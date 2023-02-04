Woman Asks The Internet Whether She Was Wrong To Dismiss Her Neighbor After She Demanded Her House Be Cleaned For Free

Neighbors—can’t live with them, can definitely live without them. However, when we’re stuck with them, we might as well be nice. Whether it be to borrow a cup of sugar, hide together in the basement from a raging tornado, or share all the neighborhood gossip, a good relationship with the people next door rarely ends badly.

However, when you’re the nice person offering some neighbors a helping hand, the selfish kinds of people may end up seeing it as a form of favoritism and come knocking on your door, demanding equal treatment. This is what happened to Reddit user latinrosechile, and they decided to share the confusing altercation on r/AmIthe[Jerk], as they wondered who was in the wrong.

Make sure to stick around for the internet’s verdict on this and leave your own thoughts and opinions in the comments below! Now let’s get into it!

Trying to be a nice and helpful neighbor can backfire once the jealous and entitled types notice they’re not getting their share of the benefits

Stories like this can make one regret ever doing anything nice for another, but one will never be able to escape the entitled, so one might as well continue with the good deeds and let them internally combust with jealousy and hatred. As stated on Happier Human, there are certain ways to prevent these kinds of people from adversely affecting your life.

Even if you can give the entitled person what they ask for, don’t do it unless it is something that you absolutely don’t mind doing. Ask yourself if doing what the person demands is actually going to help them learn to do things for themselves. Be willing to say “No” and then stick with it. Don’t cave in and don’t allow yourself to be used. You deserve fair treatment, and it is up to you to make that known.

Now, it’s likely that you’ll want to avoid any and all arguments or negative interactions with neighbors, unless you’re a complete sucker for pain (not judging). The Emily Post Institute Inc. has quite a few tips on how to keep the peace. Greet your neighbors, have an occasional chat to build rapport, and limit visits to a reasonable time if expressing concerns.

Be respectful of their privacy and property. Everyone wants peace and quiet, so don’t be the neighbor that leaves trash everywhere, lets their plants overgrow, installs a random outdoor lamp that shines right into the neighbor’s bedroom, decides to mow the lawn at midnight or throw a party at 6 a.m.

However, if your neighbor is as annoying as the lady in the story, there are some creative yet innocent ways to get back at them. As advised by DenGarden, order a few pizzas to their address to confuse them, paint your house a bright yellow and then go into a rant about how much you love sunshine, and, last but not least, steal their wifi password. Do this at your own risk.

