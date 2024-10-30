Safety Concerns Rise As Japanese “Tight Men” In Body Suits Morph Into “Women” In Public

ADVERTISEMENT

A new phenomenon in Japan, where men wear silicone bodysuits and lifelike female masks, is raising safety concerns, particularly among women. Known as “tight men” for their tight-fitting bodysuits, these individuals have been accused of engaging in inappropriate behavior in public spaces.

The trend appears to be inspired by animegao kigurumi, a cosplay style rooted in Japan’s anime culture.

Allegations against the "tight men" include inappropriate behavior in public, with reports of encounters on subways and in women's restrooms.

A witness reported fear as a masked man positioned himself near women in crowded spaces.

Animegao kigurumi enthusiasts wear bodysuits and anthropomorphic masks to cosplay as their favorite anime characters.

In this case, the tight men’s intentions are not to display their creativity or gender identity but to approach women with perverted motives, according to local reports.

In February, a video went viral on X (formerly known as Twitter) showing a masked individual dressed in a silicone bodysuit while sitting on the subway.

An internet user nicknamed Kawaso posted on the Japanese forum Togetter that the individual was a man posing as a woman.

“He deliberately sat in crowded areas with many women, positioning his body towards them. Even though I was sitting a bit far away, I felt scared,” Kawaso wrote on April 21, as reported by the South China Morning Post.

Kawaso reported the issue to the police, but no action was taken, according to the outlet.

A separate “tight man” known as Rin reportedly admitted on a livestream that he was a man and that he had entered women’s restrooms wearing a bodysuit and mask, requesting photos from strangers.

“I was scared at that time, and I did not know what would happen if I refused,” wrote an anonymous young woman who allegedly encountered Rin. The man claimed his actions caused no harm.

According to internet user @natsoiku, Rin and his group are often seen at the Shibuya subway station and around Shinjuku in Tokyo, the SCMP reported.

Another witness said, “At first, I thought it was a mannequin, but when I got closer, I moved, and [the tight man] saw me, so I ran away because I was scared,” as per MK.

Under Japanese law, unlawful entry into a women’s restroom can result in a fine of up to 100,000 yen ($650) and carries a maximum penalty of up to three years in prison.

There are currently no reports of Rin being arrested.

Yuichi Sato, a representative of Japan’s Suspicious Persons Information Centre, said that identifying these individuals based on their appearance alone is challenging due to their costumes.

Additionally, in Japan, wearing a costume in public isn’t illegal unless the wearer conceals their identity to commit a crime.

Women-only carriages have been operating on Japanese trains since 2005. The initiative was implemented after women reported a record number of touching and other sexual harassment incidents—such as taking obscene photos—on public transit the previous year.

In 2022, the Oedo Line, a line in the Toei Subway that passes through some of Tokyo’s most office-dense districts, launched a “Women Only” train during the morning rush on weekdays, Japan Today reported.

Other cities that have implemented women-only carriages as a protective measure against potential sexual harassment from men include Delhi and Mumbai in India, Mexico City, The Cairo Metro in Egypt, and the Rio de Janeiro Metro in Brazil.

