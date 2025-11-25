Who Is Sanna Marin? Sanna Mirella Marin is a Finnish former politician known for her progressive leadership and decisive policy-making. Her tenure as prime minister brought a dynamic and youthful approach to global diplomacy. Marin rose to prominence in December 2019, becoming Finland’s youngest prime minister at 34 years old, a role that positioned her as the world’s youngest female head of government. She quickly gained international recognition for her innovative use of social media.

Full Name Sanna Mirella Marin Gender Female Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $5 million Nationality Finnish Ethnicity Caucasian Education Pirkkala High School, University of Tampere Father Lauri Marin Mother Mother’s name unknown Kids Emma Marin

Early Life and Education Sanna Mirella Marin was born in Helsinki in 1985 and moved to Tampere as a child, where she was raised in a “rainbow family” by her mother and her mother’s female partner. Her early life was marked by financial challenges and her father’s struggle with alcoholism. Marin graduated from Pirkkala High School in 2004, becoming the first in her immediate family to finish high school. She supported her studies by working in a bakery and as a cashier while pursuing degrees in Administrative Science at the University of Tampere.

Notable Relationships Sanna Marin married her longtime partner, former football player Markus Räikkönen, in August 2020 at the prime minister’s official residence, Kesäranta. They had been together for 19 years before filing for divorce in May 2023. Marin shares one daughter, Emma, born in January 2018, with Räikkönen. Since their divorce, she has not publicly confirmed another relationship.

Career Highlights Sanna Marin served as the Prime Minister of Finland from 2019 to 2023, making history as the youngest head of government globally at 34 years old. Her cabinet, notably, comprised a majority of women, highlighting her commitment to diverse leadership. During her premiership, Marin led Finland’s strong response to the COVID-19 pandemic and became a vocal advocate for Ukraine following the Russian invasion in 2022. A landmark achievement was leading Finland’s successful application for NATO membership in April 2023. Marin was recognized on Forbes’ The World’s 100 Most Powerful Women list and BBC’s 100 Women in 2020. She has since become a strategic advisor for the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change and a public speaker.