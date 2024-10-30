Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Safety Concerns Rise As Japanese “Tight Men” In Body Suits Morph Into “Women” In Public
News

Safety Concerns Rise As Japanese “Tight Men” In Body Suits Morph Into “Women” In Public

A new phenomenon in Japan, where men wear silicone bodysuits and lifelike female masks, is raising safety concerns, particularly among women. Known as “tight men” for their tight-fitting bodysuits, these individuals have been accused of engaging in inappropriate behavior in public spaces.

The trend appears to be inspired by animegao kigurumi, a cosplay style rooted in Japan’s anime culture.

  • Men in silicone bodysuits posing as women are raising safety concerns in Japan.
  • Allegations against the "tight men" include inappropriate behavior in public, with reports of encounters on subways and in women's restrooms.
  • A witness reported fear as a masked man positioned himself near women in crowded spaces.

Animegao kigurumi enthusiasts wear bodysuits and anthropomorphic masks to cosplay as their favorite anime characters.

In this case, the tight men’s intentions are not to display their creativity or gender identity but to approach women with perverted motives, according to local reports.

A phenomenon involving men wearing silicone bodysuits and female masks on Japanese subways is raising safety concerns among women
Safety Concerns Rise As Japanese "Tight Men" In Body Suits Morph Into "Women" In Public

Image credits: QQ.com

In February, a video went viral on X (formerly known as Twitter) showing a masked individual dressed in a silicone bodysuit while sitting on the subway.

An internet user nicknamed Kawaso  posted on the Japanese forum Togetter that the individual was a man posing as a woman.

“He deliberately sat in crowded areas with many women, positioning his body towards them. Even though I was sitting a bit far away, I felt scared,” Kawaso wrote on April 21, as reported by the South China Morning Post.

Kawaso reported the issue to the police, but no action was taken, according to the outlet.

Safety Concerns Rise As Japanese "Tight Men" In Body Suits Morph Into "Women" In Public

Image credits: QQ.com

A separate “tight man” known as Rin reportedly admitted on a livestream that he was a man and that he had entered women’s restrooms wearing a bodysuit and mask, requesting photos from strangers.

“I was scared at that time, and I did not know what would happen if I refused,” wrote an anonymous young woman who allegedly encountered Rin. The man claimed his actions caused no harm. 

According to internet user @natsoiku, Rin and his group are often seen at the Shibuya subway station and around Shinjuku in Tokyo, the SCMP reported.

Known as “tight men,” these individuals have been accused of entering women’s restrooms, taking photos of women, and touching them in crowded spaces

Safety Concerns Rise As Japanese "Tight Men" In Body Suits Morph Into "Women" In Public

Image credits: QQ.com

Safety Concerns Rise As Japanese "Tight Men" In Body Suits Morph Into "Women" In Public

Image credits: コレコレサブチャンネル

Another witness said, “At first, I thought it was a mannequin, but when I got closer, I moved, and [the tight man] saw me, so I ran away because I was scared,” as per MK.

Under Japanese law, unlawful entry into a women’s restroom can result in a fine of up to 100,000 yen ($650) and carries a maximum penalty of up to three years in prison.

There are currently no reports of Rin being arrested.

“He deliberately sat in crowded areas with many women, positioning his body towards them,” a witness described

Safety Concerns Rise As Japanese "Tight Men" In Body Suits Morph Into "Women" In Public

Image credits: コレコレサブチャンネル

Yuichi Sato, a representative of Japan’s Suspicious Persons Information Centre, said that identifying these individuals based on their appearance alone is challenging due to their costumes.

Additionally, in Japan, wearing a costume in public isn’t illegal unless the wearer conceals their identity to commit a crime.

The costumes appear to be inspired by animegao kigurumi, a cosplay style rooted in Japan’s anime culture

Safety Concerns Rise As Japanese "Tight Men" In Body Suits Morph Into "Women" In Public

Image credits: machig3rita

Safety Concerns Rise As Japanese "Tight Men" In Body Suits Morph Into "Women" In Public

Image credits: alexis.averno

Animegao kigurumi enthusiasts wear masks to cosplay as their favorite anime characters

Safety Concerns Rise As Japanese "Tight Men" In Body Suits Morph Into "Women" In Public

Image credits: kzzrttt

Under Japanese law, it’s illegal to wear a costume in public if the wearer conceals their identity to commit a crime

@marcelakuara what is going on here #wtff ♬ original sound – Marcela Kuara


Women-only carriages have been operating on Japanese trains since 2005. The initiative was implemented after women reported a record number of touching and other sexual harassment incidents—such as taking obscene photos—on public transit the previous year. 

In 2022, the Oedo Line, a line in the Toei Subway that passes through some of Tokyo’s most office-dense districts, launched a “Women Only” train during the morning rush on weekdays, Japan Today reported.

Other cities that have implemented women-only carriages as a protective measure against potential sexual harassment from men include Delhi and Mumbai in India, Mexico City, The Cairo Metro in Egypt, and the Rio de Janeiro Metro in Brazil.

People have reacted to the “tight men” phenomenon in Japan

Safety Concerns Rise As Japanese "Tight Men" In Body Suits Morph Into "Women" In Public

Safety Concerns Rise As Japanese "Tight Men" In Body Suits Morph Into "Women" In Public

Safety Concerns Rise As Japanese "Tight Men" In Body Suits Morph Into "Women" In Public

Safety Concerns Rise As Japanese "Tight Men" In Body Suits Morph Into "Women" In Public

Safety Concerns Rise As Japanese "Tight Men" In Body Suits Morph Into "Women" In Public

Safety Concerns Rise As Japanese "Tight Men" In Body Suits Morph Into "Women" In Public

Safety Concerns Rise As Japanese "Tight Men" In Body Suits Morph Into "Women" In Public

Safety Concerns Rise As Japanese "Tight Men" In Body Suits Morph Into "Women" In Public

Marina Urman

Marina Urman

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or binge-watching a docuseries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

Marina Urman

Marina Urman

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or binge-watching a docuseries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

Donata Leskauskaite

Donata Leskauskaite

Author, BoredPanda staff

Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

Donata Leskauskaite

Donata Leskauskaite

Author, BoredPanda staff

Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

aletheafletcher avatar
Leafy Dawn
Leafy Dawn
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is the danger certain men pose. And they do it because they hate women, and hate women needing safety from them. 🤬

amcgregor7419 avatar
Tams21
Tams21
Community Member
40 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is so incredibly creepy, I almost feel unsafe just looking at the pictures.

norsepaw avatar
Sivi
Sivi
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ye this is faaaar from the cosplay mask(I have one from ages ago, its not comfy). also they dont think people will notice the dead stare of a silicon mask?

