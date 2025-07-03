Homeowners on Reddit have recently been discussing the aspects of their homes that they just can’t be bothered to care about, so we’ve gathered some of their replies below. From mowing the lawn to stocking the cabinets with fine china, enjoy scrolling through this list. And be sure to upvote the things that don’t matter to you either!

Purchasing a home is a huge accomplishment. In fact, it’s something that over half the renters in the United States fear that they’ll never be able to do. But getting the keys to your place is only the beginning. Once it’s yours, you’ll have to renovate, decorate , furnish it and maintain your property for years to come. And many Millennials have decided that they can’t fixate on every small detail that their parents used to prioritize.

#1 I don't need the fancy plates and s**t we "just use for company." Get outta here with that nonsense.

#2 Appearances. I don’t give a rats a*s what my neighbors, family, extended family, or whoever thinks of me. I’m not putting on a puppet show every time I leave the d**n house and I refuse to live in a dollhouse where clutter is not allowed to exist.

#3 I never make my bed, my wife doesn't either. Only made when we change the sheets as needed.



Acrobatic-Pudding-87:



My mum used to make all the beds every day and pull the sheets so tight there were no wrinkles, and I wasn’t allowed to disturb the sheets until the evening. This meant as a kid I wasn’t free to sit on my bed during the daytime. She’s still like this now. The guest room is always made up and she changes the sheets in it regularly.

To find out how this conversation started in the first place, we got in touch with Reddit user Danny_deefs, who was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda. "The idea to post about [this] came from me coming home and looking at my not-so-great landscaping and how my curb appeal wasn't too spectacular," the author shared. "I started to think maybe it was time to throw some of the very little disposable time and money I have at it. But then I started to think... Why? I never host. I'm not trying to sell. I don't particularly care about my curb appeal to an extent." "I don't want to have the house looking dilapidated, but I also don't want to spend thousands of dollars and several weekends a year doing mulch and such," the OP continued. "It made me wonder if I was alone in not caring so much about the thing my parents really stressed about with their home."

#4 I don't have anything you're not allowed to touch or use.



It's just fancy clutter.

#5 I chose to have a happy home instead of a tidy home. The bottom part of the walls are painted grey and the kids draw on them. Everything is colorful. Once a week they wipe them down and they can start all over once it dries if they want to. There are toys everywhere but they have set clean up times and know how to put everything that isn’t in use away fast. Everything has to be cleaned when it’s not being used but we allow all messes here within reason.

#6 China cabinet. You're lucky if a real plate instead of a paper plate.

We also asked Danny_deefs if there's anything about their home that they believe they care more about than their parents do. "I think my house's interior has more of a personal feel to it than theirs," they noted. "They have the generic crafty signs on the walls that say corny phrases, and I have things like my favorite albums, skateboards from my youth, movie posters, art from places I've traveled, etc." "I feel like someone could walk into my living room and learn a lot about me from what's hanging up," the author continued. "You can't get that at my parents' house. That generation seemed to just want nice stuff and not necessarily personal stuff."

#7 Resale.



I'm not paying this money to live in something where I cater to the needs of hypothetical, future buyers.



If I want a lime green wall, I'm gonna do it and love it; I'm not painting my whole house greige because some imaginary person might find it more appealing. Paint is something you can redo, change your mind, do last second if you decide to sell.

#8 My MIL is always asking what the theme of my kitchen is. I don’t know, cooking?



Sir_Poofs_Alot:



Every woman of a certain age knows: the kitchen is a farm. The bathroom is a beach!

#9 My house doesn’t have to be spotless, or even clean at all times. If it insults you, feel free to come clean it.

So what did Danny_deefs think of the replies to their post? "I was thrilled to see so many people saying lawn care and stuff like that wasn't priority," they shared. "I saw lots saying they keep theirs just long enough to not look trashy and not long enough to where neighbors will complain. That's me. I don't stress about my lawn's bald patches, and I don't lose sleep over it getting a bit long." ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Having a formal dining room. This was weirdly a big thing for my parents and grandparents. A room we only used for holidays seemed wasteful to me. The table and the bar in the kitchen work just fine.



stoned_brad:



A dining room. We use it for a total of two hours each year. The other 8758 hours it is storage.

#11 My mother loved her garden. She spent hours picking out the right plants and where they would go, and lovingly placed them and cared for them all summer.



I bought a couple potted geraniums and called it a day.

#12 Animals on furniture. They live here too, Brenda. If you’re so offended by it you can leave.



HaikuPikachu:



Yea my dog is spoiled more than some people are with their human children. She has more authority and rights than anybody else that comes through that door and when they come through the door, there’s a decorative sign that says dogs welcome, people tolerated and I’ll be damned if that isn’t the truth Karen

"My favorite [responses] that I saw commented, though, were about the people who don't have things like fancy plates or a room designated just for hosting or special things they have just for company," the author continued. Danny_deefs also noted that none of the replies in particular surprised them, but there were several that they definitely agreed with. "It was a fun post to see that we aren't following totally in our parents' footsteps, and I won't be judged as much as I thought by my own generation for slacking off on my landscaping." ADVERTISEMENT

#13 I don't like having carpet because it holds onto dirts and allergens. I have laminate for all my flooring.



If/when I buy a new house all of the carpet will disappear but I'll use a combo of laminate and tiles.

#14 Ironing. Apparently old people used to iron tea towels, bedding etc etc.

#15 Holiday decorating. Nope. I just don’t get it. Put them up, take them down, put them up, take them down. Times infinity for a lifetime. It’s. Ridiculous. Not me, no thank you.

#16 Not sure what the word is for this, but basically all the little extras around the house that aren't fundamental furniture. Like, house accessories? My living room is probably going to have a sofa, a coffee table and a chair in it. My bedroom is going to have a bed, a bedside table and a wardrobe in it. Older generations cared a lot about making the house feel full and homely, and I really don't have the time, stylistic sense or money for that. It's going to be bare minimum. No portraits, minimal knickknacks and rugs and things like that.



The garden I can see spending time on, though it'll mostly be mushrooms, fruits and veg. Useful things.

#17 Anything precious. I refuse to have areas the kids can’t walk on I don’t care if they stain my couch or have crumbs. My house will be lived in and my s**t will be used. If one day my daughter wants a tea party with my wedding china? Miss ma’am let’s do it! It might not be as put together and guest ready as my house was growing up but my kids won’t be raised scared in their own home.

#18 Well unlike my parents I don't own property but....



yeah that.



I guess I don't hoard random dishes, my mom seemed to be obsessed with having tons of dishes, and dolls for some reason that was creepy-- also have a 1 studio apt's worth of space so that thankfully limits any hoarding impulses.

#19 I don’t display photos. I really like the minimalist look and artwork/photography as opposed to family/friend photos 🤷🏼‍♀️.

#20 Themes. My mom's kitchen is sunflower-themed. When I was pregnant, she asked what theme I was going to make for the nursery, and had a hard time comprehending that I wasn't making a theme. I just chose colors and vibes. She loved it, though, once she saw it.

#21 I feel like my parents generation took so much pride in their lawn and landscaping and I'm over here trying to get by like why the hell am I gonna buy new mulch every year? No one even comes to my house. Who am I doing my landscaping for? It doesn't look awful like I'm not the white trash uglying up the neighborhood but I'm certainly not going all out on it.



unknown_anaconda:



I mow just often enough to keep it from getting too overgrown and that's about it.



poo_poo_platter83:



Guys. We have internet and streaming services. Imagine living in a house with no internet... I'd grow some s*xy a** grass too.

#22 I find I’m caring more as I get older, but it’s less about that “keeping up with the Joneses” mentality a lot of us grew up with, it’s more about just making my space enjoyable for me since I spend so much time here. I just started gardening this year, and it’s been a nice respite because I am a major TV binge watcher and it’s gotten me out of the house to enjoy the weather more while still not requiring putting on outside-world pants.

#23 Yards with wild dandelions will always look better to me than a boring a*s manicured lawn and I will die on this hill.



youlikethatish:



Natural lawn gang! My neighbor used to spray our "weeds" when we weren't home, even though we told him he did not have permission. He passed away, and the dandelions LIVE ON!

#24 Size. Turns out the big suburban houses really were wasteful in terms of time spent maintaining/upkeep and cost to heat/cool etc.



I have a 950 sq ft place. Granted it’s just 2 of us. But if we have a kid, we’ll only have 1 anyway.



This seems a lot better and frees up our time to travel to…our second house which, incidentally is only 500 square feet.

#25 Dusting. I felt like there was 0 dust at my house as a kid and I just do not have the time. Either that or I have an overly dusty family now.

#26 I don't rake leaves. I don't get rid of my dead (just the stems kinds die) plants until it's full spring. I buy mostly native perennials for my garden. And if I had it my way there would be no yard (mostly no yard), it would be a meadow.



My rooms are painted different colors, and darker shades. My parents wanted everything white, or cream, or beige....



The dishes will get done when they get done. I don't care if there's dirty dishes in the sink when I go to bed.



I do not have nick nacks because I refuse to dust them.

#27 Clean windows. Kids live here, I don't really care if there's evidence of that.

#28 Cat on countertops and on top cupboards. They'd be scolding the cat. I'm more of a spread your scent to keep mice out.

#29 Everything in my house’s purpose is for my comfort. My giant sectional and 6’ Lovesac in our main living room does not look neat and refined, but g*****n are they comfortable. An aunt stayed with us for a few days and commented how comfortable and lived in our house was compared to my brother’s house - as a genuine compliment - which is what we aim for. When she first arrived, she said she was going to have to nap on our couch at some point - twice she grabbed a blanket and cuddled with one of our dogs and napped.



Also, dogs in the house. I got hairballs rolling around and the dogs are welcome on the furniture. Deal with it.



That said, I love me some high ceilings and a s**t ton of square footage.

#30 I’ve gotten into gardening … so now my yard looks awesome. I have a “goth garden” with all black flowers and skulls hanging on the fence. My rockery is all black lava rock. Ive got raspberry and blue berry bushes everywhere. Chickens and ducks and bunnies. And then we built a giant pumpkin garden. I’ve spent a lot of time and money on but It’s cute AF and brings me joy while the rest of the world tends to depress me.

#31 Having some sort of communal outdoor space. My parents later in life when they had some money finally built a fire pit, got an above ground jacuzzi, etc. Within like a year they use neither of them. But I guess that used to seem like some sort of “We made it” status symbol in the past.



When I’m home I have my drinks and my tv and I really have no interest in sitting outside and breathing jn carcinogenic fumes voluntarily. And if I want to grill, I’ll go to the local Korean bbq. It’s better than what I can make anyway.

#32 I’m 44 years old, a lawyer, and I still have a bunch of mismatched, secondhand furniture. My dishes and silverware don’t match either.

#33 My grandma made every bedroom in her house have a theme. One was native American motif. That was my favorite. Then like...an old timey looking room with double beds and a vanity, I'm no expert but it looked like a time period well before my time, maybe the 50s. There was another old timey children's looking room. They were all very well decorated. She also took a lot of pride in her yard. She had nice rock gardens and flower gardens. She did it all herself and I think it was something to keep her busy after my grandpa died.



I don't have the kind of time for any of that stuff. But I do miss her house.

#34 Honestly, when we bought in March, we were in no way interested in a big house. The whole "one room one purpose" thing for us (a family dining room, a hosting living room) was not something we were interested in. We wanted more land/access to water. So we focused on the land for our dogs. Our house is about 950 sqft, and that is more than enough for us because we dont even like to be home that much anyway. Yet, throughout the process, everyone (older) kept saying "are you sure you dont want to look at something bigger??" no, i dont want to be stuck cleaning rooms that i dont even step foot in half the time. I personally love doing yard work, but thats more for myself and my love for being outside- idgaf if others like what i do or not with it.

#35 That I live in an apartment at 37 and have no desire for home ownership. My parents don’t understand.



“Don’t you rather get a house and make it an investment?” No. Houses are for living in. Not for making money. I’m quite happy where I am (walking distance to my job….as in 7 minutes at most). I don’t like that people/society see homes as an investment for wealth.

#36 Comfortable, functional furniture.



My mom (Boomer) moved into a 55+ community apartment. It’s tiny. She was still talking about living room seating for when she had guests. I told her to stop doing that because she doesn’t have the space. Quit buying things to please other people and just get something comfortable for herself. She agreed.

#37 Renovations. Just can’t afford it and it’s good enough as is.

#38 My mom mopped multiple times a day. I struggle to mop and sweep even weekly.

#39 Anything built, bought, or maintained for the specific purpose of “hosting”. It is not happening here.



meggiefrances87:



Keeping cumbersome things around just for guests.



My mom is quite upset I don't own a coffee maker. I don't drink coffee at all. I drink tea and hot chocolate so I only have a kettle. I did have a pour over coffee maker thingy for a few years but not one guest I've had has ever asked for coffee. When my sons dad's coffee maker s**t the bed I loaned it to him til he could buy another but he ended up really liking the coffee from it and asked to keep. If I spot another one I might pick it up but it's not really a priority.

#40 Decor. China. Tchotchkes. Clutter. Rearranging the furniture all the time. Large home. Flashy/impressive home. Manicured lawn. Planting a bunch of plants/flowers just for looks.



Basically anything non-functional, I’m not interested in.

#41 Hard to overstate how much the Boomers were brainwashed by Sears Roebuck.

#42 I want to care about landscaping, but man... I'm just so tired. Between caring for an aging parent, working 50 hours a week in a demanding job, 5 pets, and preparing to enter grandparenthood, I just don't have anything left to give. There's currently a lot I don't care about.

#43 High ceilings. My mom always commented about having high ceilings and how much nicer they looked. I’ll take low ceilings any day! It’s so much easier to heat and cool the house.

#44 I live on an acreage property and my neighbor J whom I call Karen sends me videos and pics of my grass because it’s longer than his. Or my chickens walking in my backyard. I don’t worry about those things too much or make them a priority. My 5 kids that I am raising to be good human beings in this world are my priority and the fun memories we are making. He gets so mad and re sends me the messages. I just ignore him and wave 👋 hello every time I see him lol.

#45 Other than Christmas, I don't decorate the inside of my home. I used to change out the table cloth for each season or holiday, put out some decorations...but not so much any more.



No one sees it. The cats drag the table cloth off. It's a pain to get things in and out of the attic. The c**p is expensive and difficult to store.



Even for Christmas, we only put out maybe half of what we have.

#46 Many of my older family are baffled I don’t want more land. I have a small yard in a subdivision. A yard or land for privacy does not matter to me. Just a little spot for a grill is all I care about.



It takes a lot of time and money to maintain a large yard.

#47 I have two(soon to be three) kids. The house is always in halfway chaos. Dishes, Toys and Laundry... I keep maintenance as a can, but unless I have company coming over, we are always in a halfway state lol.

#48 I'm a very functional/practical person so if it's not something that gets at least weekly use, I don't have it in my home for the most part.

#49 I don’t give a s**t about having a yard. I also didn’t buy the place with the distinct notion that this would be our “starter” home and we’ll get something bigger and better in the future. It’s our house and we live here and we’re happy.

#50 Big a*s tvs. Why on earth would I want a giant screen to dominate the focus/purpose of an entire room?

#51 My yard is my main hobby. But it’s not about being impressive to others, it’s about expressing my creativity and love of plants/nature. I don’t have much of a backyard so my food garden is in the front. i built lots of tall raised beds because my dirt has lead in it. Lots of flowers for pollinators, about half being native. I spent a few years collecting tiles, plates, other flat ceramic doodads secondhand and then made a huge spiral rainbow mosaic as a centerpiece patio. I pick up lots of free bricks people are getting rid of to do walkways between the beds and bigger areas where my half barrels on wheels go.



It’s eclectic and artsy and weird and I love it. I’m a maximalist but my wife is a severe minimalist so outside is where I get to express that.



I do live near a school so lots of people walk by. It’s fun to chat with them and they always say how much they love the progress I’m making.

#52 We do landscaping, but it's actually a ploy to slowly get rid of more and more actual yard space and replace it with native plants. Nobody can complain to the city if it's clearly intentional rather than just overgrown. We've reached a point where more than half of the front yard is garden instead of grass. Sure we but mulch every year, but we've saved so much time on mowing.





The thing we don't care about is having a large home. Our version of a dream home is a sensible 3-bed 2-bath single level home with a garage somewhere. Doesn't even have to be attached. .

#53 Formal dining room and living room. The front of our house has a formal living room right as you enter from the foyer with a dining room to the right. However, the angular layout was always weird and the dining room was the smaller of the two, so I flipped them and the former dining room is just a gaming room now.

#54 My plates and bowls are completely mismatched, most of my drinking glasses are random sizes of mason or spaghetti jars, my silverware is all over the place, and a bunch of my furniture was found in the community trash area (don’t worry everything has been cleaned and sanitized!). Oh and I have a dumb tv!

#55 School district. Most millennials couldn’t give a s**t.

#56 My dining room has the giant snake enclosure in it. The only ones who dine in there are the dogs and the snake. No kitchen table either.



I also don't have a living room it's my home office because it's big and gets a lot of morning light.



I don't have a traditional stove or oven combo. My stove broken years ago and frankly being able to take the counter top oven outside to bake in the summer is amazing. No more hot house.



One of the bedrooms is the media room. A cozy gaming music and movie room. This is actually where we eat.



F having lawns. I torn the front one out ten years ago I have a combo of rocks and plants.



My back yard is half maintained. I have pond and some cool seating areas but no lawn.

#57 Well for the landscaping bit, I keep my yard neat and tidy for me, not people coming over. For me, my car and home are extensions of me and my character. Because of the cost of homes, I take pride in how my home looks TO ME. I worked my a*s off to buy my place so I'm d**n well going to take care of it and how it looks.



But as far as what I don't care about as much, it's entertaining. I never liked entertaining, as a host I feel I don't have fun, even though it's my place. I'm always concerned about enough food and drink, about messes, and then of course the cleanup.

#58 Dishes. My mom always had her kitchen clean almost every night or every other night. We do ours twice a week.

#59 My mom keeps bugging me about when I'm going to "finally pressure wash" the BACK of my house. IDK maybe sometime in between having a full time career and parenting a toddler I'll pencil that crucial issue in.

#60 If I made the time for landscaping and other house projects, I’d be sacrificing time for work and/or my hobbies.



I had a “realization” years ago, that the landscaping and aesthetic projects don’t really achieve anything aside from the feeling of accomplishment. I can’t eat any of that pretty landscaping. I can spend the same amount of money to “update” the yard before we sell. The only thing that makes my house a home, is the people (and pets😊) in it. My time is a lot more valuable than saving a couple points on an invoice.



Any of the big projects (remodels, new appliances, heaters, etc.) I outsource. I keep my down time, someone makes a living, both parties are happy.

I don’t need a house project to have something to do. If someone else loves house projects, go forth, I wish you the best of luck and I hope you get what you want… I‘ll go practice martial arts with the young lions or hit the mountains with my fam.

#61 I think we care more about interior design and how things kind of work together over having individually impressive things. Also a lot more interior plants.

#62 Their house now (and while growing up) does not look lived in. Mine looks lived in. I live here. If you don’t like my dust or dishes in the sink feel free to exit (literally no one has said a word).

#63 I’m lucky to afford my mortgage. I don’t care about anything else so long as it is standing and not leaking. Renovations are a dream… I just need enough $$ to replace the roof and siding. Fix the potholes in the driveway. Keep the weeds at bay in the garden. There’s nothing left for kitchen and bathroom renovations, nor interior decorating or fancy appliances, landscaping etc…. I can only dream….

#64 Curtains have no place here!!!

#65 Just cause I saw an image yesterday… Fine China.



And large clocks. (Grandfather, Grandmother). I always found my grandparents one obnoxious. But I completely understand how these things were expensive and got passed down.



I loved how they looked though and would def have a silent one.

#66 My old kitchen. Up until a few years ago i thought maybe after the kids were out of daycare we could take a loan to remodel the kitchen which is from the 70s and just has no storage and hardly any counter space. But something always came up. A need for new windows, a need for new roof, Ac went out, car accident and needed to replace with a nice safe used car. It was always something. Now I just care more about paying off bills and having a savings versus upgrading the kitchen and remodeling. I never have people except my parents or in laws, or occasionally my brother in law. It won’t matter anyway when the US falls into economic collapse. ::sigh::.

#67 Flowers my parents and grandparents had flower beds all the way around their houses and big flower beds in the front yard. I put pea gravel all the way around my house and no flowers the only flowers I have are in 2 planters.

#68 I don’t care that my cats scratch my couch a little bit. You can have nice furniture, or you can have pets. I don’t make my bed every day. I toss and turn a lot so I straighten it enough so the blankets aren’t in a ball. My mom makes her bed immaculately every day and with 8 decorative throw pillows.



Also, home-adjacent, I don’t give a s**t about how my car looks. It smells fine and it’s generally clean but it’s got stuff in it and I don’t wash it or detail it. My dad still to this day washes and waxes his car, buffs out scratches, vacuums and details it, and I’m like… who gives a s**t. I maintain it mechanically but otherwise it’s a utilitarian thing that gets me from point A to point B.

#69 A fancy bed. I sleep on a mattress on the floor.