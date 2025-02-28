ADVERTISEMENT

Archie McPhee lives in that magical dimension where someone said "what if we made finger puppets, but vultures?" and everybody just nodded enthusiastically. Between handerpants (yes, underwear for your hands) and yodeling pickles that nobody asked for but somehow everyone needs, their 29 most chaotic creations prove that sometimes the best business strategy is pure, unfiltered weirdness. Watch normal products get fever-dream makeovers as air fresheners become possums and squirrel feeders transform into unicorn heads, because apparently regular wildlife wasn't entertaining enough.

Roll up to your next meeting wearing a mallard mask or clutch your emotional support rubber chicken during tough times – Archie McPhee creates solutions to problems that didn't exist until they invented them. Each product feels like it emerged from a brainstorming session fueled by energy drinks and pixie sticks, where someone suggested making Bigfoot noise makers and everyone else said "needs more chaos." From items that make you question reality to products that turn ordinary moments into episodes of a surreal sitcom, every creation proves that while other companies ask "why," Archie McPhee boldly asks "why not?"

A whimsical Archie Mcphee item featuring a possum driving a peanut car with a sign for Peanutville in the background.

Review: "If you don't know what to get for a gift get this. Was a good laugh and funny to see at it's new home. Raises funny questions." - Jonathan

    Funny fire truck with mustache decoration, resembling Archie McPhee items, parked on a street.

    Review: "Bought for amusement for Hispanic friend, his family found it hilarious." - ze041a

    #3

    Your Car Has Been Missing A Spiritual Copilot, But The Dashboard Jesus Is Here To Bless Your Road Trips And Maybe Even Your Parallel Parking

    Archie McPhee item depicting a bearded figure in a robe, with hands raised, on a table with a remote nearby.

    Review: "I bought this as a gift for a family member and they loved it. It’s durable. The mounting holds good. Good price" - Scott Bouvrette

    Do you love kitting your car out with all kinds of bits and bobs? Check out these 21 cool car finds that are top of our wishlists.

    A hand holding an Archie Mcphee rubber chicken wearing a small vest on a beige carpet.

    Review: "I bought this because I thought it was hilarious. I love my "Ernie"! I think that everyone needs an Emotional Support Chicken. He makes a great honk, and he always makes me smile. I bought one for my sister who was going through cancer treatments, and she loved hers also! They're a great gift if for anyone you know who appreciates a good laugh, especially if they've been under the weather or going through any bad time. A value at twice the price." - Ralphy Roberts

    joshuadavid avatar
    Joshua David
    Joshua David
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My dog has one of these and we call her Rietta. Short for Henrietta.

    #5

    Your Life Was Missing A Soundtrack Of Meows And Harmonies, But The Boy Band Cats Are Here To Serenade You With Their Purrfect Pop Vibes

    Four Archie Mcphee items: toy cats dressed as pop stars on a shiny stage with vibrant lights.

    Review: "My grand daughter loved these." - Martha

    Label printer with googly eyes, resembling an Archie McPhee item, on a desk with label rolls nearby.

    Review: "The eyes are very googly. Couldn't be happier." - Bear Pimp

    Hand holding a giant novelty pencil, an Archie McPhee item, in a room with a chair and bed.

    Review: "This is a really fun gag item. It's well made and I got a lot of laughs with this one." - Mike Kimmel

    Person wearing a duck mask from Archie Mcphee Items, dressed in a plaid shirt, sitting indoors with a festive background.

    Review: "I really felt like a beautiful mallard duck when I wore this mask. The feathered aqua-green iridescence really attracted the ladies. It is a huge confidence booster for when I'm at the pond." - Mark M.

    Cute Archie McPhee axolotl toy resting on bright pink flowers in sunlight.

    Review: "These are super cute and we love them." - Collector Girl

    #10

    Whe Don't Know When, And We Don't Know Where, But One Day, These Handerpants Will Serve A Purpose

    A hand wearing Archie Mcphee fingerless gloves named "Handerpants," resembling tiny underwear for hands.

    Review: "Not only are these gloves functional, but there a Fun conversation piece too." - scofi

    Reality takes a vacation as we explore more products that could only exist in Archie McPhee's wonderfully warped universe. Each upcoming find demonstrates what happens when creativity breaks free from the constraints of common sense and runs wild through the gift shop of absurdity.

    Black and red Archie Mcphee item resembling a bird, sitting on a kitchen appliance near a "Kitchen Closed" sign.

    Review: "These are cute little toothpick dispensers.. great conversation piece when company comes for dinner and I place this on the table. I leave mine on the top of my stove for whoever needs a toothpick or if I need to test for a cake doneness, or hold an enchilada wrap in place." - shirley h

    #12

    Your Inner Grump Deserves A Place To Vent, And The Grump Notebooks Are Here To Give Your Complaints A Stylish Home

    Collection of Archie Mcphee items, including notebooks labeled "things that annoy me" and "daily disappointments."

    Review: "Cute, perfect inexpensive white elephant gift." - K

    Do you enjoy a good LOL moment when reading? Then, one of these 25 hilarious books will be right at home on your bookshelf.

    Archie McPhee item: Emergency Bigfoot sound toy in packaging with howl, snort, roar, groan buttons.

    Review: "I purchased this as a gag gift for a friend. He loves it." - P. Sanders

    Car windshield sunshade featuring Archie Mcphee items, depicting rubber chickens in the seats.

    Review: "Seriously cute. Makes me laugh every time I see it!" - D. Robbins

    #15

    Your Fingertips Are Feeling Neglected And Underdressed, But The Finger Vultures Are Here To Turn Them Into The Most Dramatic Part Of Your Ensemble

    Hand wearing vulture finger puppets, showcasing quirky Archie McPhee items for fun and entertainment.

    Review: "Always a hoot to send vultures to friends and family." - Quazimoto

    Hands holding an Archie McPhee item, an electronic yodeling pickle in packaging.

    Review: "Bought as a gag gift for a friend. Was having a bad day and it completely cheered me up. So ordering another one and keeping for myself. It’s a weird, green, phallic-looking dismembered finger of a yodeling pickle. And it’s completely perfect." -
    KAwesome83

    Squirrel wearing unicorn head from Archie McPhee items.

    Review: "Local squirrels have quickly learned, when it's out, there's food in it. I have a boxer who sits next to the door and watches it, waiting for squirrels to come pull peanuts out. It's quite exciting for both of us, lol. And, pretty sure the squirrels appreciate it, too." - JD

    Fingers wearing Archie Mcphee squirrel finger puppets with detailed claws and face.

    Review: "My 2 great-grandchildren loved these. Play with them daily. One will sneak up on the other and “ claw” them. What a laugh!!!" - Mary Lynn Miller

    Dress-up Shakespeare figure from Archie Mcphee Items with accessories and humorous quotes packaging.

    Review: "I am only keeping it as a decoration in my classroom. I have taped the accessories to Shakespeare." - Meredith Work

    A hand holding an Archie Mcphee blobfish ornament near a Christmas tree.

    Review: "It is beautiful, sparkly, well made and just perfect." - Brooke B

    The celebration of weird intensifies with selections that make you wonder what exactly happens in Archie McPhee's product development meetings. Our next batch of finds proves that sometimes the best ideas come from completely ignoring the question "but would anyone actually buy this?"

    Green tin of pickle candy by Archie McPhee shown in hand, with individually wrapped candies.

    Review: "This candy tastes delicious. It has a candy cane consistency and a sweet and mild pickle flavor that is not overwhelming." - Amazon Customer

    #22

    Your Thanksgiving Decor Just Got A Lot Less Traditional, Because The Inflatable Turkey Is Here To Gobble Up All The Attention

    Inflatable turkey centerpiece with carrots and ornaments, showcasing quirky Archie Mcphee items in a dining room setting.

    Review: "Super cute inflatable turkey. Nice size and somewhat realistic…I went to the Dollar Store and bought some fake veggies, like the carrots and some mushrooms to add to the plate to make it look like a real turkey. Family and friends loved the idea and we had fun with having turkey without having to cook the real turkey. Our family went with a big lasagna for the holiday. Overall, very pleased with the price and purchase." - TinTin

    Hand holding a small Archie Mcphee item, a rubber opossum peeking out of a gray trash can, with a brick wall background.

    Review: "Exactly what it looks. So fun to gag with. Best rave toy." - Autumn

    #24

    Let's Just Hope You Never Need This Pair Of Instant Underpants

    Archie Mcphee item: Instant Underpants tin and expanded underpants held by a person.

    Review: "This was the PERFECT gag gift for every stocking in the household. Everyone couldn't stop laughing and loved it!" - amazon customer

    Ornaments shaped as classic monsters hanging on a snowy branch, featuring Archie Mcphee items.

    Review: "These are well made with great colors. Highly recommend whether you’re a classic horror film fan or just love awesome ornaments!" - Lauren

    A hand covered in layers of tiny plastic hands, showcasing unique Archie Mcphee items.

    Review: "Bought these on a whim and very happy with the purchase. Had a lot of fun doing tiny high 5s and other tiny hand related gestures with the family." - Baby yoda

    Archie Mcphee item featuring a hanging possum air freshener with a cartoonish design on a black background.

    Review: "Looks as it should, packaging was cute. Smells just like Banana Laffy Taffy. Perfect amount of scent, no weak or "dried out" smelling. Plus, it's super cute! I'm happy." - Ashley L

    marthajanebonson avatar
    MartiBob
    MartiBob
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    DO NOT GET THIS! I seriously got this, put it in my car, and after a day my car smelled like a*s. Banana scent does not mix well in confined hot cars. I detailed my car, but I still get a whiff of a*s on warm days. Not sure what I expected with a dead possum air freshener? Makes me laugh, on par for someone special like me. 🤣

    Small Archie McPhee figurines resembling Bigfoot, set against a forest-themed backdrop with mushrooms.

    Review: "I got multiple packages of these. These are good to use on cupcakes and that is what I did. Everyone loved them." - Trudy Hernandez

    #29

    Your Need For Speed Just Got A Whole Lot Cuter, Because The Racing Babies Are Here To Take Your Playtime To The Finish Line

    Archie Mcphee items display box with pull-back racing babies toys, promoting a fun collectible series.

    Review: "Fun product for anyone who loves babies! Makes a great gift!" - Patrick Roberts

