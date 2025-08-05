Which, however, cannot be said about other people . Unfortunately, we can literally encounter folks at every step whose entire appearance or actions actually scream overcompensating. So today's selection of netizens' opinions really helps to recognize such people and also gives some ideas as to how to deal with them.

In fact, Napoleon Bonaparte was not short. He was even slightly taller than average for his time - and the legend that he tried to compensate for his lack of height with conquests was actually invented by his enemies, as well as by witnesses who regularly saw him against the backdrop of several 6-foot tall generals. So, the emperor was not trying to overcompensate at all.

#1 The whole "alpha" vibe. because no one is really that confident. Youre acting that way to get the attention youre getting. And it must be exhausting af.

#2 Giant trucks with Punisher decals all over them.

#3 Couples who post a lot online about how much fun they’re having.

A few days ago, a post appeared in the AskReddit community, the author of which, the user u/Xenomorphling98, asked the question: "What screams 'I'm overcompensating' whenever you see it?" Big cars and a huge sense of self-importance, aggressive arrogant behavior and desperate attempts to look better, stronger and more beautiful than a person actually is - and dozens and dozens of other subtle signs - welcome to this list of people's views, made for you by Bored Panda!

#4 Revving the engine and speeding down a residential street.

#5 Talking too much and dominating conversation. It does not make you look smarter, just rude.

#6 When your entire personality and wardrobe revolves around Harley Davidson motorcycle. I love motorcycles but so many guys are this my entire personality and all there is about me.

Let's start with an important caveat: no matter how funny, provocative or gross people with overcompensation may seem to us, this is first and foremost a defense mechanism of our consciousness. Well, to be more precise, even the subconscious. In other words, if a person has some kind of mental complex - real or imaginary - then as a defensive reaction they can develop overcompensation. Usually, such things manifest themselves in a negative way. For example, a person compensates for their own shyness by being too talkative, their lack of self-confidence by being overly aggressive, and their fear of building relationships by being too promiscuous towards other people. So here is the key wording: "towards other people." In fact, if overcompensation were directed exclusively inward for the human, "I," there would most likely be no problem. But when directed inward, it often becomes a motivator for positive changes in life. For example, a student who wasn't admitted to the college of their dreams begins to study hard and becomes an outstanding scientist - let's say, in spite of everything. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Overly expensive and blingy watch, shoes, purse, house, jewelry, or car. .

#8 LOUD music from a car so that everyone in a large range can hear!

#9 “rolling coal”.

Such kinds of overcompensation actually look quite healthy, however, when directed outward, it's usually characterized by three main factors of human behavior: egocentrism, arrogance, and bragging. As a result of these factors, a person often forms a social circle consisting almost exclusively of people who let them assert themselves. It's just that only in the circle of these people can a person suffering from overcompensation feel really comfortable. Well, the thought that they're actually asserting themselves not at their own expense, but at someone else's, either doesn't occur to them at all, or the aforementioned egocentrism and arrogance quickly drive such thoughts away.

#10 Painting everything around you gold.

#11 Putting down others.

#12 Botox. Fake a*s lips, both types of cheeks. These clown lips gotta stop ladies, just f*****g embrace what you have, Geezus. .

How exactly is the habit of overcompensation formed? Often in childhood, when a combination of various factors: family, social and physical can cause a child to have various complexes about themselves. Very often this can be bullying from peers, unhealthy relationships in the family, or overprotection from parents. By the way, often the key factor that triggers the overcompensation mechanism in a person is someone close to them, or a person whose opinion they consider authoritative for themselves. One of the parents or relatives, a teacher, an informal leader of a school group, an older friend, a life partner - sometimes one careless remark is quite enough for a person to feel "inferior" and try to compensate for it through all available means.

#13 Steroid dudes. Not just fit or backed people mind you, that's great for them and healthy! But like, obviously juiced humans.

#14 The ultra-conservative, hyper aggressive “patriot” small town folks who make their entire personality viciously hating anyone and anything that doesn’t directly involve their hometown and bragging about how badly they wish someone would commit some tiny infraction around them so they can shoot them dead to show how badass and brave they are… basically anyone who likes that song “try that in a small town” .

#15 Lifted F350 that’s clearly never carried anything in the bed of the truck or towed anything.

Usually, overcompensation can be dealt with - but for this you need, firstly, desire, secondly, hard will, and thirdly, ideally - the help of a good psychoanalyst. But, first of all, it's the first two factors, because recognizing the need for therapy for a person prone to overcompensation actually means admitting to having a complex. But this is often the most painful thing for them. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

#16 MAGA supporters who make it their whole personality. To me it says that their life is completely unremarkable and insignificant and they want to latch onto something popular so they can feel important, no matter how stupid or destructive the thing is. .

#17 The grills on pickup trucks the last 10 or so years. They’ve gone from steal bumper and grill to big bulbous plastic c**k-sleeve for a truck. It’s ridiculous.

#18 Cybertrucks.

In other words, if you, having read this entire selection to the very end, suddenly realized that someone you know, or maybe you, yourself, are subject to overcompensation - perhaps this will become an important step towards solving a serious mental problem. Willpower and therapy can work wonders - and sometimes it can really improve someone's life. Well, if this list is missing some of the signs that you consider to be characteristic of overcompensating people - then please feel free to share your ideas in the comments below this post as well. After all, your personal experience and opinion can also be very useful for others. ADVERTISEMENT

#19 I love that brodozers are essentially the #1 reply. I live in an area surrounded by them and they are really dumb.

#20 Anyone with “Live Laugh Love” decor….

#21 Men who try to impress and intimidate people with their physical traits.

#22 Not see: hear. Someone that is trying to make their car sound like a very loud F1 car. Despite the fact they’ve got a Honda Civic with an exhaust pipe that looks thicker than my rain gutters. .

#23 Any mediocre dude online claiming to be a "high-value man" or an alpha male. Just admit you haven't been laid since high school because of your repellent personality. 🙄.

#24 Almost all the Youtubers who have to record themselves doing a good deed.

#25 Ultra religious who look down upon us plebes who drink alcohol, smoke [grass] and have s*xual relations before marriage.

#26 Application of beauty filters on each and every photo with duck lips and flawless skin

#27 Being overly petty, sarcastic, or mean to people. it takes so much more confidence and courage to be nice and positive to people. i believe overly mean ppl are overcompensating for their insecurities.

#28 Acting like a tough guy or gal.

#29 People who demand to be the center of attention / life of the party.



Their self-worth is tied to being liked by everyone so their whole personality is “look at me”, for better or worse.



I think they have a poor self image and seek external validation because they’re insecure about who they are.

#30 when someone has a bunch of, poorly done, tattoos. it can be done tastefully but if it’s cheap it usually isnt.

