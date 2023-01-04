‘Bridezilla’ Wants To Serve Seafood At Her Wedding Despite Knowing That Her Maid Of Honor Has A Serious Allergy

Gather around, because today we’ll be looking at a fishy (pun intended) post from “Let’s Shame Those Weddings,” which is a leading title of a well-liked subreddit that dedicates itself to, well, weddings and all their glory.

According to the description, the community was designed to shame wedding themes, brides, grooms, wedding parties, in-laws, guests, Uncle Bob (of course – how could we forget about him?), and last but not least, vendors. The creators also mentioned that this sub is not for advice, judgment calls, or any questions about whether something is shameful or not.

Now, the star of the article is a bride-to-be with a huge dilemma. Allegedly, the woman went on Facebook to have netizens weigh in on the situation and to potentially get some help picking between her and her family’s obsession with seafood and her deeply allergic best friend, who’s also set to play the role of the maid of honor.

“There is nothing that turns a normally pretty decent woman into a demon from the pit faster than a wedding”

“Ah yes. Someone potentially dying at your wedding is a much better idea than simply not having seafood for one day” – this web user turned to Reddit’s r/weddingshaming community to chastise a post that was reportedly written in a bride-dedicated Facebook group. It managed to garner 4K upvotes as well as 572 comments.

Woman wants to serve seafood at her wedding despite knowing that her maid of honor has a serious allergy

What happened is that a bride, or shall I say “bridezilla,” took online to seek advice on a pretty delicate matter. Turns out that she and her family are big seafood lovers – however, her best friend, who’s also her maid of honor, is allergic, and quite severely. The original poster revealed that she’s very saddened by the fact that she can’t have some crab at her wedding or the events leading up to it. She said that she doesn’t want to seem insensitive, but she also has her relatives on her back who feel that it’s unfair to not have seafood just because of one person. Crazy, isn’t it?

Well, she still hasn’t talked to her maid of honor, which, in reality, should’ve been her first move, and is basically asking fellow group members to help her out and perhaps tell her how to even approach the issue, since she’s convinced that her best friend is assuming that she won’t have any seafood at the party. Finally, the wife-to-be finished her post by saying that while she knows that her friend’s health is important, she only gets one wedding, so she feels like she’s missing out.

A digital media company called Everyday Health Group that creates material about health and wellness for both patients and medical professionals states that “seafood allergies often cause severe, life-threatening reactions to someone who is allergic to fish or shellfish.” There is also one main factor – you can have an allergic reaction without eating it. So, the question stands: why is the original poster willing to put her dearest friend at such big risk?

While it’s understandable that the bride-to-be is yearning to make her wedding day as memorable as possible, surely the possible death of her closest friend shouldn’t be a part of it? But what do you think? And how would you handle the situation?

Fellow community members shared their opinions on the situation

One of the Redditors that goes by the name u/teramu allegedly saw the original post and said that the bride was thinking about asking her MOH to stay outside for the cocktail hour as a compromise (which was also confirmed by the person who reposted it to r/weddingshaming), and said that seafood was “important to her culture.” Now, if the woman really valued her friend and, well, her life, surely the discussion wouldn’t have even existed in the first place. There are a million and one ways to handle this sticky situation – for instance, not having seafood at your wedding and perhaps going out the next day to enjoy it with your family.

Most Redditors were appalled by the original post and couldn’t believe that the bride-to-be was even debating the matter

Others shared their own stories and remarked on how lucky they were to have great friends who didn’t want them to die at their weddings

Just look at another community member’s remark: u/The-Lost-Girl said that her best friend and her godsister both had fake flowers at their weddings because she’s seriously allergic to pollen, and the best thing is that both women initiated the idea, even though the Redditor told them that they didn’t need to do that. At the end of the day, the thing that you enjoy – whether it’s seafood or something else – won’t run away, but your closest friend will deal with some dire aftermath if you fail to choose what matters to you the most.