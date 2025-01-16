ADVERTISEMENT

Betty White was a “passive-aggressive” woman who allegedly body-shammed Sally Struthers, the Emmy Award-winning actress shared in a new interview.

During an episode of Let’s Talk About That! with Larry Saperstein and Jacob Bellotti, which aired on Monday (January 13), Sally described a past incident where Betty allegedly fat-shamed her during a meeting for a game show pilot.

Sally, who lived close to the house used for the exterior of the Golden Girls house in Los Angeles’ Brentwood neighborhood, admitted that “now that she’s gone,” she wanted to talk about Betty.

Betty died in her sleep at her home in Brentwood on December 31, 2021, at the age of 99 after suffering a stroke.

Image credits: Monica Schipper/WireImage

Sally subsequently revealed: “I know everybody loves her. They loved her so much.

“They signed petitions to get her to guest host Saturday Night Live. I know all that.

“I didn’t have such a great experience with her.”

Image credits: Amanda Edwards/WireImage

The All in the Family star went on to call Betty a “very passive-aggressive woman.”

Sally further revealed that once, she went to the Golden Girls star’s house to work on a pilot for a new game show, and Betty asked her housekeeper to bring them something to eat, People reported on Wednesday (January 15).

She recalled: “Then the plate was set in the middle, and it was cookies, I think.

Image credits: letstalkaboutthatpod

“So I reached for a cookie, and she said in front of everyone, ‘Oh, I wouldn’t do that if I were you, dear, you don’t need a cookie.’ ”

After leaving the hosts speechless, Sally continued: “Totally fat-shamed me in front of the rest of the people in the room. And I thought, ‘Gosh, that’s not nice.’ ”

Sally’s criticism of Betty sparked negative reactions on social media, as a Facebook user commented: “Betty politely called it like it was…this lady is super lame to talk smack after she’s passed.

Image credits: Larry and Jacob

“I would have loved to see Betty’s Response in 2025.”

A person wrote: “Why wait until Betty is no longer alive to defend herself! Someone’s looking for attention.”

Someone else penned: “Don’t you be talking smack about my Betty White.”

Image credits: Alan Light

A separate individual chimed in: “Why would you come out and say this after she passed?

“That woman was a sweetheart if she made a comment at you it’s for a reason.”

Nevertheless, the 77-year-old actress shared much fonder memories of another Golden Girls cast member, Bea Arthur, who appeared on All in the Family as Maude, the cousin of Sally’s character Edith Bunker in the series.

Image credits: Larry and Jacob

“Bea Arthur comes in, and she’s a force of nature,” Sally said before remembering that prior to filming an episode, the cast would do a run-through for the producers and people from the network.

She explained: “Sometimes they’d look up. But you couldn’t count on them for a lot of laughs ’cause they were too busy making sure we said the words that were on the page.”

However, Bea was “filthier than a drunken sailor” and “put all sorts of expletives in her lines to shock these men,” Sally said, according to People.

Image credits: Alan Light

Sally also mentioned that she frequently bumped into Bea at the grocery store, where they would share laughs together in the aisles.

“She would trash everyone we ever knew,” the Gilmore Girls alumnus shared. “I loved how filthy she was.”

Bea died of lung cancer at her home in Los Angeles on April 25, 2009, aged 86.

Image credits: Larry and Jacob

Sally didn’t just have issues with Betty; she also criticized All in the Family creator Norman Lear.

During the same Let’s Talk About That! interview, Sally revealed a contentious relationship with Norman, accusing him of exclusion, demeaning comments, and taking undue credit for the show’s origins.

Image credits: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection

Image credits: Larry and Jacob

The actress claimed she was excluded from cast dinners and was told she was cast because of her “blue eyes and a fat face.”

She alleged: “I wasn’t in eight years invited to his home,” and as the podcast hosts expressed sympathy, she added: “It didn’t feel good,” The Daily Mail reported on Thursday (January 16).

She said she even spent $40,000 on an unsuccessful legal bid to leave the show after five seasons due to her frustration with limited lines.

You can watch the episode below:

Image credits: Larry and Jacob

According to Sally, she was reportedly left with “about three lines per show that said: ‘I’ll help you set the table, Ma!’ ‘Michael, where are you going?’” and: “‘Oh, Daddy, stop it!’ And the next week, I’d have the three same lines but in a different order.’

Sally was unsuccessful with her legal bid, as she explained: “I lost and went back and had three more seasons, but they were by far the most fun for me” as the writers created “a lot for me to do on the show.”

Despite Sally and Norman’s clashes, the actress remained on the show for eight seasons, won two Emmys, and later starred in the spin-off Gloria.

“It was likely meant as a joke,” a reader commented

