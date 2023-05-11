Toup And His Now-Owner Mig Shared A Bond For Nearly A Decade Before He Became An Indoor Cat
Have you ever encountered a feral cat that, at first glance, seemed to have a connection with you? Well, it is actually not that easy to befriend and adopt them since they haven’t been socialized with humans. It requires a great deal of effort for stray cats to transition into becoming indoor pets. However, just because it’s challenging doesn’t mean we shouldn’t try.
Mig and Toup exemplify the beautiful friendship that can develop between humans and feral cats. Although Mig has known Toup since her high school days, it took time for them to become inseparable. Their bond also inspired Mig to establish her own rescue center called “The Biscuit Factory.” If you’d like to support the rescue and rehabilitation of feral cats, you can visit their social media for more information on how you can help.
More info: Instagram | biscuitfactory.net | tiktok.com | Facebook
Meet Toup, a chatty fellow that spent most of his life as a stray until he was comfortable enough to join a household
Image credits: the.biscuit.factoryy
Mig and Toup have shared a bond for nearly a decade, but only in 2018 did Toup start his transition of becoming an indoor cat
Image credits: the.biscuit.factoryy
Image credits: the.biscuit.factoryy
Image credits: the.biscuit.factoryy
Due to his clipped ear, Mig believes that Toup underwent a TNR (Trap, Neuter, Return) program, an initiative aimed at managing feral cat populations
Image credits: the.biscuit.factoryy
Image credits: the.biscuit.factoryy
Since there are more cats than resources to take them in, a lot of felines live out their lives as feral cats, but luckily for Toup that was not the case
Image credits: the.biscuit.factoryy
Image credits: the.biscuit.factoryy
After a year or two of feeding Toup, he began to visit more frequently, prompting Mig to make the decision to bring him indoors
Image credits: the.biscuit.factoryy
Image credits: the.biscuit.factoryy
Image credits: the.biscuit.factoryy
This transition ultimately allowed Toup to become accustomed to the comforts of indoor life and feel at ease as an indoor cat
Image credits: the.biscuit.factoryy
Image credits: the.biscuit.factoryy
Image credits: the.biscuit.factoryy
Toup inspired Mig to take saving feral and other cats in need into her own hands and founded a rescue center called “The Biscuit Factory”
Image credits: the.biscuit.factoryy
Image credits: the.biscuit.factoryy
Over the years, Mig and her family have saved 35 kitties with more to come in the future
Image credits: the.biscuit.factoryy
Toup’s journey not only became a testament to the incredible bond that can form between humans and feral animals but also as an inspiration to save other stray cats
Image credits: the.biscuit.factoryy