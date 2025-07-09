ADVERTISEMENT

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, or so the saying goes, which is all fun and games until it comes to a “serious” purchase, like real estate. Then someone’s "creative" décor becomes a multi-thousand-dollar chore to make into something presentable. However, seeing just what some people with a budget and a dream made for their own homes is still pretty entertaining.

So we've gathered real estate listings that are strange, unique, bizarre or just downright creative for you to enjoy and be confused by. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Pet Friendly, Very Pet Friendly

A horse standing inside an upscale dining room illustrating unhinged real estate listings with unusual decor choices.

Realtor.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    This House Is The Perfect Example Of The Phrase Money Does Not Buy Taste

    Aerial view of luxury waterfront home with yacht, bizarre interior staircase, and eclectic decorated dining room in real estate listings.

    Reddit03012004 , Zillow Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    When The Sports Fan Bags A Goth Partner And They Compromise

    Exterior and interior views of an unhinged real estate listing featuring dark gothic decor and black furniture details.

    kendrahf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    The Best Way To Describe Is Unique

    Exterior and interior views of an unusual, artistic real estate listing with a sculptural, unconventional design.

    Zillow Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    lsgm2fw avatar
    Dog Mom to Zoe
    Dog Mom to Zoe
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've been in this house. It's located in Hillsborough, California. A VERY wealthy part of the San Francisco Bay Area. It is actually nicknamed the Flintstone house. It can be seen off of the 280 freeway. It's just as ugly on the inside as it is on the outside. The rooms are very small for what looks to be a larger home. The tub and shower are made of stone; yup even the inside of the tub. The 'kids' rooms are really small with the bed being on top of the closet where you need a ladder to get into. Now again, this was 40 years ago so maybe they changed it but all in all, it's really an ugly house.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    It Gets More And More Obvious

    Exterior and interior views of a modest house showcasing unique real estate listings with distinct home decor and layout.

    FreeNinedy9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    If You Smeeelllllllll... What The House Is Cookin?!

    Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a peculiar hand-shaped range hood featured in unhinged real estate listings.

    EbonyDigits , Zillow Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #7

    We Get It, Your Home Is Your Castle But Don’t Take That Thought To The Extreme Like This Home

    Modern white castle-style mansion with battlements and wooden door on a large green lawn in real estate listings.

    realtor.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    Strange House For Sale In Utah

    Unhinged real estate listing featuring a large lodge, wild west arcade, jungle-themed room, and concrete bunker hallway.

    Ashamed_Class_7987 , Zillow Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Everything Is Normal Until…

    Exterior and interior views of an unusual real estate listing featuring heavy security doors and a jail cell-like room.

    MadeUpGirlfriend , Zillow Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Never Could Have Expected This

    Suburban house exterior contrasted with two interiors featuring unhinged real estate listings and unique eccentric designs.

    Ashamed_Class_7987 , Zillow Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    $749,900? Nice What's Wrong Wi... Oh. 100% Haunted

    Large mansion with an unusual exterior and an interior filled with numerous vintage dolls in ornate costumes in real estate listing.

    reddit.com , Zillow Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    House On A Commercial Building

    Unhinged real estate listing showing a rustic wooden house oddly placed atop a modern brick building in a rural landscape.

    dontforget3 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Let's Just Stick This Boulder In The Middle Of The Hallway

    Large rock installed inside a real estate listing home with a desk and computer near windows, showcasing unhinged property features.

    knotagain42 , Realtor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Shoe-Be-Do-Be Do

    Bathroom with a high-heel shoe shaped bathtub featuring decorative patterns in an unusual real estate listing design.

    wills2003 , RightMove Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    An Apartment In London That Has No Front Door. Just A Set Of Stairs Leading Up To A Window

    Small room with purple carpet, basic kitchenette, and window view of a parked car in unhinged real estate listing.

    Lord-Crimble Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #16

    This Was Exhausting To Go Through

    Kitschy real estate listing interiors featuring excessive mirrors, mirrored walls, and unusual decor choices.

    devastationz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    I Mean, It's Fine. I Just Wish The Sunroom Was A Bit Bigger

    Aerial and ground view of a large luxury home with an unusual screened enclosure over the pool area and garden.

    aBearHoldingAShark , Zillow Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If that's enclosed with glass, I don't want to clean it, and wouldn't it get super hot? And if not, why ruin a beautiful space with girders?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    You’ll Be In For A Surprise

    Exterior and interior of an unhinged real estate listing featuring bold pink decor and eclectic vintage style rooms.

    BeijingPolice , Zillow Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    $250k For A 1.22 Acre Private Island! ........1.21..............1.20..........buy Quick!

    Aerial views of an unkempt island property with dilapidated structures in a body of water, showcasing unhinged real estate listings.

    WestPilton , Zillow Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Any Witches In Need Of A House?

    Unhinged real estate listing showing a bizarre, worn house with a warped roof in a rural, barren landscape.

    clemenbroog , Zillow Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Beat The Desert Heat With A Whole House Awning

    Small yellow house with oversized metal carport in a desert setting showing unhinged real estate listings.

    Apesma69 , Zillow Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Underground Bunker For Sale In Washington

    Aerial view of unique property with tunnel entrances and modern kitchen interior in unusual real estate listing.

    Glurph Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Ever Wanted A House That's Absolutely Haunted By Victorian Spirits? Man, Do I Got The House For You

    Dilapidated Victorian house exterior and rundown interior bedroom with peeling walls and sparse outdated furniture in real estate listings.

    kendrahf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    lsgm2fw avatar
    Dog Mom to Zoe
    Dog Mom to Zoe
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What a shame. It was probably beautiful when it was initially built.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #24

    Free Stovin'

    Kitchen with stainless steel stove island and wood cabinets in an unhinged real estate listing highlighting poor taste choices.

    stubbydogz , Zillow Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    annettewages avatar
    anacan
    anacan
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like they ran out of money for the completed island.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Perfect Place For A Bathroom

    Small cramped bathroom painted blue with toilet, tiny sink, stained carpet, and a bed, showing unhinged real estate listings.

    odsquad64 , Zillow Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    A Cool Natural Look

    Kitchen with large tree trunk growing through tiled floor surrounded by wooden cabinets in unhinged real estate listing

    Tenntybooboo , Zillow Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Who Doesn't Want A Pool Of Blood In The Backyard?

    Luxury real estate listing with a bright red pool and eclectic outdoor seating in a well-manicured backyard.

    TheTim , Redfin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Motivated Buyer Needed

    Burned bedroom with damaged mattress and bathroom with dirty fixtures showing unhinged real estate listings lacking taste.

    Zillow Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    There Is An Elephant In The Room

    Unique real estate listing interior featuring an elephant-legged table and eclectic decor in a spacious home.

    Zillow Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    I’m Apartment Hunting And Ran Across This “Bathroom” That Was Apparently Designed By A Psychopath

    Unhinged real estate listing showing a bathroom with toilet, sink, and multiple open doors in a poorly designed layout.

    It’s in the bedroom. So the sink is sitting adjacent to carpet, which seems like another choice made by an alien.

    doc_birdman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    A House That Screams, "We Have So Much Money That We Literally Have No Idea What To Do With All Of Our Money". Are Those Emmy Awards In The Bathroom?

    Luxurious real estate interiors featuring an indoor pond, extensive wine collection, and elegant marble bathroom designs.

    Lolacsd , Zillow Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #32

    My Mom Called It Kermit The Condo

    Exterior and interior of a real estate listing with outdated green wallpaper and carpet showing lack of taste in design.

    devastationz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    lsgm2fw avatar
    Dog Mom to Zoe
    Dog Mom to Zoe
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is doable since it's wallpaper and carpet. Some of the others look to be 'decor' that you'd have to bulldoze to remove.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    That's Quaint, A Little Dated. Holy Vampire Basement!

    Exterior and interior shots of a unique, unhinged real estate listing with eclectic design and classic elements.

    thehighepopt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    I Don't Know What Is Going On Here, But It's 500k

    Exterior of a quirky house, nautical-themed interior room with ship wheel, and a narrow teal and white hallway in real estate listing.

    reddit.com , Zillow Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #35

    Conversation Pit... & Bed Pit

    Spacious room with a sunken purple couch and bed area, showcasing unhinged real estate listing design choices.

    joshd19 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    A Nice Romantic Dinner For 2

    Dilapidated interior of a real estate listing showing unfinished walls, exposed ceiling beams, and mismatched furniture.

    bob_digi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Just Your Average Castle Down The Street

    Exterior and ornate wooden gate of a castle-style mansion highlighting unhinged real estate listing features.

    WhatArentWeGoing2Do Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Meet The Jetsons

    Unhinged real estate listing featuring a UFO-shaped house with a quirky kitchen and round bedroom interior design.

    wills2003 , Zillow Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    I Don’t Think I Would Ever Run Out Of Cabinet Space, That’s For Sure

    Long outdated kitchen with extensive oak cabinets and parquet flooring in an unhinged real estate listing.

    6Mass1Hole7 , Trulia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    atkinsdan avatar
    Daniel Atkins
    Daniel Atkins
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It’s in the other one, not it? Keep going try the next one . . .

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #40

    This Room Tells Me That Despite What People Say My Own Decor Choices Are If Anything Too Conservative

    Eclectic real estate listing interior with bold purple walls, geometric patterns, and unusual modern furniture and decor.

    comtezinacef , Zillow Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Matriochka House

    Large unhinged real estate listing with unusual architecture and multiple steep roof sections surrounded by trees.

    kiyatooga , Zillow Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    Fridge Placement

    Small kitchen with an elevated fridge area, round wooden table, and mismatched decor in an unhinged real estate listing.

    dawnat3d Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Home With A Personality

    Colorful and cluttered real estate interiors with eclectic decorations showcasing unhinged design choices and lack of taste.

    Zillow Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #44

    Open Concept Gone Too Far

    Aerial view of a large property with a pond and an open-concept interior with mismatched furniture in real estate listings.

    thisisgiulio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #45

    I Did Not Expect That

    Exterior and unconventional interior of a real estate listing with cave-like rock features and unusual decor.

    Emergency_Hawk_6938 , Zillow Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    Why Is This So Cheap..? Oh

    Aerial view and outdated interior of an unhinged real estate listing with poor condition and odd layout.

    traumatransfixes , trulia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Why Agents Don't Want The Owner At The Open House

    Woman in a white dress and hat posing inside and outside a vintage style home with unusual real estate features

    War-Square , Zillow Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #48

    Huge Black Box Of Horrors

    Exterior and interior shots of unhinged real estate listings showcasing bold black decor and extravagant design choices.

    General_Ring_1689 , Zillow Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    WTF is up with the lion??? They want this to sell???

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #49

    Impenetrable, Completely Sealed 1942 Bunker

    Underground home with unusual architecture shown through interior and exterior real estate listing photos.

    jve909 , Zillow Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    The First Photo Of The Inside Caught Me Completely Off Guard

    Modern house exterior, indoor tree play structure with slides, and an indoor paintball arena in unique real estate listings.

    Teddythehedgie , Zillow Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #51

    Nothing Says "I Want Privacy" Quite Like Virtual Reality 'Windows' On A Windowless House

    Spacious living room with multiple TVs, modern furniture, and hardwood floors in unhinged real estate listing.

    reddit.com , Zillow Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    When You've Done A Ton Of Suspicious Substances And Are Like: I'm Gonna Build A House! Sadly, Just Sold

    Futuristic real estate listing with unique architecture and modern eclectic interior design featuring bold furniture choices.

    whiskyzulu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Manhattan Townhouse With An 83-Foot Climbing Wall

    Indoor rock climbing wall inside a narrow real estate space with bright colored holds and skylight above.

    AnEmptySpace Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kngross avatar
    Niki
    Niki
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All I see is a palce for my climbing and hanging plants.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    I Like The Kitchen, Personally

    Kitchen with unhinged real estate listing featuring green cabinets, yellow fridge, and a nature-themed floor design.

    Nl403 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #55

    When You Really Like Sheet Metal

    Unusual real estate listing featuring a corrugated metal exterior and an industrial-style kitchen interior with metal walls.

    CEOofRaytheon , Redfin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Earthiness And Whimsy In Wisconsin

    Unique real estate listing with unconventional interior design featuring indoor plants and natural stone elements.

    wills2003 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    It Gets Worse

    Living room and bathroom with over-the-top vintage decor featuring ruffles and ornate furniture in unhinged real estate listings.

    mevoc19 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    Someone Found A Great Home Improvement Deal On Tile

    Room with uniform patterned tile floor and walls, wooden doors, and a ceiling fan in an unhinged real estate listing.

    wills2003 , Redfin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #59

    Color Theory Never Heard Of Her

    Living room with bright lime green walls, mismatched furniture, and a bold purple patterned rug in eccentric real estate listing.

    Zillow Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Concrete Dome Home

    Unhinged real estate listing showing an unusual dome-shaped house with arched wooden doorways in a grassy area.

    Zillow Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Used Every Inch Of This House

    Small bedroom inside closet space with brown bedding and pillows, an example of unhinged real estate listings.

    Redfin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    So You Want Your Kitchen To Look Like An Armoire? Give Credit Where Credit’s Due For Ingenuity Here

    Ornate wooden kitchen cabinets with built-in microwave and oven in an unhinged real estate listing.

    Zillow Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #63

    This House Is Called Chrismark Castle Because It’s Owned By….a Guy Named Chris Mark, Heir To The Fortune Of Chicago Steel Tycoon Clayton Mark Sr

    Extravagant castle-style real estate listing surrounded by trees and a lake, showcasing unhinged real estate design choices.

    bizarrezillow Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    A Listing That's More About Flexing About Lifestyle Than Selling The House

    Large unhinged real estate listing with a golf practice area, luxury sunglasses display, and designer bathroom items.

    Melancholy_Rainbows Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Founder Of Yankee Candle

    Aerial view of luxury estate with eclectic game room and oversized indoor tennis court in unhinged real estate listings.

    Grundens , Zillow Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    $799k In Dallas. The Listing Info Speaks To The Home Being Built Without Sheetrock To Emphasize "Its Avant-Garde Approach To Design"

    Unhinged real estate listing showing a modern home with exposed wood interiors and minimalist furnishings.

    bnjohnson3 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #67

    Original Owner Selling This 1980 Bad Boy. Above The Bed Mirror Is Probably My Favorite Feature

    Stone exterior home with red carpeted bathroom and bedroom featuring bold red decor, plants, and mirrored walls in real estate listing.

    reddit.com , Zillow Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    This Is What Happens When You Throw The Entire Pantone Book At The Walls. Wow

    Brightly painted rooms in unhinged real estate listings showcasing bold color choices and unique interior design.

    psychoholic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    Totally Normal Home

    Exterior of a modest house with a large yard and an unusual cave-like living room showcasing unhinged real estate listings.

    Sister_Christina Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    Tasteful Once Your Retinas Adjust

    Exterior of unhinged real estate listing with bright blue walls and a small orca pool feature at the entrance.

    FlametopFred Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #71

    It's Fun And I Love Colour But It Is A Bit Rediculous By Most People's Standards

    Colorful driveway with bright blue and white paint, vibrant giraffe sculptures, and eclectic outdoor decor in real estate listing.

    BridgetLandis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Meow

    Bedroom with bright green walls, animal print decor, and vintage furniture featured in unhinged real estate listings.

    stubbydogz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    The 1970s Were An Interesting Time For Decor

    Unhinged real estate listing with outdated green cabinets and unusual carpet-covered kitchen partitions in dated home interior.

    ottguy42 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Forget the fur-covered cabinets, I do not understand this kitchen at all.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    Echoey Bachelor Pad Gone Wild

    Modern house with unhinged real estate features including pole dance poles, hexagonal ceiling lights, and unique entertainment spaces.

    cancrdancr , Zillow Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #75

    Not An Accent Or Warm Color In Sight

    Spacious real estate listing with gray tones, dated decor, and mismatched furniture showing lack of taste in home design.

    plantsandsubies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    Hope You Like Natural Lighting

    Unhinged real estate listing featuring a unique glass house with a red roof and a large brick silo at dusk.

    ScottishTorment , Zillow Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    At Least The Kids Won’t Have To Go Outside To Play With This Elaborate Structure

    Playroom with a colorful indoor playhouse, bright yellow walls, and whimsical decor in an unusual real estate listing.

    Redfin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    The Inside Makes My Head Hurt

    Large ornate real estate property with cluttered vintage interior and an eclectic kitchen full of items and decorations.

    Careful_Fuel1232 , Zillow Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #79

    The Bed Blends In

    Bedroom with black and white patterned carpet and bed, dark curtains, and mirrored wall in unusual real estate listing.

    Zillow Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    Mickey Mouse House Of Horrors

    Kitchen interior with unhinged real estate listing style featuring Mickey Mouse décor and eclectic colorful lighting.

    Zillow Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    School House Rocks

    Exterior and interior photos of an unusual real estate listing with eclectic and unhinged design elements.

    Zillow Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #82

    For $330k, You Too Can Own An Absolute Horror Show Of A House In NJ

    Exterior and interior views of unhinged real estate listings showing poor condition and outdated design features.

    Kraven_Lupei Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!