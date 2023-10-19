 Woman Is Accused Of “Starving” And “Poisoning” Kids Because Of Her Vegetarian Meals | Bored Panda
Woman Is Accused Of “Starving” And “Poisoning” Kids Because Of Her Vegetarian Meals
Woman Is Accused Of “Starving” And “Poisoning” Kids Because Of Her Vegetarian Meals

Rokas Laurinavičius
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Watching three kids is a lot of work. But when Reddit user Sea-Shirt was looking after her friend’s munchkins, the woman even found time to cook for them.

At the time, she had been vegetarian for a decade and loved Indian food. So did the children. But when her friend learned about it, she just lost it.

Threatening Sea-Shirt with child protective services, the mom said that her kids need to have meat instead. So the Redditor made a post on the platform, asking everyone if what she did was, indeed, wrong.

While this woman was taking care of her friend’s kids, she made them Indian food

Image credits: Kamaji Ogino (not the actual photo)

But when the mom learned about it, she called the meals “poison”

Image credits: EKATERINA BOLOVTSOVA (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Marvin Ozz (not the actual photo)

Image credits: u/Sea-Shirt-7883

As the post went viral, its author provided more information on what happened in the comments section, and most people said the accusations against her made no sense

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Author, BoredPanda staff

Ilona is a photo editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Communication Of Creative Society. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a social media manager and freelance graphic designer. When she is not photoshopping or searching for the most interesting photos for stories, she is usually watching good movies and says that The Godfather is the best.

Share your thoughts
christian-crisetig avatar
ADHORTATOR
ADHORTATOR
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am no vegetarian, but I love indian cuisine - nobody dies because of no meat in the dish :-)

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
cassie_9 avatar
polar bear panda
polar bear panda
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

yep. gotta say, once you have good food with flavor, you don't really want to eat anything else

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
jlkooiker avatar
lenka
lenka
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

lol. My reply to her would be "sounds like a you problem". Stop babysitting. Don't engage. Problem solved.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
angelanicholson avatar
Angela Nicholson
Angela Nicholson
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

TOTALLY NTA! Can I ask why you are having to provide the food in the first place?? Her saying she doesn't have the time or money to do that is just soooo f'd up to me!! She should be the one reported to CPS for not being able to feed her children and whinging when someone does! I really can't believe this!!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
