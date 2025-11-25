Sanna Marin: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Sanna Marin
November 16, 1985
Helsinki, Finland
40 Years Old
Scorpio
Who Is Sanna Marin?
Sanna Mirella Marin is a Finnish former politician known for her progressive leadership and decisive policy-making. Her tenure as prime minister brought a dynamic and youthful approach to global diplomacy.
Marin rose to prominence in December 2019, becoming Finland’s youngest prime minister at 34 years old, a role that positioned her as the world’s youngest female head of government. She quickly gained international recognition for her innovative use of social media.
|Full Name
|Sanna Mirella Marin
|Gender
|Female
|Height
|5 feet 6 inches (168 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Divorced
|Net Worth
|$5 million
|Nationality
|Finnish
|Ethnicity
|Caucasian
|Education
|Pirkkala High School, University of Tampere
|Father
|Lauri Marin
|Mother
|Mother’s name unknown
|Kids
|Emma Marin
Early Life and Education
Sanna Mirella Marin was born in Helsinki in 1985 and moved to Tampere as a child, where she was raised in a “rainbow family” by her mother and her mother’s female partner. Her early life was marked by financial challenges and her father’s struggle with alcoholism.
Marin graduated from Pirkkala High School in 2004, becoming the first in her immediate family to finish high school. She supported her studies by working in a bakery and as a cashier while pursuing degrees in Administrative Science at the University of Tampere.
Notable Relationships
Sanna Marin married her longtime partner, former football player Markus Räikkönen, in August 2020 at the prime minister’s official residence, Kesäranta. They had been together for 19 years before filing for divorce in May 2023.
Marin shares one daughter, Emma, born in January 2018, with Räikkönen. Since their divorce, she has not publicly confirmed another relationship.
Career Highlights
Sanna Marin served as the Prime Minister of Finland from 2019 to 2023, making history as the youngest head of government globally at 34 years old. Her cabinet, notably, comprised a majority of women, highlighting her commitment to diverse leadership.
During her premiership, Marin led Finland’s strong response to the COVID-19 pandemic and became a vocal advocate for Ukraine following the Russian invasion in 2022. A landmark achievement was leading Finland’s successful application for NATO membership in April 2023.
Marin was recognized on Forbes’ The World’s 100 Most Powerful Women list and BBC’s 100 Women in 2020. She has since become a strategic advisor for the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change and a public speaker.
Signature Quote
“I have never thought about my age or gender, I think of the reasons I got into politics and those things for which we have won the trust of the electorate.”
