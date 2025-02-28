Archie McPhee Understood The Assignment: 29 Hilariously Chaotic Items
Archie McPhee lives in that magical dimension where someone said "what if we made finger puppets, but vultures?" and everybody just nodded enthusiastically. Between handerpants (yes, underwear for your hands) and yodeling pickles that nobody asked for but somehow everyone needs, their 29 most chaotic creations prove that sometimes the best business strategy is pure, unfiltered weirdness. Watch normal products get fever-dream makeovers as air fresheners become possums and squirrel feeders transform into unicorn heads, because apparently regular wildlife wasn't entertaining enough.
Roll up to your next meeting wearing a mallard mask or clutch your emotional support rubber chicken during tough times – Archie McPhee creates solutions to problems that didn't exist until they invented them. Each product feels like it emerged from a brainstorming session fueled by energy drinks and pixie sticks, where someone suggested making Bigfoot noise makers and everyone else said "needs more chaos." From items that make you question reality to products that turn ordinary moments into episodes of a surreal sitcom, every creation proves that while other companies ask "why," Archie McPhee boldly asks "why not?"
Review: "If you don't know what to get for a gift get this. Was a good laugh and funny to see at it's new home. Raises funny questions." - Jonathan
This Magnetic Car Mustache Gives Your Vehicle The Personality It Never Knew It Needed, Because Every Car Deserves A Little Flair
Review: "Bought for amusement for Hispanic friend, his family found it hilarious." - ze041a
Your Car Has Been Missing A Spiritual Copilot, But The Dashboard Jesus Is Here To Bless Your Road Trips And Maybe Even Your Parallel Parking
Review: "I bought this as a gift for a family member and they loved it. It’s durable. The mounting holds good. Good price" - Scott Bouvrette
This Emotional Support Rubber Chicken Is Here To Cluck Away Your Stress, Because Sometimes You Just Need A Feathered Friend Who Won’t Judge Your Life Choices
Review: "I bought this because I thought it was hilarious. I love my "Ernie"! I think that everyone needs an Emotional Support Chicken. He makes a great honk, and he always makes me smile. I bought one for my sister who was going through cancer treatments, and she loved hers also! They're a great gift if for anyone you know who appreciates a good laugh, especially if they've been under the weather or going through any bad time. A value at twice the price." - Ralphy Roberts
My dog has one of these and we call her Rietta. Short for Henrietta.
Your Life Was Missing A Soundtrack Of Meows And Harmonies, But The Boy Band Cats Are Here To Serenade You With Their Purrfect Pop Vibes
Review: "My grand daughter loved these." - Martha
Emergency Googly Eyes Are Ready To Give Any Object An Instant Personality Crisis Or A Bewildered Existential Awakening
Review: "The eyes are very googly. Couldn't be happier." - Bear Pimp
Review: "This is a really fun gag item. It's well made and I got a lot of laughs with this one." - Mike Kimmel
This Mallard Mask Turns You Into The Life Of The Party, Or At Least The Most Quacktastically Mysterious Person In The Room
Review: "I really felt like a beautiful mallard duck when I wore this mask. The feathered aqua-green iridescence really attracted the ladies. It is a huge confidence booster for when I'm at the pond." - Mark M.
An 8-Pack Of Tiny Axolotls Is Perfect For Creating Your Own Miniature Underwater Rave, Or Just Reminding Yourself That Cute Things Exist Even When The World Is A Dumpster Fire
Review: "These are super cute and we love them." - Collector Girl
Whe Don't Know When, And We Don't Know Where, But One Day, These Handerpants Will Serve A Purpose
Review: "Not only are these gloves functional, but there a Fun conversation piece too." - scofi
A Bird Toothpick Dispenser Proves That Even Hygiene Can Be Adorable (And Slightly Unsettling, If You Think About It Too Hard)
Review: "These are cute little toothpick dispensers.. great conversation piece when company comes for dinner and I place this on the table. I leave mine on the top of my stove for whoever needs a toothpick or if I need to test for a cake doneness, or hold an enchilada wrap in place." - shirley h
Your Inner Grump Deserves A Place To Vent, And The Grump Notebooks Are Here To Give Your Complaints A Stylish Home
Review: "Cute, perfect inexpensive white elephant gift." - K
This Emergency Bigfoot Noise Maker Ensures You’re Always Ready To Prank Your Friends Or Convince Them The Elusive Beast Is Nearby
Review: "I purchased this as a gag gift for a friend. He loves it." - P. Sanders
This Rubber Chicken Sunshade Protects Your Car From The Sun While Clucking Up Your Daily Commute
Review: "Seriously cute. Makes me laugh every time I see it!" - D. Robbins
Your Fingertips Are Feeling Neglected And Underdressed, But The Finger Vultures Are Here To Turn Them Into The Most Dramatic Part Of Your Ensemble
Review: "Always a hoot to send vultures to friends and family." - Quazimoto
This Yodeling Pickle Brings Alpine Vibes To Your Living Room, Even If You’ve Never Seen A Mountain In Your Life
Review: "Bought as a gag gift for a friend. Was having a bad day and it completely cheered me up. So ordering another one and keeping for myself. It’s a weird, green, phallic-looking dismembered finger of a yodeling pickle. And it’s completely perfect." -
KAwesome83
This Unicorn Head Squirrel Feeder Turns Your Backyard Into A Magical Woodland Kingdom, One Snack-Happy Squirrel At A Time
Review: "Local squirrels have quickly learned, when it's out, there's food in it. I have a boxer who sits next to the door and watches it, waiting for squirrels to come pull peanuts out. It's quite exciting for both of us, lol. And, pretty sure the squirrels appreciate it, too." - JD
Review: "My 2 great-grandchildren loved these. Play with them daily. One will sneak up on the other and “ claw” them. What a laugh!!!" - Mary Lynn Miller
Your Literary Cosplay Game Is Weak, But The Dress-Up Shakespeare Says Is Here To Turn You Into The Bard Of Your Backyard Drama
Review: "I am only keeping it as a decoration in my classroom. I have taped the accessories to Shakespeare." - Meredith Work
The Blobfish Christmas Ornament Brings An Adorably Awkward Vibe To Your Tree, Because Even The Underwater Creatures Deserve A Little Holiday Cheer. Now With 100% More Existential Dread
Review: "It is beautiful, sparkly, well made and just perfect." - Brooke B
Pickle Candy Is For When You Can’t Decide Between A Sweet Treat And A Savory Snack, So You Just Embrace The Chaotic Fusion Of Both
Review: "This candy tastes delicious. It has a candy cane consistency and a sweet and mild pickle flavor that is not overwhelming." - Amazon Customer
Your Thanksgiving Decor Just Got A Lot Less Traditional, Because The Inflatable Turkey Is Here To Gobble Up All The Attention
Review: "Super cute inflatable turkey. Nice size and somewhat realistic…I went to the Dollar Store and bought some fake veggies, like the carrots and some mushrooms to add to the plate to make it look like a real turkey. Family and friends loved the idea and we had fun with having turkey without having to cook the real turkey. Our family went with a big lasagna for the holiday. Overall, very pleased with the price and purchase." - TinTin
Your Stress Levels Are Through The Roof, But The Popping Possum Stress Ball Is Here To Squeeze Your Worries Away— One Weirdly Satisfying Pop At A Time
Review: "Exactly what it looks. So fun to gag with. Best rave toy." - Autumn
Let's Just Hope You Never Need This Pair Of Instant Underpants
Review: "This was the PERFECT gag gift for every stocking in the household. Everyone couldn't stop laughing and loved it!" - amazon customer
This Charming Set Of Monster Head Christmas Ornaments Prove That Even Scary Creatures Can Be Festive
Review: "These are well made with great colors. Highly recommend whether you’re a classic horror film fan or just love awesome ornaments!" - Lauren
Finger Hands For Finger Hands Take The "Tiny Hands" Trend To A Whole New Level Of Absurd, Because Apparently Regular Hands Just Aren't Unsettling Enough. Now You Can Give Your Fingers Fingers, For Reasons No One Can Quite Explain
Review: "Bought these on a whim and very happy with the purchase. Had a lot of fun doing tiny high 5s and other tiny hand related gestures with the family." - Baby yoda
A Dead Possum Air Freshener Provides A Unique Aroma To Your Vehicle, But Mostly, It Keeps Your Passengers Guessing What Exactly They're Smelling
Review: "Looks as it should, packaging was cute. Smells just like Banana Laffy Taffy. Perfect amount of scent, no weak or "dried out" smelling. Plus, it's super cute! I'm happy." - Ashley L
DO NOT GET THIS! I seriously got this, put it in my car, and after a day my car smelled like a*s. Banana scent does not mix well in confined hot cars. I detailed my car, but I still get a whiff of a*s on warm days. Not sure what I expected with a dead possum air freshener? Makes me laugh, on par for someone special like me. 🤣
This 8-Pack Of Tiny Bigfoots Supplies You With Adequate "Proof" That Bigfoot Really Is Out There
Review: "I got multiple packages of these. These are good to use on cupcakes and that is what I did. Everyone loved them." - Trudy Hernandez
Your Need For Speed Just Got A Whole Lot Cuter, Because The Racing Babies Are Here To Take Your Playtime To The Finish Line
Review: "Fun product for anyone who loves babies! Makes a great gift!" - Patrick Roberts