sharing snapshots they took of strangers that looked so good they wished they could send them to the subjects in the photos. It all started when the user @lincaitt shared a photo a stranger had taken of her on the streets of Paris, and AirDropped it to her. Amazed by the result, others rummaged through their camera rolls and found similar pics they took of strangers that ended up looking like accidental paintings.

Some 50 years ago, we could hardly have imagined always having a camera in our pockets. Nowadays, we take pictures of everything: our salads, a cute bee outside, panoramic views during vacations, and even document the progress of pimples on our faces. Some research suggests that an average adult has about 1,598 photos in their camera roll.

#1 Still Deciding Whether Or Not To Send This To The Host Of Our Bed & Breakfast

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#2 I Wish I Knew Who These People Were Every Day I Took It Off My Hotel Balcony

#3 They Left Before I Could Show Them

Moments like these are incredible and prove to us that, as one commenter noted, a stranger can look at a person and see art. Some of the photographs people shared here look like they’ve been taken by professional photographers, but they are, in fact, just accidental snaps someone took on their phone on the street. ADVERTISEMENT While snapping a candid photo like this might seem intrusive, it reflects our innate tendency to people-watch. Experts explain that we, as humans, are social creatures and want to connect and understand others. Observing them is one thing we can do — if we’re too shy or anxious to approach them, we people-watch and get to know them in a non-intrusive way. It also helps us develop empathy, as we often imagine ourselves in that person’s or people’s shoes as we observe them.

#4 Me And My Friends Watching The Sunrise And This Man Coming Up To Us To Send It To Us

#5 This Photo I Took At The Istanbul Airport I Still Look And Smile

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#6 I Regret It Everyday, Not Getting This Picture To Them (Geneva, Switzerland)

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Photographing strangers is similar to people-watching. We get to imagine stories behind two people sitting in a rowboat, creating backgrounds for them as characters and treating the moment like a painting. This is what candid street photography is like. Street photographs look for those uninhibited moments when people don’t know they’re being photographed. American photographer Joel Meyerowitz called this “bruising the scene.” A photographer’s job, according to him, was to be like a magician wearing an invisibility cloak if they wanted a candid photograph. When a contact is made, you might get a story, consent, and background on your subject, but there’s something magical in not knowing any of it and letting the moment and its subjects speak for themselves.

#7 Looks Like A Painting I Wondered Who They Were

#8 Eiffel Tower 2018.. They’ve Never Left My Mind

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#9 I Took This One Of A Mum And Her Baby At The Trevi Fountain Last Year, It Was Too Precious Not To Capture

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In this day and age, many people might not want to be photographed without their consent. In many countries, it’s legal to take pictures of people in public places, like on the street. Others, however, such as France, Brazil, South Korea, Switzerland, and Spain, require that a photographer obtain consent from their subject. Yet, when we ask the people, a slight majority prefer that strangers not take their pictures. Over 50% of respondents in a 2021 academic survey disagreed that it is okay to photograph people on the street. Many worry that their faces will appear on the internet without their consent, as 60% believed a photographer should obtain consent before publishing the photos.

#10 This One Is My Fav. It’s Like The Stages Of Love

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#11 They Don’t Even Know This Photo Exists

#12 I Tried But She Couldn’t Understand Me

It’s natural to worry about surveillance when everyone around has a camera in their pocket. It’s important to remember that people have the right not to be seen, even if the moment they’re in looks aesthetically pleasing. Social media tends to romanticize the mundane with trends like this, but many people believe that, as long as the photographer’s intentions are right, privacy concerns are unnecessary. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 I Still Love This Photo From 2023

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#14 I Think About All The Stories They’ve Probably Shared

#15 This Girl On Her Pink Bike Zipped By At Perfect Time. She Doesn’t Know It Exists

It’s probably safe to assume that many of the “photographers” on this list would gladly delete the photos if their subjects asked. Many artists and professional photographers operate by the same logic. Sally Eden, an artist at Chelsea College of Art, had a TikTok account where she posted videos of strangers as part of her BA Exhibition. According to her, “the series focuses on reflection and appreciation for the small moments that are so often overlooked within everyday life.” And while some may argue that she’s breaching people’s privacy, she’s not doing anything illegal.

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#16 A Stranger Took This Picture Of Me At The Aquarium The Other Day And I’ve Cried Real Tears About It

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#17 I Took This On My Canon Camera At Haleakala National Park In April And I Wish These Girls Could See It

#18 A Woman Snapped This Of Me And My Husband - It Was My Due Date And We Were At A Wedding

As trainee solicitor Danielle Campbell explained to Huck magazine, freedom of expression in journalism, art, and literature is protected as an exemption in UK data and privacy laws, at least. “At present, the UK has no strict guidelines on filming strangers and posting it online,” Danielle explained, “but in an ever-changing world, it is likely we will start to see cases of this nature beginning to appear.”

#19 I Cherish This Airdropped Photo Of Me In Morroco Travelling Solo And Super Shy To Ask Anyone For A Photo

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#20 Also Regret Not Sending This

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#21 I Regret Not Sending This One

Do you have any photographs of this kind in your camera rolls, Pandas? Have you ever come across a moment so beautiful between strangers that you couldn’t help but immortalize it in a photograph? Share your similar pictures with us in the comments! And if you’re in the mood for more gorgeous photography, check out our previous publications on urban street photography and these surreal portraits that blend faces, nature, and architecture.

#22 They’ll Never Even Know

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#23 Just Quietly Watching My Oldest Son Fall In Love For The First Time

#24 My Contribution. Had To Snap A Pic Of This Sweet Couple I Saw In Spain. It’s My Fav Pic From My Trip

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#25 Found The Couple On A Facebook Group And Was Able To Share This Photo With Them

#26 Wish I Could Have Sent This To Them

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#27 A Really Sweet Girl Airdropped This To My Sister, Aunt And I

#28 One Of My Favorite Pictures

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#29 A Lady Sent This To Me Of My Husband And Son

#30 How I Feel About This Couple I Saw While I Was In Jamaica

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#31 Always Wish I Could’ve Sent This Photo To This Family

#32 Wish I Coulda Sent To Them

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#33 Took This One In Switzerland

#34 Airdropped This To The Two People Sketching — It Looks Like A Photo But It’s A Mirror It was unintentional but perfect. They loved it.

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#35 I Never Got To Share This One

#36 Wish I Knew How To Airdrop

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#37 A Girl Air Dropped Me This While I Was Solo Traveling And I’ll Never Forget It

#38 Took This Photo Of An Older Couple Looking At The Ocean From Afar. I Now Regret Walking Over And Offering To Send It To Them!

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#39 This One That I Took In Switzerland

#40 They Will Probably Never See It But I Wish I Had Sent It

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#41 I Took This Pic Of A Couple Last Year I Hop They R Still Together

#42 Someone Took This Of Me And My Ex Best Friend Having A Moment We don’t talk anymore but I just needed to share this somewhere.

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#43 I Was Never Able To Find This Group Of Friends After Taking This Photo In Arches

#44 I Got This Picture In Chicago (She Was Soo Happy To Have A Picture With Her Kids)

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#45 Wish I Could Send This To Them!

#46 I’m Just Too Shy To Tell Them

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#47 This Couple Had Taken 0 Photos Together That Day And Were So Grateful To Finally Have One

#48 In Jordan One Day, During Sunset Time, Don't Know Them But It Was So Beautiful

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#49 The Way The Light Hits Their Hands Just Perfectly

#50 I Love This Pic And Wish I Could’ve Sent This To Them

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#51 Caught This Moment Between A Mother And Her Baby In A Park In Vienna, Forever Regret Not Sending It To Her

#52 I Was In A Rush And They Don’t Know This Pic Exists

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#53 Took This In New York Last Year

#54 Made This Photo Of A Couple In Porto 🥺

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#55 Idk Them But I Hope They’re Friends Forever

#56 Airdropped This In Sicily Last Year

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#57 Took This On A Boat Of A Random Man And Never Got To Send It To Him

#58 While I Was In Spain I Quickly Snapped This Photo Of This Beautiful Bride Who Was Admiring Her Bouquet At Park Guell In Spain. I Wasnt Able To Airdrop So I Tried Going Up To Her But The Crowds Came In And I Lost Her

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#59 I Was On The Seine And Saw Them Above And Had To Take A Pic

#60 Didn’t Catch Her, But I Wish I Did

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#61 Young And Old Love In Florence Italy 🥹

#62 I'm Afraid She Will Never Know

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#63 I Did This And I Couldn’t Find Them

#64 Wish I Could’ve Got This Photo To Them

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#65 Maybe They Will See This From Minneapolis

#66 Airdropped It To Them As They Got Down

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#67 Took Some Courage But They Were So Happy With This Picture

#68 A Family Picnicking In Austria

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#69 They’re Both In Their 90s Asleep In The Afternoon Shade

#70 I Wish I Got To Send This Photo To The Couple In It

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#71 Photo I Took Of A Lady Watching Sunset, Philippines

#72 When I Was In Italy

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#73 Idk It Makes Me Feel Happy

#74 I Can Finally Share This 🥹

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#75 The Graffiti Said Love Wins. I Hope They’re Still Together & Happy 🥺

#76 I Took This Picture Of A Couple In Venice. By Far One Of My Favourite Pictures. They Loved It 🥹

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#77 Loved This Moment In NYC!

#78 I Accidentally Took This Pic In A Club, I Wonder If They Are Still In Love?

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#79 No Idea Who They Are ❤️in Prague

#80 Took This In Doha