Many of us keep hearing that the customer is supposedly always right. But the reality is that truly awful behavior shouldn’t be tolerated. It’s one thing to be professional when folks are a bit unfriendly, it’s another thing entirely to try to keep a smile on your face when there’s an endless barrage of emotional dung headed your way.

Redditor u/bad_thrower, a former chain restaurant server, opened up about how she handled an incredibly bitter customer who was practically dripping with meanness. Though shocked, the server didn’t lose her cool. Instead, she found a very creative way to shame the customer into rethinking her life. Scroll down for the story in full. Bored Panda has reached out to the author for further comment, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from her.

Working in a restaurant is hard enough as it is without having to deal with constant complaints

Image credits: ELEVATE / pexels (not the actual photo)

A former server shared how she found a creative way to handle an incredibly mean customer

Image credits: Ketut Subiyanto / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Pontus Ohlsson / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Imad 786 / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: bad_thrower

Managers need to have their employees’ backs when they have to deal with tough customers

Collegial and managerial support is invaluable for anyone who works in the food service industry. When you know for a fact that your coworkers and higher-ups have your back, it’s easier to handle any problems that pop up with a lot of confidence.

There’s an expectation for professionalism no matter what restaurant or chain you work at. Servers are expected to stay cool under pressure and to look past any small complaints or rude comments coming their way. Essentially, the employees are expected to see past those issues and recognize that the customers’ mean comments don’t diminish their worth as individuals.

And yet… there’s rudeness and rudeness. There is a world of difference between a customer who had a horrible day at work and is slightly snappy and someone who is deliberately rude, disrespectful, and condescending because they enjoy putting down others. You can tell a lot about a person’s character and their values by how they treat their servers.

Servers should generally aim to be kind and professional, but they should not be subservient. A very useful tool in their arsenal is basic empathy. It’s a very powerful thing when your customer knows that you’re genuinely listening to them and taking their complaints seriously. The ability to connect with a stranger and being an active listener are absolutely invaluable skills to have.

However, if the employee is being verbally abused or physically harassed, then it’s essential that they immediately ask for their manager to step in.

Any good manager will care about their employees’ welfare. They will try to defuse the tension and then enforce some healthy boundaries. Managers who instantly take the customers’ side at their employees’ expense, no matter the context, are a bit iffy.

One of the most powerful things that any server can do is be empathetic and kind from the beginning

Image credits: cottonbro studio / pexels (not the actual photo)

According to Upmenu, some of the most common complaints that restaurant customers have include slow service, getting cold or undercooked food, being served low-quality food, having their orders mixed up, and spotting unsanitary conditions in the establishment.

On top of that, customers also very often dislike high noise levels, crowded seating, a lack of choices for various dietary preferences, bad pricing, and unfriendly or inattentive servers.

A restaurant server who Bored Panda spoke to previously emphasized the importance of empathy and kindness whenever you’re dealing with customers. “It sets an expectation for the interaction. If I come over yelling and cursing, the guest will too. Treat others the way you would like to be treated and all that,” she told us earlier.

That said, this doesn’t give anyone an excuse to be impolite. “I will say, the moment a guest is aggressive with me (I.e. cursing, yelling, anything physical) they are kicked out of the establishment. Maybe with a few fun words,” the server said.

“Although working in a restaurant is difficult (and to those who don’t agree, yes it is) it is so rewarding. I loved being able to be a happy part of someone’s day. Knowing that they could come into the restaurant hungry and/or having a bad day, and they could leave full and happy (maybe even with a smile), it makes it all worth it,” she said.

She added that some customers are good people who have had bad days while others are simply bad human beings. “Take it day by day, shift by shift. Don’t look at your tips until the end of the night. Be kind to the cooks and the dishwasher. Do your sidework. Be the person you would want to work with.”

The author shared a few more details later in the comments

