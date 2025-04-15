Living The Laugh Track Life With These 25 Actually Hilarious Items
Forget scrolling for serotonin – we've found 25 items that deliver dopamine hits faster than your favorite meme account. While regular products focus on being useful, these gems chose chaos and ran with it. Between toilet putting greens that turn bathroom breaks into sports events and squirrel feeders that make woodland creatures look like majestic unicorns, each find proves someone out there is having way too much fun in product development meetings.
Imagine explaining to guests why your cat lounges in a Renaissance painting or why you're handing out "Employee of the Moment" certificates to yourself on random Tuesdays. Add some strategically placed giant googly eyes that turn ordinary objects into confused observers, and suddenly your space becomes its own comedy show. Even card games got the memo, with decks so blurry they make you question your sobriety while being completely sober. These aren't purchases – they're props in your ongoing mission to make everyday life feel like an episode of your favorite sitcom.
This post may include affiliate links.
Review: "I got these to hand out at work to boost morale, and to make coworkers feel more appreciated. These have been a big hit!" - Kristi
Play Your Cards Right (Even If You Can't See Them) With A Blurry Deck Of Playing Cards
Review: "It’s an interesting deck of cards to bring out as a joke." - Richard R
Because Your Feline Overlord Deserves Only The Finest, Most Regal Of Sleeping Arrangements, The Renaissance Cat Bed Is Here To Provide A Throne-Worthy Snoozing Spot For Your Discerning Cat
Review: "This is such a cool idea. I saw a reel showing this type of cat scratcher and had to find one for my feline crew! It is quite expensive, but honestly, it is pretty well made! I don’t know how complicated it will be to eventually change out the scratcher - but for now I’m just enjoying the art!" - Jessy B
The Most Majestic (And Utterly Absurd) Way To Feed Your Backyard Critters, The Unicorn Head Squirrel Feeder Is A Sparkly, Magical Masterpiece That'll Make You Laugh, Make Your Neighbors Question Your Sanity, And Possibly Attract A Few Curious Squirrels
Review: "Based on others' reviews/pictures, I only leave this out when I'm home and can keep an eye on it (don't want squirrels eating it). Local squirrels have quickly learned, when it's out, there's food in it. I have a boxer who sits next to the door and watches it, waiting for squirrels to come pull peanuts out. It's quite exciting for both of us, lol. And, pretty sure the squirrels appreciate it, too." - JD
For The Enthusiast Who Needs To Work On Their Aim, The Squatty Potty Putting Practice Brings A Whole New Level Of "On-Par" Humor To Your Bathroom Routine
Review: "My family loves this squatty potty. I have the original brand of squatty potty next to this one so you can compare the size and shape. In my opinion this is a good size and actually a decent squatty potty considering it’s a gag gift. So it’s a win, win. I’ve made a video so you can watch the putting." - Miriam E. Salcedo
Take A Walk On The Wild Side With An Animal Shaped Glasses Stand
Review: "This is too cute haha. I got this as a secret Santa gift for my Aunt. It’s easy to set your glasses on. Doesn’t take up too much space to put on a nightstand or wherever you would want it." - KLJ
The Purr-Fect Abode For The Feline Commander-In-Chief, The Cardboard White House For Cats Is The Ultimate Symbol Of Feline Power And Supremacy (And A Great Place To Nap, Of Course)
Review: "There were only a couple of reviews when I purchased this, so I wanted to come back and give my opinion now that it arrived. It's surprisingly large and more stout than the earliest reviews would have led me to believe. My guy is 15 pounds and got it for his 4th birthday so he has a lot of energy. He's been on top of it without issue and wanders inside on his own. The photo op of getting his head in the hole on the back was tougher than the assembly. It's not exactly intuitive and the instructions aren't great, but I managed to get it together in about 15-20 mins." - David Hayden
The Ultimate Fashion Statement For The Unapologetically Immature, The "I Pee In Pools" Trucker Cap Is The Perfect Accessory For Anyone Who Wants To Loudly Proclaim Their Questionable Life Choices
Review: "What can I say I am blown away by this top notch trucker hat. The quality of the lettering and materials tell people “I mean business” when I show up to the pool party with a 30 pack of Natty Lights and Marlboro Reds whilst wearing this hat, flat billed and cocked to the side. I mean, it’s better to pee in the pool than peeing INTO the pool, right?" - Amber Hathaway
Joy spreads faster than gossip as we reveal more finds that put the fun in functional. Whether adding whimsy to walls or turning basic items into conversation pieces, these next discoveries prove laughter might actually be the best investment.
Review: "This is such a cute bird feeder. It took while for the birds to come but they come all the time. I thought they might need a perch but they can get to the food easily. Adorable feeder." - JJ
For The Friend Who Has Everything (Including A Questionable Sense Of Humor), The Urinal Shot Glasses Are The Ultimate Novelty Gift That'll Make Everyone Laugh, Cringe, Or Both
Review: "They were stocking stuffers for my sons. They loved them so did all ages of family members. My boys just turned of age to drink and they loved the quirky shot glasses." - Amazon Customer
This is just one of our favorite Gifts For People Whose Humor Never Evolved Past Age 12.
For The Kid At Heart Who Still Thinks Poop Is The Most Hilarious Thing Ever, The Shrek Pooping Toothpaste Topper Is The Perfect Way To Start Your Day With A Crappy Smile On Your Face (Literally)
Review: "Funny gift for a brother! Works well with no issues." - Fitz
The Ultimate Warning Sign For The Bathroom Door (Or A Metaphor For Life In General), The "Poo In Progress" Warning Sign Is A Hilarious Way To Alert Others To The Biohazard Within (And Maybe Give Them A Chance To Grab A Gas Mask)
Review: "My husband always has to tell me when he poops so now he can just grab his little caution sign and set it outside the door. It gets a lot of use." - Jess
Banish Burnt-On Gunk And Say Hello To A Happy Microwave With The Angry Mama Microwave Steam Cleaner
Review: "Omg this little Angry Mama sure did her job well! Haha! Effortless work for sure! Just wipe when done. Easy peasy." - Vikings22
Review: "I bought these as a gift for someone who likes funky earrings. They are super cute. The beam of light is translucent neon yellow plastic. They are very lightweight and will not weigh your ears down." - Amazon Customer
Review: "Love it ! Picture is not blurry , size is good, sticks well, do not smell bed. My daughter is so happy 😀 she couldn’t stop laughing 😂" - Iryna P.
Dive Back Into The '80s With The Classic Handheld Water Game: Endless Fun In The Palm Of Your Hand
Review: "Always a fun game for the car! And no screen time! That’s a win, too." - Lyndsey Mitchel
Prepare your funny bone for another round of items that refuse to take life seriously. From practical jokes disguised as products to pure entertainment pieces, these upcoming finds show why sometimes the best addition to your space is something that makes absolutely no sense.
Ring In The Laughs With The Bicycle Hamburger Bell , The Absurdly Amazing Bike Accessory That's Sure To Make Everyone's Day A Little More Beef-Tastic
Review: "This bell. LET ME TELL YOU about this little hamburger o' cheer. This little thing makes my day every morning & evening as I gamely ride to and from work. Before the bell's arrival, I would yell "on your left!", using my VOICE like some sort of peasant. Now, with a mere flick of my thumb, the "ring-a-ding!" chimes out, and folks are alerted to my need to pass, as well as my excellent sense of humor once they see this delightful little handlebar accessory. 10/10 would buy again." - c l f
Fact: Everything Is Funnier With Googly Eyes
Review: "Used these several times for a few projects and they always do the job. Will definitely buy more in the future." - Karina Gonzales
Review: "Fun for our whole family. My kids and I both create different looking snowman and when it melts one of us does another. Sometimes it just sits melted for a few days and still looks great!" - brandy
Review: "Very cute eye popping toy. My kids just LOVE popping its eyes out. It's nice and squishy and even my almost 5 years old can squeeze it easily. In general my kids love frog toys so this was a great find." - M. Shahar
The Ultimate Solution For The Ultra-Lazy, The Dehydrated Water Is The Answer To The Age-Old Question: "How Can I Make Water Even More Boring?" (Just Add Water... Seriously)
Review: "I was so impressed with the flavor of the dehydrated water I had to buy a few more so my family could enjoy this robust flavor of amazingness." - Jacob Adams
The Ultimate Emergency Preparedness Kit For The Gassy And The Proud, The Shart Survival Kit Is Here To Save The Day (And Your Undies) From Those Unpredictable Toots And Embarrassing Blows
Review: "I bought this as a gag gift for my husband. I opened it and laughed at every piece in the box!" - Nurse Ratched
Hop Into A Relaxing Cuppa With A Frog Tea Infuser!
Review: "Super cute, super useful. This holds a lot of loose leaf tea, and my favorite part is that it will hang off the side so it doesn't need to be fully submerged. I purchased the frog, because I love frogs, and I love it!" - Lauren
For The Weird And Wonderful Person In Your Life, The Possums Finger Puppets Are The Perfect Gift To Bring A Little Marsupial Magic To Their Fingers
Review: "If you're in the market for a miniature possum finger puppet, then these are your jam." - The Rick
If you find this hilarious, check out the other 29 Times Archie McPhee Understood The Assignment With These Hilariously Chaotic Items.
Review: "Very satisfied with my order. I use to play with this when I was young and now I just love how my grandkids can enjoy it as well." - Victoria M Hernandez