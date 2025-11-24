Who Is Ryan Fitzpatrick? Ryan Joseph Fitzpatrick is an American former professional football quarterback known for his impressive intellect and unpredictable, often exciting, play. He consistently delivered strong performances across many teams. He first gained public attention when he led the St. Louis Rams to a stunning comeback victory in his 2005 NFL debut. This remarkable performance instantly showcased his competitive spirit and knack for making big plays, earning him immediate recognition.

Full Name Ryan Joseph Fitzpatrick Gender Male Height 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $30 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Highland High School, Harvard University Father Michael Stevens Fitzpatrick Mother Lori Sue Fitzpatrick Kids Brady Fitzpatrick, Tate Fitzpatrick, Lucy Fitzpatrick, Maizy Fitzpatrick, Zoey Fitzpatrick, Ruby Fitzpatrick, Jake Fitzpatrick

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Gilbert, Arizona, Ryan Fitzpatrick developed a love for sports and academics early on. His parents, Michael and Lori Sue Fitzpatrick, fostered an environment that valued both athletic and intellectual pursuits. He attended Highland High School, excelling in football before pursuing an economics degree at Harvard University. There, he became the school’s first quarterback to rush for over 1,000 career yards, highlighting his dual threat ability.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has not marked Ryan Fitzpatrick’s personal life; instead, his long-term marriage has been central. He met his wife, Liza Barber, while both were attending Harvard University. They married on June 24, 2006, and share seven children: Brady, Tate, Lucy, Maizy, Zoey, Ruby, and Jake. Fitzpatrick is known for his dedication to his large family, with whom he co-parents.

Career Highlights Ryan Fitzpatrick carved out a remarkable NFL career as a journeyman quarterback, playing for a record nine different teams. He accumulated 34,990 passing yards and 223 touchdowns over 17 seasons, proving his longevity and adaptability in the league. His serial success included becoming the first NFL quarterback to throw for over 400 yards in three consecutive games while with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2018. He also holds the most career passing yards and touchdowns without a postseason appearance. Fitzpatrick earned the Ivy League Player of the Year award in 2004 and was later honored with the Miami Dolphins Dan Marino Most Valuable Player Award in 2019.