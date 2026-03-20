Husband Refuses To Let Wife Get Chemotherapy, Makes Her Life A Living Hell, Daughter Finally Gets Revenge

ADVERTISEMENT

A woman has told how her mother might still be alive had she gone for chemotherapy. It’s not that she didn’t want to but rather, that her evil husband did everything in his power to block her from having any treatment. He apparently turned into a monster as soon as she was diagnosed.

The daughter firmly believes that her stepdad’s actions directly led to her mom’s untimely passing. She’s vowed to do everything she can to make him pay. She’s taken everything he owned, including his house, and she’s not done yet…

RELATED:

Her stepfather did everything he could to block her mom’s chemotherapy treatments

Image credits: Image-Source/Envato (not the actual photo)

She blames him for her mom’s untimely passing and has vowed to go for the jugular in a well-planned act of revenge

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Wavebreakmedia/Envato (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: bialasiewicz/Envato (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Sassenachmoon

She went into more detail after curious netizens posed a range of questions

“Proud of you”: many people lauded the woman for a job well done