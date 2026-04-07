That’s exactly what happened to some homeowners. Today, the Bored Panda team scoured the internet to find stories of people who thought they were buying their dream homes, only to uncover shocking problems - everything from missing electrical outlets to walls literally falling apart within weeks. Keep scrolling to see these unbelievable cases and learn what you should definitely check before buying a house.

For many of us, buying a new home still feels like a distant dream. With rising real estate prices , high down payments, loan approvals, and endless paperwork, the process is already stressful enough. Add to that the pressure of choosing the right location, dealing with agents, hidden costs, and the fear of making a wrong decision; it can quickly become overwhelming. Now imagine finally making that big purchase—only to realize you’ve been completely scammed.

#1 I Have Two Outlets In My House (Bought 2 Years Ago) That Don't Work. Purchased 2 New Outlets To Replace Them. Turns Out There Are No Wires To Connect Them To

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#2 Bedroom Ceiling Collapsed For context, we bought our house in March and this happened in July. It's since been repaired.



The inspector we hired after this happened said it was caused by a combination of shoddy craftsmanship, not having proper ventilation in the attic, and the heat/humidity getting trapped in there.



#3 Bought A House Last Year And Wondered Why This Light Never Worked. Finally Took It Off To Have A Look At The Wiring

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#4 Had A Sudden Wall Leak Upstairs. Ripped Open The Wall To Discover My Chimney Was Never Sealed And I Have Extensive Damage Adjuster came out this morning. Interior will be covered for water damage. We don't know about the exterior. I had two inspections done under USDA requirements before I bought it, moved in 2023.



Only found this after I heard dripping in the wall during a rainstorm last week. Ripped it open and water was gushing in around the chimney. Insurance won't cover "rot" but how was anyone supposed to know about this?



#5 We Just Bought A House And Found This Neat Fire Hazard When Checking All The Power Points

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#6 Im Replacing The Siding And Windows To A House I Just Bought. Its My First House, Im Only 22. The Entire Structure Of The House Is Like This

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#7 Just Bought My First House. Was Told There Was Hardwood Under All The Carpet. Looks Like I’ll Be Spending Too Much Money On New Flooring Now

#8 I Bought My First House 2 Months Ago. I Realized Today That The Hose Of My Dryer Is Connected To Nothing

#9 Just Bought The House Yesterday

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#10 Found Out Entire Subfloor Downstairs Is Rotted Long story short, what we thought was hvac damage from upstairs turned out to be the previous owner covered up water damage in the subfloor before we bought it.



House was built in 2001. She sold it to us in 2017 after putting new floors in. Turned out the crawlspace had a bad design causing water damage, the only thing keeping us from falling through the subfloor were the boards on top.



So in total, $25000 damages in drywall/mold upstairs from hvac improper install. $20000 for new hvac and air ducts. $5k and blood sweat and tears to encapsulate crawlspace. $10000 for new flooring. $12k new subfloor. Insurance wont touch any of it. Hvac company insurance only offering $10k. This is the culmination of 4 years of fighting to save the house.This is our first home ever too.



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#11 The Way They Cut The Carpet To Make This Door Open Instead Of Just Cutting The Door (Found In Basement Of Newly Bought House)

#12 Just Bought An Old House In The Netherlands

#13 Spending $6,000 Because Someone Who Built This House Cheaped Out And Used Pvc For Part Of The Water Main Have to get a whole new water main installed, also facing a $1,000+ water bill due to wasted water.



#14 Taking A Shower For The First Time In The House I Just Bought My first ever house! The tiles hit me on their way down. I got out of the shower and simply walked away to make a coffee because I can not mentally handle this yet.



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#15 Center Support Column In My Finished Basement Near Failure Just bought this house a year ago and after an unforeseen leak, i discovered that when this basement was finished a few years ago, they encapsulated the main support beam. I doubt that it looked intact at that time.



The leak i had was also the result of the previous owners cutting corners in the wet bar, plumbing the drain not at all to code.



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#16 Just Bought A House And The Inspector Said It's Good To Go, But The Dryer Needed Two Cycles To Dry Clothes. The Entire 12 Feet Of Duct Looked Like This

#17 Bought My First Home And This Is What I’m Dealing With Bought me and my daughter our first home, and one of the bedrooms has a huge leak from the ceiling. Fun times.



#18 Just Bought A House - Found A Small Patch Of Mold Which Turned Into A Much Bigger Problem

#19 First Winter At My First Bought House The inspector may have missed some things.



#20 Bought My First Home From An Estate Sale. Previous Owners Stole The Toilet After Final Walkthrough

#21 Bought My First House And It Came With A Shed. Turns Out The Previous Owner Wired The Shed Himself And Rewired Parts Of The House Inspector didn't realize the shed had it's own wiring, he assumed it was connected to the house breaker.



#22 Bought A House In A Bidding War So Inspection Waived. Moving In I Dented The Wall And Made A Hole. This Was Behind The Hole

#23 Mold Found In My House I Just Bought. No Wonder We’ve Been Coughing

#24 My House Was Built On A Landfill While trying to plant a cherry tree in my yard I kept hitting hard things about 4 inches below the surface. I was really hoping they'd be some large cool stones I could add to my landscaping, but nope. It was just bottles and bottles and bottles and tons more broken glass bottles.



This is not my first experience finding trash in my yard. When we first bought the place 5 years ago we cleared out a lot of garbage from the backyard but I did not expect so much underneath the soil. I dug two feet deep and was still finding whole glass bottles.



#25 Now What Bought the house 4 years ago and they had painted over this crack, but it was barely noticeable. Now it is widening. We live on a hill. Normal house settling? Yes, I’ll be calling a contractor.



#26 We Bought A House, And The Owners Took The Toilet Paper Holder

#27 Bought A House That Needed New Carpet. Found Tile Underneath, Making More Work. Bonus Points For Leaving Razors Underneath The Carpet

#28 Flippers Painted Over Chain Smoker Walls And Now This Happens With Any Steam In The House Bought a house from flippers a year ago. We kept seeing this brown stuff come down and had it looked at for leaks in the pipes. Nope, just smoke reside from the painted over ceiling and walls. Lucky me.



Definitely selling this house. My grandparents chain smoked in their house and I refuse to live in a house that has been a chain smoke house.



#29 Bubble Under The Sheetrock We bought this house 4 months ago. First it was the plumbing (month one), now this. Inspection said all is well (except they couldn’t get under crawl space, realtor said it was fine).



#30 We Had The Previous Owners Replace The Roof On The House Before We Moved In. This Is The Second Time All Of This Has Washed Off The Roof When It Rained

#31 Power Washing My Siding, Only To Uncover Graffiti Which Had Been Painted Over Before I Bought The House

#32 Bought My First House 11 Months Ago. 1 Week Ago I Had An Electrical Fire Under It

#33 All Of The Tiles In The House I Bought Are Off-Center

#34 Just Bought My Dream House, Noticed The Master Toilet Room Isn’t Square