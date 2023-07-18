Woman Plays “Anxiety And Stress” Music To Make Neighbor’s Kids Shut Up

Summer is a wonderful time to be outside. But when Reddit user SpookyGirl0123 tried to wind down in her backyard, she was disturbed by her neighbors’ kids.

And it wasn’t a one-time thing, either. The three siblings would constantly annoy the living hell out of everyone in the area. Even worse, their parents refused to do anything about it.

So SpookyGirl0123 took matters into her own hands. She decided to fight fire with fire and whenever the little ones would start a ruckus, she would respond with really loud music. According to her post on the subreddit r/pettyrevenge, it worked!

This woman got sick and tired of her neighbors’ kids constantly screaming their lungs out

So she developed a petty revenge plan to get them to stop

As the story went viral, its author released an update on the situation

And replied to a few of the many reactions people have had to it

Some even shared their own similar experiences