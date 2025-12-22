ADVERTISEMENT

This post pulls together 20 Saved & Spoiled comics about the holiday season, friendship, and the annual tradition of pets turning December into the best month of the year! These strips follow Wilson, a rescue dog, and Dewey, a pedigree cat, through vet visits, Christmas tree missions, stolen ornaments, suspicious activities, and the daily struggle to keep your home looking like “the holidays” instead of “the crime scene.”

It’s a slice-of-life run for anyone trying to survive the season with pets who believe every decoration is either a snack, a toy, or a reason to visit the vet!

Some of these comics have not appeared on my website or social channels yet, so Bored Panda readers are seeing them here first! I’d love to hear which one feels the most accurate for your house during this holiday season.

About Saved & Spoiled: Saved & Spoiled is a 5-day-a-week webcomic about a rescue dog named Wilson who moves in with a pedigree cat named Dewey.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | linktr.ee