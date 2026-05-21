ADVERTISEMENT

There’s almost nothing worse than your partner being rude and controlling in front of other people. Unfortunately, many women experience this. Research shows that 95% of men who use physical violence against their partners also use coercion and control to hurt their partners emotionally.

When this guy took his girlfriend to a business dinner, she struck up a conversation with his associate. The boyfriend immediately showed his controlling tendencies by basically telling her to shut up – a gesture that his business associate didn’t appreciate. In the end, his rude behavior cost him more than just a business deal.

RELATED:

A business deal gone wrong opened a woman’s eyes to her boyfriend’s misogynistic behavior

Image credits: debbalba / Envato (not the actual photo)

After she dared to talk to his business associate during a meeting, he blamed her for costing him the deal

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: guyswhoshoot / Envato (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Marzipan-Fabulous

“Derek was rude and HE caused the deal to go wrong,” the commenters reacted

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The next day, the woman confronted her boyfriend

Image credits: Wavebreakmedia / Envato (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: guyswhoshoot / Envato (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Marzipan-Fabulous

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenters cheered for the woman for standing up to her misogynist boyfriend

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT