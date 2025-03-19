ADVERTISEMENT

When we think of award seasons and red carpets, we often picture the most outstanding performers being celebrated for their talent. Unfortunately, many fashion houses appear to focus more on an artist’s size than their artistic contribution to the world.

This is why Melissa McCarthy struggled to find a designer who wanted to dress her ahead of the Oscars in 2015, and Beyoncé’s uncle had to create all of her early Destiny's Child looks because designers showed no interest in dressing “four Black country curvy girls.”

In some cases, celebrities spoke out to expose these body-shaming decisions. In others, their stylists stepped in to publicly denounce the situation, with some even naming the luxury fashion houses that had rejected their clients.

Read on to discover some of the celebrities who have been turned down by famous designers because of how much they weighed, their age, or for other unfair reasons.