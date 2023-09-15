Guy Causes A Scene And Storms Out Of The House After GF Announces Pregnancy On His Bday

Life is very unpredictable! So unpredictable that even if you’ve been with your partner for nearly a decade and are trying to start a family – there’s still a chance that things will go south.

This is exactly what happened to the author of today’s tale. In fact, the woman had already found out that she was expecting, but when she revealed the news to her boyfriend on his birthday, the guy caused a scene and bolted!

More info: Reddit

The couple has been trying for a baby for 6 years

Image credits: Remy Sharp (not the actual photo)

The woman learns that she’s expecting on her boyfriend’s 30th birthday

Image credits: Rich Bowen (not the actual photo)

Image credits: David Leo Veksler (not the actual photo)

She shares the news – however, the guy throws a fit and storms out

Image credits: Jane (not the actual photo)

Image source: maddybirdy

“AITA for ruining my boyfriend’s birthday party?” – this internet user took to one of Reddit’s most judgmental communities, asking its members whether she’s indeed a jerk for ‘ruining’ her boyfriend’s 30th birthday by announcing that she’s expecting. The post managed to garner over 11K upvotes as well as 2.1K comments discussing the situation.

Now, did you know that according to a piece from YouGov, an international research data and analytics group, “when asked about their experiences being cheated on, more than half (54%) of those who have ever been in a monogamous relationship say they have been cheated on — either physically, emotionally, or both”?

Learning about your other half’s unfaithfulness is never easy and makes many folks ponder: why? Unfortunately, there are no one-size-fits-all answers, as every relationship is different – however, there are a few factors that could contribute to this life-changing decision.

Perhaps it’s the lack of emotional connection and intimacy, a desire for novelty, revenge, or maybe it’s an exit strategy – whatever the reasoning is, it sure as heck is a painful process that requires time to heal.

Whether you’re high school sweethearts, got together in college, or have only been an item for a couple of months – there’s no way of predicting if the relationship will indeed work out in the long run and not end in heartbreak and Taylor Swift music on repeat.

Kate Moyle, a certified psycho-sexologist, for instance, suggests following a couple of steps in times of distress in her interview for Marie Claire, and those include but are not limited to:

Deal with your grief.

Talk it out.

Rebalance the positives and negatives.

Accept the hurt.

Surround yourself with people who make you smile.

Keep busy.

Despite the valuable advice that has helped many broken souls get back their lives, people are cruel, and there are times when the cheating part is not exactly the worst part of the betrayal.

Days later, he comes back home and confesses to cheating

Image credits: Amina Filkins (not the actual photo)

Redditor u/maddybirdy and her long-term partner had been trying for a baby for six years when she finally learned about her pregnancy on the day of his 30th birthday. Naturally, the woman was ecstatic, and she believed that there wasn’t a better gift, so she planned to announce it at the party later in the evening!

When she got home, there were already a couple of guests present; she tried to pull her boyfriend aside to break the news – however, he wouldn’t budge, so she just told him on the spot. The man practically blew up; he got incredibly mad and started yelling at the OP about how she ruined his birthday. He then told the guests to leave, messaged everyone else not to come, and stormed out of the house.

A week and a half later, he came back home, and the two talked about their relationship, where the guy eventually confessed to cheating. He then sternly expressed how he didn’t want to be a part of his child’s life, and the expectant mother packed her things and moved in with one of her coworkers!

What is your take on the situation?