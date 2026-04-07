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For many of us, buying a new home still feels like a distant dream. With rising real estate prices, high down payments, loan approvals, and endless paperwork, the process is already stressful enough. Add to that the pressure of choosing the right location, dealing with agents, hidden costs, and the fear of making a wrong decision; it can quickly become overwhelming. Now imagine finally making that big purchase—only to realize you’ve been completely scammed.

That’s exactly what happened to some homeowners. Today, the Bored Panda team scoured the internet to find stories of people who thought they were buying their dream homes, only to uncover shocking problems - everything from missing electrical outlets to walls literally falling apart within weeks. Keep scrolling to see these unbelievable cases and learn what you should definitely check before buying a house.

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#1

I Have Two Outlets In My House (Bought 2 Years Ago) That Don't Work. Purchased 2 New Outlets To Replace Them. Turns Out There Are No Wires To Connect Them To

Unfinished electrical outlet installation on wall with removed outlets and cover on wooden floor in new home.

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dew avatar
DEW
DEW
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Those outlets look shocked!

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    #2

    Bedroom Ceiling Collapsed

    Room filled with insulation spilled from broken ceiling, showing one of the times people bought homes and regretted it immediately.

    For context, we bought our house in March and this happened in July. It's since been repaired.

    The inspector we hired after this happened said it was caused by a combination of shoddy craftsmanship, not having proper ventilation in the attic, and the heat/humidity getting trapped in there.

    kmcatie Report

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    #3

    Bought A House Last Year And Wondered Why This Light Never Worked. Finally Took It Off To Have A Look At The Wiring

    Ceiling fixture installation with exposed screws and missing light, illustrating homebuying regrets and issues in new homes.

    BatM6tt Report

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    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well there’s your problem! You got that fancy invisible wiring!

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    #4

    Had A Sudden Wall Leak Upstairs. Ripped Open The Wall To Discover My Chimney Was Never Sealed And I Have Extensive Damage

    Exposed damaged wall revealing old lath and plaster with signs of decay in a home renovation scene.

    Adjuster came out this morning. Interior will be covered for water damage. We don't know about the exterior. I had two inspections done under USDA requirements before I bought it, moved in 2023.

    Only found this after I heard dripping in the wall during a rainstorm last week. Ripped it open and water was gushing in around the chimney. Insurance won't cover "rot" but how was anyone supposed to know about this?

    sscheiby95 Report

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    #5

    We Just Bought A House And Found This Neat Fire Hazard When Checking All The Power Points

    Old damaged electrical wiring inside a home wall showing potential hazards buyers regretted almost immediately.

    UnusualJosh Report

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    #6

    Im Replacing The Siding And Windows To A House I Just Bought. Its My First House, Im Only 22. The Entire Structure Of The House Is Like This

    Severely damaged house exterior with rotting wood and exposed insulation showing home buying regrets.

    Nwhite32 Report

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    #7

    Just Bought My First House. Was Told There Was Hardwood Under All The Carpet. Looks Like I’ll Be Spending Too Much Money On New Flooring Now

    Empty living room with damaged unfinished floors and built-in cabinets, illustrating homes people regretted buying.

    Ezack Report

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    dew avatar
    DEW
    DEW
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Okay maybe a stupid question but isn't it a hard wood floor? Or was it laminate?

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    #8

    I Bought My First House 2 Months Ago. I Realized Today That The Hose Of My Dryer Is Connected To Nothing

    Dust and debris clogging a home vent inside the wall, illustrating common issues people regret after buying homes.

    Immothe Report

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    #9

    Just Bought The House Yesterday

    Living room in a home with severe ceiling damage and debris on the floor, showing a common regret in buying homes.

    doublex12 Report

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    #10

    Found Out Entire Subfloor Downstairs Is Rotted

    Damaged wooden floorboards with holes and broken planks scattered around in a home renovation or repair scene.

    Long story short, what we thought was hvac damage from upstairs turned out to be the previous owner covered up water damage in the subfloor before we bought it.

    House was built in 2001. She sold it to us in 2017 after putting new floors in. Turned out the crawlspace had a bad design causing water damage, the only thing keeping us from falling through the subfloor were the boards on top.

    So in total, $25000 damages in drywall/mold upstairs from hvac improper install. $20000 for new hvac and air ducts. $5k and blood sweat and tears to encapsulate crawlspace. $10000 for new flooring. $12k new subfloor. Insurance wont touch any of it. Hvac company insurance only offering $10k. This is the culmination of 4 years of fighting to save the house.This is our first home ever too.

    SparkEE_JOE Report

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    #11

    The Way They Cut The Carpet To Make This Door Open Instead Of Just Cutting The Door (Found In Basement Of Newly Bought House)

    Carpet peeled away to reveal damaged floor tiles under wood-paneled wall in a home buyers regretted purchasing.

    mattrowskayaks Report

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    #12

    Just Bought An Old House In The Netherlands

    Bathroom with unusual sink and shower setup featuring retro tiles, illustrating homes buyers regretted almost immediately.

    Cute_Measurement237 Report

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    #13

    Spending $6,000 Because Someone Who Built This House Cheaped Out And Used Pvc For Part Of The Water Main

    Leaking broken pipe underground in a newly bought home causing immediate regret for the homeowner.

    Have to get a whole new water main installed, also facing a $1,000+ water bill due to wasted water.

    Sohcahtoa82 Report

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    #14

    Taking A Shower For The First Time In The House I Just Bought

    Bathroom floor with broken tiles and damaged wall showing severe home maintenance issues after buying a home.

    My first ever house! The tiles hit me on their way down. I got out of the shower and simply walked away to make a coffee because I can not mentally handle this yet.

    Euphoric-Ordinary441 Report

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    #15

    Center Support Column In My Finished Basement Near Failure

    Rusty and deteriorated metal support in a home foundation showing damage that causes regret after buying homes.

    Just bought this house a year ago and after an unforeseen leak, i discovered that when this basement was finished a few years ago, they encapsulated the main support beam. I doubt that it looked intact at that time.

    The leak i had was also the result of the previous owners cutting corners in the wet bar, plumbing the drain not at all to code.

    SappilyHappy Report

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Just Bought A House And The Inspector Said It's Good To Go, But The Dryer Needed Two Cycles To Dry Clothes. The Entire 12 Feet Of Duct Looked Like This

    Clogged home dryer vent filled with dust and debris, illustrating common issues new homeowners often regret quickly.

    PhaedrusZenn Report

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    #17

    Bought My First Home And This Is What I’m Dealing With

    Empty bedroom with mattress on metal frame leaning against wall and buckets on floor, illustrating home buyer regrets.

    Bought me and my daughter our first home, and one of the bedrooms has a huge leak from the ceiling. Fun times.

    Tinkerbell34catface Report

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    #18

    Just Bought A House - Found A Small Patch Of Mold Which Turned Into A Much Bigger Problem

    Exposed wall with damaged wiring and mold showing common issues people regretted after buying homes.

    thesirensqueen Report

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    #19

    First Winter At My First Bought House

    Collapsed ceiling inside a home with furniture and a ladder, illustrating home buying regrets after structural damage.

    The inspector may have missed some things.

    Eternal-_-Apathy Report

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    #20

    Bought My First Home From An Estate Sale. Previous Owners Stole The Toilet After Final Walkthrough

    Bathroom corner with missing toilet plumbing showing a home buying regret and poor installation in the house.

    stylishjoker1439 Report

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    #21

    Bought My First House And It Came With A Shed. Turns Out The Previous Owner Wired The Shed Himself And Rewired Parts Of The House

    Old electrical panel with exposed wiring and damaged insulation, illustrating home safety issues people regretted after buying.

    Inspector didn't realize the shed had it's own wiring, he assumed it was connected to the house breaker.

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    #22

    Bought A House In A Bidding War So Inspection Waived. Moving In I Dented The Wall And Made A Hole. This Was Behind The Hole

    Severely damaged home interior with mold and water damage beneath torn flooring in a home regretingly bought by owners.

    Sserenitynoww Report

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    #23

    Mold Found In My House I Just Bought. No Wonder We’ve Been Coughing

    Bathroom with mold damage and exposed wood behind tub showing common issues in homes people bought and regretted.

    nbplaya94 Report

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    #24

    My House Was Built On A Landfill

    Shovel and hole dug in yard next to a potted plant with rocks, illustrating home buying regrets in property care.

    While trying to plant a cherry tree in my yard I kept hitting hard things about 4 inches below the surface. I was really hoping they'd be some large cool stones I could add to my landscaping, but nope. It was just bottles and bottles and bottles and tons more broken glass bottles.

    This is not my first experience finding trash in my yard. When we first bought the place 5 years ago we cleared out a lot of garbage from the backyard but I did not expect so much underneath the soil. I dug two feet deep and was still finding whole glass bottles.

    nirvana_llama72 Report

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    #25

    Now What

    Wall crack inside a home showing damage, highlighting common issues people faced after buying homes and regretted it.

    Bought the house 4 years ago and they had painted over this crack, but it was barely noticeable. Now it is widening. We live on a hill. Normal house settling? Yes, I’ll be calling a contractor.

    Hot-Strawberry-6951 Report

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    #26

    We Bought A House, And The Owners Took The Toilet Paper Holder

    Wall tiles with visible damage and holes, showing issues often faced by people who bought homes and regretted it.

    AnyQuiet4969 Report

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    #27

    Bought A House That Needed New Carpet. Found Tile Underneath, Making More Work. Bonus Points For Leaving Razors Underneath The Carpet

    Worn and damaged tile floor in a home showing signs of poor maintenance and buyer regret moments after purchase

    cazbentley Report

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    #28

    Flippers Painted Over Chain Smoker Walls And Now This Happens With Any Steam In The House

    Close-up of a wall in a home with water stains and damage, illustrating common issues homeowners regret.

    Bought a house from flippers a year ago. We kept seeing this brown stuff come down and had it looked at for leaks in the pipes. Nope, just smoke reside from the painted over ceiling and walls. Lucky me.

    Definitely selling this house. My grandparents chain smoked in their house and I refuse to live in a house that has been a chain smoke house.

    Significant-Lack-392 Report

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    #29

    Bubble Under The Sheetrock

    Modern ceiling light fixture in a home interior showing unusual design, illustrating times people bought homes and regretted it

    We bought this house 4 months ago. First it was the plumbing (month one), now this. Inspection said all is well (except they couldn’t get under crawl space, realtor said it was fine).

    obsidianspork Report

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    #30

    We Had The Previous Owners Replace The Roof On The House Before We Moved In. This Is The Second Time All Of This Has Washed Off The Roof When It Rained

    Hand holding rusted nails and washers on a concrete floor, illustrating home repairs and buying homes regrets.

    snails2190 Report

    9points
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    #31

    Power Washing My Siding, Only To Uncover Graffiti Which Had Been Painted Over Before I Bought The House

    Faded handprints and stains on exterior siding of a home showing damage often regretted by new homeowners.

    Doomathemoonman Report

    9points
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    #32

    Bought My First House 11 Months Ago. 1 Week Ago I Had An Electrical Fire Under It

    House raised on temporary supports with visible foundation damage and debris, illustrating regretted home purchase issues.

    backd00rn1nja Report

    9points
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    #33

    All Of The Tiles In The House I Bought Are Off-Center

    Close-up of worn and dirty floor tiles in a home, illustrating common issues people faced after buying homes.

    MoreCoffeePlzzz Report

    8points
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    #34

    Just Bought My Dream House, Noticed The Master Toilet Room Isn’t Square

    Close-up of a cracked tile floor in a home showing poor maintenance issues after people bought homes.

    Thegovisusless Report

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    #35

    Bought Our First Home And This Switch Is Upside Down

    Red emergency oil burner switch next to a white light switch mounted on a plain wall inside a home.

    pass_the_hot_sauce Report

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