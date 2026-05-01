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Selena Gomez’s New Photo Reveals Surprising Plastic Surgery, Fans Claim
Selena Gomez in a sheet mask, looking directly at the camera. Fans speculate about plastic surgery.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Selena Gomez’s New Photo Reveals Surprising Plastic Surgery, Fans Claim

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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No picture of Selena Gomez goes unnoticed by internet sleuths, and more often than not, these pictures spark speculation about plastic surgery.

When the singer and actress recapped her April on Instagram on the 30th, the conversation was no different. A selfie taken from a top angle led people to spot an odd detail and link it to a breast reshaping procedure.

Highlights
  • Selena Gomez sparked breast reduction rumors after netizens dissected a photo from her latest Instagram recap.
  • This marked the singer’s second round of plastic surgery speculation within a month.
  • Despite the online chatter surrounding her looks, husband Benny Blanco appeared completely smitten, commenting sweet words on her Instagram.

“She reduced the twins,” one commented

RELATED:

    Selena Gomez sparked plastic surgery talks with her latest social media dump

    Selena Gomez wearing a clear sheet mask and black bra, sparking plastic surgery claims due to the new photo.

    Image credits: selenagomez

    Gomez shared snapshots of her spring activities on Instagram on the last day of April, with one of the pictures featuring her lounging outdoors with a face mask on.

    The picture captured only the top half of her body, and the star was seen wearing a black bra in it. 

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    The bra, which included a front hook, instantly became a topic of discussion online, with one user calling it a post-operation bra.

    A fan account tweet claims Selena Gomez had plastic surgery, specifically reducing her chest size.

    Selena Gomez on a magazine cover. Her dark hair flows, with a hand touching her forehead. Fans speculate plastic surgery.

    Image credits: selenagomez

    Front hooks, zippers, and snap-button closures make bras easier to wear for people with limited arm mobility following certain surgeries. 

    They are also crafted from breathable fabrics like cotton to minimize skin irritation and provide lasting comfort throughout the day.

    The bra Gomez wore in the photo above appeared to incorporate several of these features, though it did little to enhance or define her bust. 

    A black and white distorted image of Selena Gomez, showing a playful, exaggerated face, sparking plastic surgery discussion.

    Image credits: selenaacervo

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    Selena Gomez's new photo sparking fan claims of plastic surgery. She is smiling alongside a woman in a black outfit.

    Image credits: selenagomez

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    “And now it is goodbye for us,” one X user wrote alongside a caricature version of Gomez with a fuller chest.

    “Selena does everything she can to annoy me,” said another.

    “This woman just wants to k*ll me with disappointment,” a third added.

    “I figured she would do that one day. Big breasts are such a hassle,” a separate user offered.

    A tweet from Nara Green Smith @aswiftiejournal about Selena Gomez plastic surgery. The tweet mentions self-esteem and plastic surgery.

    Image credits: aswiftiejournal

    Selena Gomez in a brown top, with a sleek bob and full makeup, sparking plastic surgery claims among fans.

    Image credits: selenagomez

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    Some, however, refused to believe Gomez went under the knife, with one person claiming her bra had “nothing to do with surgery. They are just more comfortable.”

    “I have some bras like that, and I was not even aware they were post-surgical,” another shared, while a third pointed out that Gomez “has been wearing bras like these for ages because her lupus has left her with less strength.”

    Gomez has been battling lupus for more than a decade 

    A tweet from melody refuting claims about Selena Gomez plastic surgery, stating it's a bra for mobility issues.

    Image credits: CHANELSOHL

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    Selena Gomez with a playful expression and pouty lips. Fans speculate about plastic surgery given her new look.

    Image credits: selenagomez

    According to the Lupus Foundation of America, lupus is a chronic autoimmune disease in which the body mistakenly attacks its own tissues and organs. 

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    There are four different types of the condition, but Gomez, who was diagnosed with it in 2013, has not specified which form she has. 

    Chemotherapy can be used to treat severe cases of the disease.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

    Gomez publicly revealed her diagnosis in 2015.

    The revelation came after she abruptly ended her 2013 tour and checked herself into a rehab center to undergo treatment.

    “I’ve been through chemotherapy. That’s what my break was really about. I could’ve had a stroke,” she said.

    In 2017, Gomez underwent a kidney transplant due to complications from lupus. Her friend Francia Raisa served as the donor.

    Selena Gomez with eye patches, pouting for a selfie. Fans claim plastic surgery in her new photo.

    Image credits: selenagomez

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    In September 2025, Gomez revealed that she developed arthritis in her finger due to lupus, making simple daily tasks like opening a water bottle painful. 

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    This limitation helped inspire the user-friendly, cap-free design of her Rare Beauty fragrance.

    Selena Gomez previously faced plastic surgery allegations after a Rare Beauty campaign

    Selena Gomez in a selfie with a man, pouting, sparking plastic surgery speculation among fans.

    Image credits: feelsalesundra

    On April 1, Gomez participated in a Rare Beauty x Sephora event, where she was styled by makeup artist Hung Vanngo, who was also responsible for her Oscars 2025 look.

    Gomez was joined by several influencers, as well as popular New York esthetician Natalie Violette, with whom she clicked a picture that later went viral as netizens focused on her intense expression.

    Critics alleged that Gomez had stiff upper eyelids and a rigid smile in the picture.

    Selena Gomez in a white robe, sticking her tongue out. Fans are claiming plastic surgery based on this new photo.

    Image credits: selenagomez

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    “Those are damages from plastic surgery,” one netizen claimed at the time, while another added, “She looks like a wax figure.”

    “All that self-love talk feels fake when she gets some cosmetic work done every month,” a third commented. 

    Others went on to describe her appearance as “scary,” “robotic,” and “horrifying.”

    Despite the online discourse, Gomez’s husband, Benny Blanco, publicly praised her beauty

    A tweet from Madelyn, @MorbidX, about Selena Gomez plastic surgery. The tweet reads, "Good. If they were causing backaches and pains, I'm glad she did."

    Image credits: MorbidX_

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    A hand holding a phone, displaying a photo of Selena Gomez holding makeup, sparking plastic surgery claims.

    Image credits: selenagomez

    Gomez’s April recap carousel also included a picture with husband Benny Blanco.

    The photo featured Gomez standing in the middle of a dressing room while wearing a pair of light-wash overalls over a white, patterned T-shirt.

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    She completed the casual look with soft pigtails falling in front of her shoulders. A few loose strands framed her face and ended just below her jawline.

    Selena Gomez in a store, holding an orange bag, looking at the camera. Fans claim plastic surgery.

    Image credits: selenagomez

    Blanco could not resist commenting on the post.

    “Hey, wait … why are you so cute?” the music producer wrote.

    The hairstyle also drew attention for being a departure from the bob cuts Gomez has sported in recent years.

    Gomez flaunted short bob hairstyles both at her wedding in September 2025 and during her appearance at the Golden Globe Awards in January 2026. 

    “I am so in love with this new hairdo,” one fan wrote about Gomez’s pigtails, while another called it their “favorite” hairstyle on her so far.

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    “I didn’t even notice the bra, but I noticed they were smaller,” a netizen said

    A social media comment from "sabrina" replying to @selenaacervo, expressing surprise related to Selena Gomez plastic surgery claims.

    A social media comment by user gabi, replying to @selenacervo, about Selena Gomez's plastic surgery.

    A tweet discussing Selena Gomez's appearance and possible plastic surgery, mirroring fan claims in the title.

    A social media comment speculating about Selena Gomez's plastic surgery choices, specifically regarding silicone implants.

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    A social media comment speculating on Selena Gomez's plastic surgery due to weight fluctuations, suggesting it was to fix sagging breasts.

    A tweet from paola buch replying to @selenaacervo, discussing plastic surgery claims about Selena Gomez.

    A user's reply on a post mentioning Selena Gomez, discussing plastic surgery like breast tightening after liposuction.

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    A tweet from Lina discussing Selena Gomez plastic surgery. The tweet mentions discovering certain bras are post-surgical.

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
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