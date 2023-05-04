Woman Complains To Her Friend About Having To Give Up A Free Seat For A Baby On The Plane, Gets Called A Jerk For Being Rude

Most people who have ever been on a plane know this amazing feeling when the boarding is finished and you see that there is a free seat next to you. Well, actually, not only on the plane, but also on the bus, train or any public transport. It means no awkwardness sitting next to other passengers, more space for you, you can lay or sit however is comfortable for you and enjoy your trip. But be careful not to get very excited too fast. Someone may ask you to give up the extra seat because they may be in need of it more, and if you’re a good person, you might not be able to refuse them, and you will be left with anger and grumpiness inside.

Recently, Reddit user FairReputation1610 shared her story to one of the online communities asking if she was wrong for her behavior on a plane after a woman requested that she give up a seat that was available next to her. This post received more than 2.7K upvotes and almost 800 comments.

The author of this story starts with a little introduction about her and her friend’s trip to Europe. As they were going home, they had to take a shuttle in the middle of the night and then two flights. Needless to say, they were exhausted and sleepless and were counting on the last 6.5-hours flight to get a little sleep and have decent seats.

Once boarding was complete, the travelers’ dream came true – one seat was free in their row of three seats. The women became so excited as they were able to finally get some sleep. Well, the happiness and relief didn’t last for long. A woman who was sitting a few rows behind them, asked if her seat neighbor could sit in the free seat so she and her baby could have more space. They agreed to switch seats in a few hours.

Well, the agreement was not completely followed, as 45 minutes later the woman came back and instructed the travelers that the man was coming to the available seat and they had to move right now. OP responded with a rude look and no words. However, the seat change didn’t really help as the baby was insanely loud for almost the whole duration of the flight. So you can imagine being exhausted and having a screaming baby on the plane is really difficult.

After the women landed, the author complained to her friend about the whole situation, which was met with a comment from her friend that she should have been kinder rather than being so rude.

The community members voted that in this situation there were no right or wrong people: “Neither one of you were entitled to the seat you didn’t pay for. Seems like you both shared it.” However, not long after this comment OP added that “We didn’t share it, my friend and I had it for about 45 min or less/6.5h).”

Additionally, folks in the comment section were discussing and some of them said that the woman should have bought an additional seat for the baby; others said that if there is an available seat, the priority is to the people with kids and somebody said that as the seat was in the author’s row she had every right to keep it for herself.

Now, according to United Airlines, children under 2 can travel on their parent’s lap or have their own seat, if the parent brings an approved car seat. In the story, the author didn’t mention the woman having a special seat for the infant, so probably buying a separate seat for the baby was not an option. Additionally, Jennifer Yellin, a contributing writer who focuses on family traveling, mentioned that having a child fly as a “lap infant” is one of the simplest ways for families to save money on domestic air travel with young children.

Moreover, asking the gate attendants if a passenger is sitting next to you before boarding is advantageous. They might be able to locate you a new seat assignment with an empty seat next to it if the aircraft isn’t completely full.

For context, The Health Journal claims that the pressure in the cabin pressing against babies’ sensitive ears during flights is the main source of their discomfort that leads to their crying.

So guys, share your opinion about this story. How should the author have acted in this situation? Have you ever been in a similar situation?

