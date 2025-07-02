Our selection today is based on several viral online threads , where people list behavioral patterns and signs by which you can determine that a person is unsure of themselves or has low self-esteem. So we do hope that this list will be not only interesting for you, but also useful.

Try to identify the author of the quote that literally oozes self-doubt: "I greatly appreciate that my countrymen will expect too much from me." Don't know? Then here's a hint - take a dollar bill and look at it. Yes, these words belong to George Washington, and they were said literally on the eve of his first inauguration! As we can see, even the greats faced self-doubt and insecurity.

#1 Thinking that everything bad someone tells you is true, but the second someone compliments you, you just can't seem to accept it.

#2 Thinking that every time someone laughs it’s because they’re laughing at you or making fun of you.

#3 Being excessively concerned with how others perceive you.

Self-doubt manifests itself in a subjective feeling of doubt in a person, in their capabilities and achievements. A person can be incredibly smart, skilled, and beautiful-looking, but at the same time, almost completely question all their external and internal qualities. As a result, all aspects of their lives suffer - from personal to professional. Lack of self-confidence often negatively affects our self-esteem. If we are disappointed in ourselves in certain situations time and again, sooner or later, this will become completely destructive to our self-esteem. In other words, isolated manifestations of self-doubt will develop into constant low self-esteem.

#4 Apologizing for talking. Apologizing for not talking. Apologizing for apologizing. Apologizing for being alive.



#5 Someone who talks themselves down a lot. It’s a way for them to protect themselves from the insults of others.

#6 Lying about their lives. There is nothing more sad then catching a person lying about their life (finances, romantic relationships etc.) just to get attention and validation.

You shouldn't think that self-doubt is inherent only in certain people. At different points in life, many people have faced similar problems - even incredibly successful and attractive ones. For example, David Beckham, a world-renowned style icon and outstanding athlete, once suffered from problems associated with his self-doubt. In 1998, when the young football star's intemperance led him to get sent off at the FIFA World Cup in a match against Argentina—and England left the tournament largely because of this—the player faced a huge wave of criticism. As a result, Beckham sometimes doubted even his physical attractiveness and athletic skills, but over time, he managed to cope with these issues and become who he is today.

#7 What do you mean? Why are you asking? Has anyone said something about me? Is it because I gained weight?

#8 Guys in their late twenties who still think about social interactions in terms of being "alpha" and "beta."



Humans are not f*****g wolves and even wolves don't act that way.

#9 Putting down other's hobbies because you are insecure about yours/don't have any.

By the way, another clear manifestation of self-doubt is the so-called "impostor syndrome." When we achieve success thanks to our work, our knowledge, and our skills, but still, for some reason, we are 'sure' that everything happened by chance, that we have no right to be where we are, and that sooner or later, we will be 'exposed.' ADVERTISEMENT In 2015, Natalie Portman, speaking to Harvard students, recalled that she herself had experienced manifestations of impostor syndrome more than once. The famous writer, Pulitzer Prize winner John Steinbeck, once wrote in his diary: "I am not a writer. I deceive myself and others." What can we say if the great Michelangelo once wrote in his old age: "In art, I have only learned the basics..." However, most often, self-doubt simply prevents us from achieving any success in our careers or in business. A person is afraid to ask for a raise, doesn't want to express their ideas during brainstorming sessions, isn't ready to change an unloved job - simply because they're almost sure that they won't be able to find a new place. This is simply a fear of losing what they have, not living up to expectations.

#10 Over-clarifying: "So, Saturday night... I guess it was really Sunday morning... the sun wasn't up or anything, but it was after midnight..."



People who grow up with a lots of criticism and invalidation usually lack self-esteem. They often feel like they have to be super-specific to avoid more criticism or accusations of lying.

#11 A complete inability to admit wrongdoing. A person like that isn't super-confident; their ego is so fragile that they can't handle the possibility of having been in error.

#12 Looking at all the replies hoping they don't aply to you.

"There are many reasons why we become insecure - from unhealthy relationships in the family to school bullying and even copying other people's behavior patterns," says Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment here. "Yes, usually self-doubt is instilled in childhood." "If a child regularly faces excessive criticism from their parents, they are constantly compared to others, not in their favor, or are overprotected - this is the first step to low self-esteem and insecurity. And what's interesting is that such patterns are often inherited, because the parents themselves faced something similar in childhood." ADVERTISEMENT "As a result, we acquire negative thinking patterns, are constantly afraid of failure (and disappointing someone with this), and experience difficulties in social relationships. The good news is that all this can be fixed. The bad news is that even with the help of a qualified specialist, it will take a long time to cope with this," Irina sums up.

#13 Never admitting not being knowledgeable of a topic.

#14 People who brag about themselves all the time. So d**n insecure and trying to tell people how to see them.

#15 Wanting your partner to be jealous



Is it possible to cope with insecurity on your own? Most likely, yes - you just need to praise yourself more often, focus on your own strengths and advantages, keep a diary of your successes, and record the cause-and-effect relationships that actually led to these successes. Just to show you clearly, you are successful not because you are lucky, but because you are really good!

#16 A slightly sadder one, but ignoring red flags in a relationship. So many people I know suffer in relationships - I used to as well - because they can’t even imagine that they deserve better.



#17 Taking s**t too personally and accusing people of acting against you when they're clearly just living their lives not thinking about you.

#18 Their reaction to criticism. Secure people can discuss criticism rationally, even laugh at themselves. Insecure people REACT strongly, deny, shut down, run away among other responses.

We believe that the list of signs and stories that we suggest you to read today will help you either identify your own manifestations of insecurity or find something similar in your loved ones. And then, quite possibly, you will simply become a cornerstone for them on the path to increasing self-esteem. After all, there's nothing better than a happy person next to you, right? ADVERTISEMENT

#19 People who pick on others for no reason.

#20 When they post a photo with a caption like 'im sooo ugly i look so bad in this pic' ummmmm.

#21 Constant filtered selfies. Just stop please.

#22 Constantly assuming other people are looking at you, judging you, making comments about you, etc. Believing that other people are overly fixated on you or your life I think is a huge sign that your self esteem is low- most other people, especially strangers, don’t really go out of their way to obsess over a stranger, and if you’re constantly trying to read malice into a random person’s subtle actions, you probably are too concerned with how you’re being perceived to the point of imagining negative attention where none exists.

#23 Constantly mentioning how smart/strong/deep/funny/nice/talented they are. People who are genuinely smart/strong/deep/funny/nice/talented do not need to tell people this; the people around them can tell without having it spelled out.

#24 Deleting and re-posting the same photo on Instagram over and over because you didn't get any likes.

#25 Not being able to admit when you're wrong.



Constantly creating b******t "explanations" to make it sound like you were right all along, when you clearly weren't.

#26 Trying to one up in conversations.

#27 Unable to celebrate other people’s achievements.

#28 Talking up everything that is yours and talking down everything that others have.