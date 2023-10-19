Woman Is Accused Of “Starving” And “Poisoning” Kids Because Of Her Vegetarian Meals
Watching three kids is a lot of work. But when Reddit user Sea-Shirt was looking after her friend’s munchkins, the woman even found time to cook for them.
At the time, she had been vegetarian for a decade and loved Indian food. So did the children. But when her friend learned about it, she just lost it.
Threatening Sea-Shirt with child protective services, the mom said that her kids need to have meat instead. So the Redditor made a post on the platform, asking everyone if what she did was, indeed, wrong.
While this woman was taking care of her friend’s kids, she made them Indian food
Image credits: Kamaji Ogino (not the actual photo)
But when the mom learned about it, she called the meals “poison”
Image credits: EKATERINA BOLOVTSOVA (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Marvin Ozz (not the actual photo)
Image credits: u/Sea-Shirt-7883
I am no vegetarian, but I love indian cuisine - nobody dies because of no meat in the dish :-)
yep. gotta say, once you have good food with flavor, you don't really want to eat anything else
lol. My reply to her would be "sounds like a you problem". Stop babysitting. Don't engage. Problem solved.
TOTALLY NTA! Can I ask why you are having to provide the food in the first place?? Her saying she doesn't have the time or money to do that is just soooo f'd up to me!! She should be the one reported to CPS for not being able to feed her children and whinging when someone does! I really can't believe this!!
I am no vegetarian, but I love indian cuisine - nobody dies because of no meat in the dish :-)
yep. gotta say, once you have good food with flavor, you don't really want to eat anything else
lol. My reply to her would be "sounds like a you problem". Stop babysitting. Don't engage. Problem solved.
TOTALLY NTA! Can I ask why you are having to provide the food in the first place?? Her saying she doesn't have the time or money to do that is just soooo f'd up to me!! She should be the one reported to CPS for not being able to feed her children and whinging when someone does! I really can't believe this!!