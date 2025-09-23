ADVERTISEMENT

This year has seen a record number of billionaires—3,028 globally. What might be surprising for some is that the majority of them are self-made. This means they earned their wealth with hard work and dedication rather than inheriting it. Of course, such success raises a lot of questions from bystanders that are unfortunately often left unanswered by the billionaires themselves.

Luckily, this former employee of 3 self-made billionaires stepped forward to respond to those who are curious about what it takes to build such wealth. If you’re interested too, you can find the answers below. It’s all just a scroll away!