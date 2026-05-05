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Antonio Mora’s art feels like stepping into a dream just as it begins to dissolve. In his layered digital collages, faces merge with landscapes, architecture, flowers, textures, and fragments of atmosphere, creating portraits that seem to exist somewhere between memory, emotion, and imagination. Rather than simply combining images, Mora builds visual encounters where the human figure becomes part of a larger inner world shaped by hidden feelings, ancestral echoes, and the strange familiarity of things we cannot quite place.

Based in Spain, Mora has worked as a creative art director since 1995, before gradually moving deeper into the artistic side of his practice. Over the years, he has developed a distinctive approach to digital collage, blending portraits with other visual elements through carefully controlled layers, filters, tones, saturation, and transparency. The result is a series of hybrid figures that feel both intimate and otherworldly, as if they are caught in the moment between sleep and waking. For Mora, these images are not meant to illustrate a fixed idea, but to open a poetic space where viewers can sense something beneath the visible surface.

Below, we’ve gathered some of Antonio Mora’s striking works that blur the line between portraiture, memory, and dreamlike symbolism. As always, make sure to upvote the pieces that stay with you the longest, and let us know your thoughts in the comments.

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