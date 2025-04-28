Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“I Saw Selma’s…Amazing Personality”: Selma Blair Flashes Kitten Panties On Red Carpet
Celebrities, News

“I Saw Selma’s…Amazing Personality”: Selma Blair Flashes Kitten Panties On Red Carpet

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

22

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Selma Blair playfully pulled up her gown and flashed her underwear to designer Betsey Johnson while on the red carpet for the Daily Front Row’s 9th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards last Friday (April 25).

In a clip from the now-viral moment, Selma can be seen telling Betsey that she’ll “laugh” before lifting her dress and exposing her panties, which featured a cat’s face printed across them.

Highlights
  • Selma Blair flashed her underwear to Betsey Johnson (and the whole world) at Daily Front Row's 9th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards.
  • The Legally Blonde actress presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to the celebrated designer.
  • Following her 2018 diagnosis, Selma shared that she is "truly relapse-free" from multiple sclerosis symptoms.

The eccentric designer broke into laughter at the unexpected move and gave the 52-year-old actress a thumbs-up.

RELATED:

    Selma Blair pulled up her dress on the red carpet of Daily Front Row’s 9th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards
    Blond woman in a patterned room, wearing a dress and earrings, showcasing her amazing personality with a calm expression.

    Image credits: selmablair

    Betsey found the moment so amusing that she shared it on her own TikTok page, captioning the clip, “I see London, I see France I saw Selma’s…. Amazing personality < 3”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The Legally Blonde star seems to have a preference for cat-patterned underwear, having previously flashed her kitten-themed panties in an Instagram photo before the 2018 Golden Globes.

    The clip has been viewed over 1.5 million times, with thousands of users finding the exchange hilarious.

    Selma Blair on the red carpet, wearing a gold ruffled dress, showcasing her amazing personality amidst floral backdrop.

    Image credits: selmablair

    “Selma Blair has always been one of my faves,” one commenter wrote, while another said, “😭😭😭😭 this is so beautiful.”

    “I love that her panties are a cat’s face hahahaha she seems like the best person,” added someone else.

    “The dude was flabbergasted 😂,” another user said about an onlooker who witnessed the moment on the red carpet.

    A fifth wrote: “I’ve always loved Selma Blair 🖤✨ She’s amazing. Her documentary was so touching made me admire her even more.”

    “I love Betsey Johnson, got my first purse at 14 and have loved them ever since!!” commented a separate fan.

    The actress presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to designer Betsey Johnson

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Two women in ruffled dresses on the red carpet, expressing amazing personality at a fashion event.

    Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Variety

    Betsey was honored with the fashion event’s Lifetime Achievement Award. Speaking with People magazine, the 82-year-old designer said she’s not planning on leaving her atelier anytime soon.

    “It’s just wonderful to be acknowledged and cared about. I’ve had so many years in the industry, and it feels like it shouldn’t be the end,” expressed Betsey, who is known for her colorful and whimsical creations.

    “There should be another award when I’m 92 called the ‘Many Lifetimes Award.’ You think, ‘Oh, that’s too old,’ but I feel good.”

    Selma revealed her panties, which had a cat’s face printed on the front

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Selma Blair showing personality in a golden outfit and kitten-themed panties on the red carpet.

    Image credits: betseyjohnson

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Betsey revealed that her most significant achievement in life is her family.

    “My greatest achievement is my daughter Lulu, and then her achievement of having my two adorable grandkids.

    “Lulu worked with me when we were in New York and she was a teenager. She was the age and vibe of my favorite customer — young, s*xy, happy, daring. Her opinion was invaluable because she was the only one who would be totally honest with me.”


    Selma also shared details about her family life, saying her 13-year-old son, Arthur, whom she welcomed with Jason Bleick, has not seen her films.

    “I said, ‘Why don’t you ever want to watch a movie of mine?’ He said, ‘Because all your movies are in black and white.’ I was like, ‘Pardon? Come again?’ He’s like, ‘Aren’t they?’ I d*e.

    “He thinks that I’m from 1930. I’m not joking. My son thinks all my films are in black and white.”

    Selma said she’s feeling “really well” after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018
    Selma Blair in a green dress on the red carpet, showcasing amazing personality with her service dog.

    Image credits: selmablair

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Furthermore, the star revealed that she’s “truly relapse-free” from multiple sclerosis symptoms and is feeling “really well.”

    Selma shared that she had been diagnosed with the disease in 2018.

    “I’ve been feeling great for about a year,” she said. “But I am finally well enough to really, genuinely … I always try and feel my best, but now that I actually have stamina and energy, getting out and going out isn’t so scary.”

    Selma Blair showcasing amazing personality in gold ruffled dress on red carpet.

    Image credits: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

    ADVERTISEMENT
    @betseyjohnson I see London I see France I saw Selma’s…. Amazing personality &lt3 #betseyjohnson#dailyfrontrow#selmablair#redcarpet♬ original sound – Betsey Johnson

    The Cruel Intentions actress revealed her diagnosis via Instagram, detailing the disabilities caused by the chronic neurological disorder.

    “I have #multiplesclerosis. I am in an exacerbation,” she penned.

    “By the grace of the lord, and will power and the understanding producers at Netflix, I have a job. A wonderful job. I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps. But we are doing it.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “And I laugh and I don’t know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best.”

    “I’ve had so many years in the industry, and it feels like it shouldn’t be the end,” expressed Betsey
    Two people in glamorous dresses embrace on the red carpet, showcasing amazing personalities.

    Image credits: betseyjohnson

    Selma said she had likely had MS “for 15 years” but never took her symptoms seriously until fellow actress Elizabeth Berkley “forced” her to see a doctor.

    Since her health has improved, themom told People she is rethinking what’s on her bucket list, something she had never given much thought to before.

    “It’s funny. I haven’t spent enough time having dreams. And now it’s like, ‘What are my dreams?’

    “I think maybe since the diagnosis … you’re just tired all the time. I spent so much of my life so tired from being unwell that I think I just was trying to get through the day. And now it’s like, ‘Wait, I realize I don’t know what my goals are.'”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Selma’s acting comeback will include the war drama Stay Forte, the supernatural thriller Silent, and the drama There There

    Selma Blair showcases her personality in a white shirt, sitting on a couch with a dog, exuding charm and confidence.

    Image credits: selmablair

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Selma Blair (@selmablair)


    Selma said her focus is now on her career. Her acting comeback will include the war drama Stay Forte, the supernatural thriller Silent, and the drama There There.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    After publishing her 2022 memoir, Mean Baby: A Memoir of Growing Up, she hopes to publish another book—this time, a fantasy young adult story.

    Some people found the video hilarious, while others said it gave “best friends energy”

    Comment praising Selma's amazing personality with love emoji.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment mentioning Selma wearing Betsy panties with a playful emoji.

    Comment from user "Madi" reminiscing about behavior as a little girl at church.

    Comment expressing admiration for Selma Blair's amazing personality with 26 likes.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment saying "Love to see Selma moving" with 2,805 likes and 2 days old.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment praising Selma Blair's amazing personality with positive emojis.

    Comment praising interaction with Betsey on social media, showing 87 likes and a heart emoji.

    Comment by katiebear597 praising Betsey with heart emojis.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment praising Selma's amazing personality, highlighting joy and friendship vibes with heart emoji feedback.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    22

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    22

    Open list comments

    0

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda