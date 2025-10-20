You’re Sent Back To School, But You Have To Score At Least 28/36 To Graduate

ADVERTISEMENT

Sure, everyone knows H2O is water, but do you remember the chemical formula of table salt? The school system used to bombard you with facts. “Where was democracy born?”, “What’s a herbivore?”, “How do you solve for x?” − all questions a high schooler could answer easily, but could you?

You might’ve aced your classes back in the day, but times are changing fast, so if I were you, I wouldn’t be so sure I’d graduate in 2025. Only one way to find out, right? Time to pick those textbooks back up and put your nerdiest glasses back on to find out if you’re still graduating material! 🤓

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

Chalkboard with back to school written in pink chalk surrounded by school supplies and a red alarm clock.

Share icon

Photo credits: Atlantic Ambience