This year has seen a record number of billionaires—3,028 globally. What might be surprising for some is that the majority of them are self-made. This means they earned their wealth with hard work and dedication rather than inheriting it. Of course, such success raises a lot of questions from bystanders that are unfortunately often left unanswered by the billionaires themselves.

Luckily, this former employee of 3 self-made billionaires stepped forward to respond to those who are curious about what it takes to build such wealth. If you’re interested too, you can find the answers below. It’s all just a scroll away!

#1

Person sharing reasons for leaving jobs working with billionaire families due to challenges and family business drama.

BFRC Report

    #2

    Reddit conversation discussing insights from a person with experience working with billionaire families and wealth management.

    RightProperFancyLad Report

    #3

    Reddit conversation about working with billionaire families, discussing perks and access from name dropping in high-profile circles.

    FrankieBigNut Report

    The person who initiated this Ask Me Anything session, a former employee of several billionaires, believes that ordinary people could also amass great wealth if they just lock in. No matter your financial situation, there are some money lessons that just about anyone can learn to increase their income, and who knows, maybe even become billionaires themselves. 

    Faron Daugs, a certified financial planner, wealth advisor, and founder and CEO of Harrison Wallace Financial Group, shared a few of them that benefit his wealthiest clients and could help the average person, too.

    #4

    Reddit conversation discussing morality and generational wealth in billionaire families with contrasting viewpoints.

    Wounded_Breakfast Report

    Bob Brooce
    Bob Brooce
    Bob Brooce
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago

    The great grandchild may be a jerk, but if they've done nothing in their life they probably haven't exploited a lot of people to get where they are, except perhaps for the few that choose to work for them directly.

    #5

    Screenshot of a Reddit Q&A discussing qualifications before working with billionaire families in finance and private equity.

    MiddleSkill Report

    #6

    Reddit user explains running investments for billionaire family offices with daily interaction and unique job advantages and challenges.

    Sky4518 Report

    The first one is to avoid debt as much as possible. “If you want to build wealth, you cannot waste money on paying interest on consumer credit, such as credit cards and even car loans,” Daugs says. He advises paying off credit cards in full and on time every month to dodge high interest rates and keep a good credit score. 

    Next up, Daugs advises keeping bought cars for a long time. “If you need to finance the car, pay it off as soon as you can and plan to keep the car long after that loan is paid off,” Daugs says.

    #7

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing challenges of working with billionaire families and forming friendships with them.

    Stormbreaker119 Report

    #8

    Reddit conversation revealing questions about mistresses and private investigations in billionaire families' private lives.

    Usernamecheckout101 Report

    #9

    Screenshot of a Reddit Q&A discussing work industries including real estate, mining, agriculture, and finance for billionaire families.

    Responsible_Mud_7033 Report

    He also urges people to have an emergency fund consisting of three to six months of living expenses. This way, if any emergency happens, you don’t have to charge the expense onto a high-interest credit card or take out a personal loan. “This is one of the first steps someone should do in building a solid financial foundation,” Daugs says.

    Once that is done, Daugs suggests investing, whether it's in stocks, bonds, or exchange-traded funds. As a general rule, people should save 20% of their salary to go toward their savings plans, emergency fund, retirement, and investments. “[You] can use those invested savings for future car purchases, vacations or other short- or long-term goals, without incurring additional debt,” Daugs says.
    #10

    Reddit conversation screenshot showing a user asking about billionaire status and a reply about risk tolerance and focus.

    KeiiLime Report

    #11

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about preserving valuable connections after working with billionaire families.

    Im_on_my_phone_OK Report

    #12

    Reddit comment discussing questions and answers related to working with billionaire families and economic insights.

    newoldschool1 Report

    In addition, Daugs advises taking advantage of everything your employer has to offer and even utilizing various tax deductions. He also encourages people to live within their means and try to find other income streams.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “My self-made millionaires started by reducing their debts to increase cash flow and build their ‘rainy day fund,’” Daugs concluded. “Discipline is key and with it you can build the financial future you desire.”
    #13

    Reddit discussion about working with billionaire families, focusing on family office jobs and targeting companies they own.

    Same_Ad7910 Report

    #14

    Reddit conversation discussing luck, skill, and strategy from a person who worked with billionaire families.

    Dry_Operation9718 Report

    #15

    Reddit exchange about becoming a billionaire without harming others, from a person who worked with billionaire families.

    ricknonymous Report

    #16

    Reddit conversation showing user asking about the number of kids bosses had, related to working with billionaire families.

    [deleted] Report

    #17

    Reddit user answers questions about working with billionaire families, discussing investments and compensation.

    Seaguard5 Report

    #18

    Reddit conversation featuring a person who worked with billionaire families discussing current work and life updates.

    priyatequila Report

    #19

    Reddit discussion about family offices' investments, strategies, and preferences from someone who worked with billionaire families.

    RightProperFancyLad Report

    #20

    Screenshot of an online discussion where a person shares advice on attitude, mindset, and skill set for success with billionaire families.

    Greenhoused Report

    #21

    Screenshot of a Reddit Q&A showing a question about age and a response mentioning an older millennial, related to billionaire families.

    sbdifferent Report

    #22

    Reddit Q&A discussion about working at a family office versus institutional funds, highlighting billionaire family insights.

    dino1381 Report

