Woman Is Accused Of “Starving” And “Poisoning” Kids Because Of Her Vegetarian Meals

ADVERTISEMENT

Watching three kids is a lot of work. But when Reddit user Sea-Shirt was looking after her friend’s munchkins, the woman even found time to cook for them.

At the time, she had been vegetarian for a decade and loved Indian food. So did the children. But when her friend learned about it, she just lost it.

Threatening Sea-Shirt with child protective services, the mom said that her kids need to have meat instead. So the Redditor made a post on the platform, asking everyone if what she did was, indeed, wrong.

While this woman was taking care of her friend’s kids, she made them Indian food

Image credits: Kamaji Ogino (not the actual photo)

But when the mom learned about it, she called the meals “poison”

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: EKATERINA BOLOVTSOVA (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Marvin Ozz (not the actual photo)

Image credits: u/Sea-Shirt-7883

As the post went viral, its author provided more information on what happened in the comments section, and most people said the accusations against her made no sense

ADVERTISEMENT