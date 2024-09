What does our inner child tell us, and if

we let him speak, may he reveal to us the stories that make us but that we forget. He knows. Break down the wall of silence, of terror, and find him, and save him. And if the photo could show what escapes us, be the medium of our souls, play with the invisible.



Her eyes wide open towards life, Delphine Margau walks between her shadows and finds the light each time. From vibrant scenes out of time to paintings with a romantic aesthetic… the work of the cosmopolitan French photographer is tinged with black and white, invisibles and visions. His pictures summon the strange and the serious. They pose a poetic act. Fragile and powerful, Delphine Margau is an artist pierced by the stories that precede her. Her art has taken root in the urge to express and, from her infinite inner spaces, she finds the crack to connect with her own light.