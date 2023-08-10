Husband Deliberately Excludes Vital Dinner Ingredient From Shopping List Because Of Wife’s Typo

Grammar matters. It allows us to clearly communicate with one another. But the whole framework doesn’t collapse if you make a small mistake. Or at least that’s what Reddit user AsideFearless8220 thought.

A few days ago, the woman submitted a story to the platform’s ‘Am I the [Jerk]?‘ community, asking them to weigh in on the argument between her and her husband.

It started when she texted him, asking to get a key ingredient for dinner, but didn’t notice a typo in the message, and he brought her a lesson instead.

This woman texted her husband to get “coconut mlik”

Image credits: Kelli McClintock (not the actual photo)

But apparently, he “couldn’t understand” that

Image credits: Siavash Ghanbari (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Louis Hansel (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Wikipedia (not the actual photo)

Image credits: AsideFearless8220

People unanimously said the husband is to blame here