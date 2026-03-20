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Husband Refuses To Let Wife Get Chemotherapy, Makes Her Life A Living Hell, Daughter Finally Gets Revenge
Close-up of a woman with a somber expression reflecting on her struggle against husbandu2019s refusal of chemotherapy treatment.
Family, Relationships

Husband Refuses To Let Wife Get Chemotherapy, Makes Her Life A Living Hell, Daughter Finally Gets Revenge

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A woman has told how her mother might still be alive had she gone for chemotherapy. It’s not that she didn’t want to but rather, that her evil husband did everything in his power to block her from having any treatment. He apparently turned into a monster as soon as she was diagnosed.

The daughter firmly believes that her stepdad’s actions directly led to her mom’s untimely passing. She’s vowed to do everything she can to make him pay. She’s taken everything he owned, including his house, and she’s not done yet…

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     Her stepfather did everything he could to block her mom’s chemotherapy treatments

    Image credits: Image-Source/Envato (not the actual photo)

    She blames him for her mom’s untimely passing and has vowed to go for the jugular in a well-planned act of revenge

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    Image credits: Wavebreakmedia/Envato (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits:  bialasiewicz/Envato (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Sassenachmoon

    She went into more detail after curious netizens posed a range of questions

    “Proud of you”: many people lauded the woman for a job well done

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    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

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    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

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    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

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    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

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    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

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    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

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