“I Saw Selma’s…Amazing Personality”: Selma Blair Flashes Kitten Panties On Red Carpet

Selma Blair playfully pulled up her gown and flashed her underwear to designer Betsey Johnson while on the red carpet for the Daily Front Row’s 9th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards last Friday (April 25).

In a clip from the now-viral moment, Selma can be seen telling Betsey that she’ll “laugh” before lifting her dress and exposing her panties, which featured a cat’s face printed across them.

The Legally Blonde actress presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to the celebrated designer.

Following her 2018 diagnosis, Selma shared that she is "truly relapse-free" from multiple sclerosis symptoms.

The eccentric designer broke into laughter at the unexpected move and gave the 52-year-old actress a thumbs-up.

Image credits: selmablair

Betsey found the moment so amusing that she shared it on her own TikTok page, captioning the clip, “I see London, I see France I saw Selma’s…. Amazing personality < 3”

The Legally Blonde star seems to have a preference for cat-patterned underwear, having previously flashed her kitten-themed panties in an Instagram photo before the 2018 Golden Globes.

The clip has been viewed over 1.5 million times, with thousands of users finding the exchange hilarious.

Image credits: selmablair

“Selma Blair has always been one of my faves,” one commenter wrote, while another said, “😭😭😭😭 this is so beautiful.”

“I love that her panties are a cat’s face hahahaha she seems like the best person,” added someone else.

“The dude was flabbergasted 😂,” another user said about an onlooker who witnessed the moment on the red carpet.

A fifth wrote: “I’ve always loved Selma Blair 🖤✨ She’s amazing. Her documentary was so touching made me admire her even more.”

“I love Betsey Johnson, got my first purse at 14 and have loved them ever since!!” commented a separate fan.

Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Variety

Betsey was honored with the fashion event’s Lifetime Achievement Award. Speaking with People magazine, the 82-year-old designer said she’s not planning on leaving her atelier anytime soon.

“It’s just wonderful to be acknowledged and cared about. I’ve had so many years in the industry, and it feels like it shouldn’t be the end,” expressed Betsey, who is known for her colorful and whimsical creations.

“There should be another award when I’m 92 called the ‘Many Lifetimes Award.’ You think, ‘Oh, that’s too old,’ but I feel good.”

Image credits: betseyjohnson

Betsey revealed that her most significant achievement in life is her family.

“My greatest achievement is my daughter Lulu, and then her achievement of having my two adorable grandkids.

“Lulu worked with me when we were in New York and she was a teenager. She was the age and vibe of my favorite customer — young, s*xy, happy, daring. Her opinion was invaluable because she was the only one who would be totally honest with me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Betsey Johnson (@betseyjohnson)



Selma also shared details about her family life, saying her 13-year-old son, Arthur, whom she welcomed with Jason Bleick, has not seen her films.

“I said, ‘Why don’t you ever want to watch a movie of mine?’ He said, ‘Because all your movies are in black and white.’ I was like, ‘Pardon? Come again?’ He’s like, ‘Aren’t they?’ I d*e.

“He thinks that I’m from 1930. I’m not joking. My son thinks all my films are in black and white.”

Share icon Selma said she’s feeling “really well” after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018



Image credits: selmablair

Furthermore, the star revealed that she’s “truly relapse-free” from multiple sclerosis symptoms and is feeling “really well.”

Selma shared that she had been diagnosed with the disease in 2018.

“I’ve been feeling great for about a year,” she said. “But I am finally well enough to really, genuinely … I always try and feel my best, but now that I actually have stamina and energy, getting out and going out isn’t so scary.”

Image credits: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The Cruel Intentions actress revealed her diagnosis via Instagram, detailing the disabilities caused by the chronic neurological disorder.

“I have #multiplesclerosis. I am in an exacerbation,” she penned.

“By the grace of the lord, and will power and the understanding producers at Netflix, I have a job. A wonderful job. I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps. But we are doing it.

“And I laugh and I don’t know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best.”

Share icon “I’ve had so many years in the industry, and it feels like it shouldn’t be the end,” expressed Betsey



Image credits: betseyjohnson

Selma said she had likely had MS “for 15 years” but never took her symptoms seriously until fellow actress Elizabeth Berkley “forced” her to see a doctor.

Since her health has improved, themom told People she is rethinking what’s on her bucket list, something she had never given much thought to before.

“It’s funny. I haven’t spent enough time having dreams. And now it’s like, ‘What are my dreams?’

“I think maybe since the diagnosis … you’re just tired all the time. I spent so much of my life so tired from being unwell that I think I just was trying to get through the day. And now it’s like, ‘Wait, I realize I don’t know what my goals are.'”

Selma’s acting comeback will include the war drama Stay Forte , the supernatural thriller Silent , and the drama There There

Image credits: selmablair

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selma Blair (@selmablair)



Selma said her focus is now on her career. Her acting comeback will include the war drama Stay Forte, the supernatural thriller Silent, and the drama There There.

After publishing her 2022 memoir, Mean Baby: A Memoir of Growing Up, she hopes to publish another book—this time, a fantasy young adult story.

Some people found the video hilarious, while others said it gave “best friends energy”

