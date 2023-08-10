Husband Deliberately Excludes Vital Dinner Ingredient From Shopping List Because Of Wife’s Typo
Grammar matters. It allows us to clearly communicate with one another. But the whole framework doesn’t collapse if you make a small mistake. Or at least that’s what Reddit user AsideFearless8220 thought.
A few days ago, the woman submitted a story to the platform’s ‘Am I the [Jerk]?‘ community, asking them to weigh in on the argument between her and her husband.
It started when she texted him, asking to get a key ingredient for dinner, but didn’t notice a typo in the message, and he brought her a lesson instead.
This woman texted her husband to get “coconut mlik”
Image credits: Kelli McClintock (not the actual photo)
But apparently, he “couldn’t understand” that
Image credits: Siavash Ghanbari (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Louis Hansel (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Wikipedia (not the actual photo)
Image credits: AsideFearless8220
Tell your hubsnad you are filling for dvoirce
She was going through the trouble of making dinner for HIS family and he pulls this c**p? No way NTA! Forget this guy.
Wow I usually don't bother reading these AITA posts but this one... Tell him your pet peeve is people who are too stupid to transpose letters AND who don't know how to text back when they're too confused to function as normal human beings.
Tell your hubsnad you are filling for dvoirce
She was going through the trouble of making dinner for HIS family and he pulls this c**p? No way NTA! Forget this guy.
Wow I usually don't bother reading these AITA posts but this one... Tell him your pet peeve is people who are too stupid to transpose letters AND who don't know how to text back when they're too confused to function as normal human beings.