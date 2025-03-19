ADVERTISEMENT

When we think of award seasons and red carpets, we often picture the most outstanding performers being celebrated for their talent. Unfortunately, many fashion houses appear to focus more on an artist’s size than their artistic contribution to the world.

This is why Melissa McCarthy struggled to find a designer who wanted to dress her ahead of the Oscars in 2015, and Beyoncé’s uncle had to create all of her early Destiny's Child looks because designers showed no interest in dressing “four Black country curvy girls.”

In some cases, celebrities spoke out to expose these body-shaming decisions. In others, their stylists stepped in to publicly denounce the situation, with some even naming the luxury fashion houses that had rejected their clients.

Read on to discover some of the celebrities who have been turned down by famous designers because of how much they weighed, their age, or for other unfair reasons.

#1

Zendaya

Celebrity woman in a blue dress poses at an event, embodying fashion elegance and empowerment.

Zendaya’s longtime stylist, Law Roach, named five fashion houses that did not want to dress his muse before she became a style icon.

“I would write the big five. I would write Saint Laurent, Chanel, Gucci, Valentino, Dior, and they would all say, ‘No, try again next year. She’s too green,’” he said In an interview with The Cutting Room Floor in April 2024.

Roach said he kept “all the receipts” from the “big five” who had previously refused to work with his client, who co-chaired the Met Gala in 2024.

“By the time she had got to American Vogue, she still had never worn any of those designers—she still hasn’t. In an editorial, yes. But on a red carpet, she still has never worn Dior, Chanel, or Gucci.

“So when I said, ‘If you say no, it’ll be a no forever,’ that rang true for a long, long time.”

    #2

    Beyoncé

    Celebrity woman in a stunning gold gown at Atlantis The Royal, Dubai event.

    The superstar said that when she was in Destiny’s Child, high-end designers didn’t want to dress “four Black country curvy girls.”

    “We couldn't afford designer dresses and couture. My mother was rejected from every showroom in New York. But like my grandmother, she used her talent and her creativity to give her children their dreams.”
     
    Queen Bey revealed that her mother and her uncle made all of the band’s first costumes, individually sewing hundreds of crystals and pearls.

    She added: "When I wore these clothes, I felt like Khaleesi. I had an extra suit of armor. It was so much deeper than any brand name. My mother actually designed my wedding dress, my prom dress, my first CFDA Award dress, my first Grammy dress, and the list goes on and on.”

    #3

    Melissa Mccarthy

    Celebrity woman in a pink ruffled gown at Golden Globes, highlighting fashion choices related to weight and age.

    In 2015, Melissa launched her plus-size clothing line, Melissa McCarthy Seven7, after being rejected by “five or six” top designers ahead of the Oscars.

    The line includes clothes up to size 28. "People don't stop at size 12. I feel like there's a big thing missing where you can't dress to your mood above a certain number. [Malls] segregate plus-size," she told More magazine.

    The Bridesmaids star told Red Book in 2016 that she was "disappointed” most of the time she went shopping because she couldn’t find clothes in her size.

    #4

    Meghan Markle

    Celebrity woman in a red dress at a Los Angeles event, highlighting designer and weight discussions.

    According to stylist and Ladies of London star Juliet Angus, there were many British designers who did not want to dress Meghan Markle before she became the Duchess of Sussex.

    "I remember five years ago trying to help my friend, who at the time was her stylist and no big designers wanted to loan to a #meghanmarkle for her London press trip. Well done, you won't have that problem anymore. Big mistake, HUGE!" she shared on Instagram.

    The former actress’ wedding dress was designed by Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy. It featured long sleeves, a boatneck neckline, and a train. 

    For her wedding reception, Meghan wore a custom silk dress by Stella McCartney.

    #5

    Anna Kendrick

    Woman in a designer black dress, showcasing fashion amidst age and weight controversies.

    Anna said that “nobody wanted to lend her shoes” for the premiere of the 2009 comedy-drama film Up in the Air.

    “I was broke. I got talked into spending the money I really didn't have on a pair of Louboutins,” the Oscar-nominated actress recalled.

    “They were $1,000. I still have them. They're super-sparkly and spangly, but I will never get rid of them because I'm like, 'I spent my rent on you.'"

    #6

    Sheryl Lee Ralph

    Celebrity woman at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, wearing elegant attire with pearls, showcasing confidence.

    Sheryl revealed that a fashion house once told her she “was not the body that they wanted to dress, with its vulgar in and outs.”

    “To this day, I do not wear that line every time I see their name. I will never wear their line. I'm sure they've changed since then, but that's what they said."

    The Abbott Elementary star added: “The positive is that now, we have body positivity, and people are more accepting of different shapes and bodies. 

    “I look at it this way—if my body is vulgar, so [is] Kim Kardashian's, so [is] Beyoncé's, and so are many others who have curves and the ins and the outs."

    #7

    Gabourey Sidibe

    Celebrity woman poses confidently in a purple dress at a charity event, highlighting issues of weight and age in fashion.

    For her first red carpet appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, Gabourey had to purchase an affordable black dress from Torrid since no one offered to dress her. Designers wouldn’t give her clothes because she was “too fat.”

    “Even though we are moving towards more visibility for plus-size people, there is a lot [of] pushback,” the Precious star said in 2018.

    “So it’s important to keep fighting [and] to keep being visible until the conversation changes and [it] is no longer about our bodies because I'm not my body. I'm a whole person.”

    robert8096 avatar
    Robert Cosgrove
    Robert Cosgrove
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I read the novelisation of Precious, based on the book Push by Sapphire

    #8

    Danielle Brooks

    A celebrity woman in a chic black and purple gown at an awards event, highlighting celebrity designers.

    Danielle said she found it hard to “fit in” in Hollywood because she wasn’t given the opportunity to wear luxury fashion designers.

    Without naming any names, the Peacemaker star shared in 2017 that many labels were unwilling to collaborate with her during awards season.

    “It has never been an option whether I had a stylist or didn't. A lot of people won't design for me, no matter how many SAG awards, Tony nominations, Grammy wins; it doesn't matter," she told Vogue.

    The actress criticized luxury fashion houses for not making enough effort to be inclusive with their sizes. "I think they're trying, but they can go harder, and we should not be easy on them. I don't think we should pat anybody on the back for [doing] something they should've done 30 years ago.”

    #9

    Octavia Spencer

    Celebrity woman at film festival in black outfit, smiling against branded blue backdrop.

    Octavia said in 2012 that no designer offered to collaborate with her for award shows or film festivals.

     "I'm just a short, chubby girl. It's hard for me to find a dress to wear to something like this! It's a lot of pressure, I'll tell ya. No designers are coming to me!” she revealed at the Palm Springs International Film Festival gala red carpet.

    “Maybe I should have sworn off peanut butter last year instead of this year. One of the best things about awards shows are you get to wear clothes you would never get to wear.”

    #10

    Kristen Stewart

    Celebrity woman in a black lace outfit on the red carpet, highlighting fashion industry challenges.

    French luxury house Lanvin refused to dress the Twilight star on many occasions, according to her stylist, Tara Swennen. 

    "I remember with Kristen Stewart, I called Lanvin for seven years. They said, 'Listen, our demo to sell these clothes is closer to the 30s, so she's not what we want quite yet,’” Tara told The Hollywood Reporter in 2018. “Every two months, I called and said, 'Are we ready yet?'”

    Years later, it was Kristen who did not want to work with them.

    “Finally, it was like the clouds opened up, and we got it, and she was like, 'Nah.'"

    #11

    Cardi B

    Celebrity woman on red carpet in a sequin gown with feathered train, attending a music relief event.

    The WAP rapper said fashion, like music, is “just something you've got to prove to people.”

    In 2017, she shared that she had been rejected by many Instagram boutiques, but she didn't take it personally—after all, people hadn’t wanted to work with her when she first started in the music industry, either.

    “You've got to prove that you're that girl and that you're worth it," Cardi emphasized.

    The star also pointed out that designers miss opportunities with up-and-coming artists, as dressing them would generate more buzz than working with famous faces “who dress hot all the time.”

    #12

    Jennifer Hudson

    Celebrity woman in a black gown at NAACP Image Awards, highlighting issues in fashion industry related to weight and age.

    In 2011, Jennifer told the Daily Mail that designers suddenly started lining up to dress her after she lost weight following a strict post-pregnancy diet and exercise regimen.

    “So many more opportunities open up when you're on the other side, as I am now,” the EGOT winner admitted.

    “I had no idea what I was missing out on. It's like a whole other world. Suddenly, every designer wants to dress you. It's like, 'You look amazing! Please, choose a dress. Have a bag. And what about shoes?' I mean, wow!"

    Jennifer explained: “My look is led by what I feel good in. If I’m not comfortable in something, I won’t wear it – no matter whose name is on the label.”

    #13

    Christina Hendricks

    Celebrity woman in a floral outfit, standing confidently at a fashion event amid dim lighting.

    “Not one designer in town will loan me a dress,” Christina said in 2010. “They only lend out a size 0 or 2. So I'm still struggling for someone to give me a darn dress.

    “This has always been my size,” she continued. “I've worked on other shows with this same size, but Mad Men celebrates it, and that is nice."

    Speaking with Glamour, Christina called out the hypocrisy of famous designers who praised her role in the period drama series but ignored her when award season approached.

    “There are only size zeros and size twos available. It becomes downright annoying because all these designers are saying, 'We love Mad Men, we love Christina, but we won't make her a dress.'"

    secol12184 avatar
    Offbeat Quinoa
    Offbeat Quinoa
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She is honestly one of the most stunning women alive. I had the biggest crush on her in Mad Men.

    #14

    Jane Seymour

    Celebrity woman in elegant black dress with jewelry at Avakian event.

    In 2019, Jane revealed that she had never been paid to collaborate with a designer.

    “Nowadays not every designer will dress someone my age,” she told The Guardian.

    The Dr. Quinn actress also shared that she doesn’t mind repeating glamorous looks. “If I'm feeling the dress and the occasion, and if it fits, then I'll wear it again."

    #15

    Dascha Polanco

    Female celebrity in black outfit at Luzia Cirque du Soleil event, standing on green carpet with colorful backdrop.

    Dascha revealed in 2016 that her publicist had reached out to a designer she loved to propose a collaboration, but she was turned down due to her size.

    “Their response was, 'Oh, you're not the sizes we have. Not right now, maybe in the future.' Now even if they want me to [wear their designs] down the road, I will not give them the pleasure,” she told Vogue.

    The Dominican star prefers to work with up-and-coming designers “who love my curves and embrace them as much as I do."

    #16

    Bebe Rexha

    Celebrity woman in a black dress at a BMI event, highlighting designers' refusal based on weight and age.

    “I had my team hit up a lot of designers, and a lot of them do not want to dress me because I'm 'too big,'” the In the Name of Love singer said in 2019 after receiving a nomination at the Grammys.

    “And if a size 6/8 is 'too big,' then I don't know what to tell you. Then I don't wanna wear your fu***ng dresses, 'cause that's crazy. “

    She captioned the video: “If you don’t like my fashion style or my music that’s one thing. But don’t say you can’t dress someone that isn’t a runway size.”

    Ultimately, she opted for a long red gown by Monsoori for the awards show.

    #17

    Ashley Graham

    Celebrity woman in a stylish black suit posing at an elegant event, showcasing fashion and confidence.

    The model and body positivity advocate was reportedly unable to attend the Met Gala in 2016 because no famous designer wanted to create a custom gown for her, and she knew she couldn’t “just show up in jeans and a T-shirt.” 

    The following year, she attended the prestigious fashion event in a couture H&M dress.

    Additionally, Ashley struggled to find a designer for her British Vogue cover shoot.

    One of the magazine’s editors shared in 2016 that Coach was the only brand to “move speedily” to provide clothes for the last-minute photoshoot, while others “flatly refused to lend us their clothes.”

    #18

    Amber Riley

    Celebrity at SiriusXM event, wearing a black outfit, smiling confidently despite designer refusals due to weight concerns.

    Amber said she feared wearing the same outfit as other plus-sized actresses on the red carpet, given the limited options available in larger sizes.

    "Risking seeing other plus celebs wearing the same on the carpet *throws up hands* we can't win,” the Glee alum wrote on X (formerly Twitter) in 2015.

    In a 2012 interview for the MTV series This Is How I Made It, Amber shared that she found it difficult to find roles because of how much she weighed. 

    “Hollywood is a very hard place to be in. It really is,” she said. “Being the person I am, you know, the size I am, being a woman, being a Black woman, there’s not a lot of roles for us.”

    #19

    Kim Kardashian

    A celebrity woman in a white dress at a formal event, highlighting beauty and elegance among designers' choices.

    In 2013, Kim’s former stylist, Nicola Formichetti—who also worked with Lady Gaga— revealed that designers didn’t want to lend him clothes to dress the reality star, though he didn’t specify why.

    Dressing Kim posed "a challenge" for him. "People wouldn't lend me the clothes. But that's fashion snobbery,” he told Elle.

    yosarah54 avatar
    Danni
    Danni
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nobody cares, hope she and her N@Zi ex disappear into oblivion.

    #20

    Khloé Kardashian

    Celebrity in a unique designer dress, featuring an artistic face pattern, set against a colorful, modern backdrop.

    The youngest Kardashian sister underwent a dramatic weight loss transformation over the past few years, looking noticeably slimmer than when she first appeared on Keeping Up

    This change opened the door to more designers wanting to dress her and reminded Khloé of the time her older sisters were offered more fashion choices during photoshoots.

    “I would never have options for clothing,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. “There would always be this attention on Kourtney and Kim, but I was too much work for [stylists], or they had nothing in my size.

    “People actually said, 'I just can't work with you' — because I was too big. That always hurt my feelings, of course."

    In 2016, Khloé launched a clothing line, Good American, that sells jeans ranging from size 00 to 24 and clothes ranging from XS to 5XL.

