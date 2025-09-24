Rosie Perez Reveals Woody Harrelson’s Comment About Her Body While Filming Intimate Scene: “I Was So Afraid”

ADVERTISEMENT

Rosie Perez has opened up about the awkwardness of her first intimate scene opposite Woody Harrelson in 1992.

In said film, White Men Can’t Jump, she played the role of Gloria Clemente.

On set, Harrelson initially took on the role of her consoler. When she dared to take his encouragement to heart, the True Detective alum allegedly pivoted and made her feel uncomfortable.

Highlights Rosie Perez recalled being nervous about stepping out in the buff on the ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ movie set.

Harrelson acted as if he was supporting her, then played a trick on her.

This happened three years after she had a falling out with a producer on another film set over the same thing.

RELATED:

Rosie Perez recalled being nervous at the time

Rosie Perez smiling at event, revealing Woody Harrelson's comment about her body during intimate scene filming.

Image credits: Valerie Terranova/Getty Images

“One of my first real [intimate] scenes was with Woody Harrelson, and I was so afraid to come out onto the set because I didn’t want him to see me [unclothed],” Perez told Bush Hager on Today with Jenna & Friends.

ADVERTISEMENT

One would think the worst thing the True Detective star could have done at that moment was comment on her body, and in line with this sentiment, Perez recalled him calling to her, “Come on out, everybody’s respectful.”

Woody Harrelson smiling at an event, wearing a blue suit jacket and white shirt, posing against a black backdrop.

Image credits: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

The host, Bush Hager, curious about how it played out, asked: “So what did you do? You wore a robe or something, and then you walked out?”

Harrelson had mischievous intentions

But apparently not. Perez recalled how she fell for the ploy. “And I go, ‘Okay.’ And I went like this.”

Harrelson had a trick up his sleeve. “Oh my God, look at your [breasts]!” he said as soon as he saw her.

Rosie Perez speaking in an interview, wearing earrings and a necklace, discussing Woody Harrelson and intimate scene comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: TODAY

“And I go, ‘Oh, Jesus!’” said Perez, revisiting her reaction.

Perez says intimate scenes are easier when you are older

This shyness has long since evaporated. Perez, now 61, told Hager that senior intimacy scenes are “good because you don’t care anymore.”

But this does not mean that Perez wants to take on any at her current age.

Rosie Perez and Woody Harrelson on set, discussing filming an intimate scene and body comments during production.

Image credits: 20th Century Studios

ADVERTISEMENT

When Hager asked if she would, she said, “I hope not, no. Oh, God. I would offend the viewers.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As can be seen from Robert Pattinson and Jennifer Lawrence’s attitude towards dressing down, the sentiment differs from actor to actor

Bored Pandacovered a similar interview with a younger cast in June this year.

Robert Pattinson opened up about his role alongside Jennifer Lawrence in the movie Die, My Love, calling it “awkward.”

Rosie Perez and Woody Harrelson filming an intimate scene, highlighting comments about her body during the shoot.

Image credits: 20th Century Studios

He spoke about how producers had dedicated whole days to intimate scenes and claimed that his and Lawrence’s chemistry was a great saving grace.

Lawrence, on the other hand, was nowhere near as prudish about their moments in the buff.

“On our first day of [filming], we were [unclothed], attacking each other like tigers.”

Rosie Perez and Woody Harrelson filming an intimate scene, highlighting Rosie's reaction to a comment about her body.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: 20th Century Studios

For her, the novelty waned quickly and soon she was “talking, getting notes, having a snack—nak*d!”

Robert Pattinson revealed how self-conscious he was on the set of Twilight

Pattinson had these feelings despite it not being his first rodeo. He and Kristen Stewart knew they would eventually play out a steamy scene in the Twilight vampire series.

According to Pattinson, the problem was that they had become comfortable with each other, which made the scene that much more awkward.

Woody Harrelson in a brown jacket and patterned shirt, captured during filming an intimate scene with Rosie Perez.

Image credits: 20th Century Studios

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think the more comfortable you are with each other, the harder it gets to do any kind of really intense relationship scene.”

“You’re kind of thinking, ‘I don’t want to embarrass myself in front of this person’.”

In the 1989 film Do the Right Thing, producer Spike Lee dropped ice on Rosie Perez’s chest

Notably, Perez–as can be seen from her complaints about her role as Tina in the 1989 film Do the Right Thing–was generally averse to undressing for the camera.

Rosie Perez sitting at a table with a book, discussing Woody Harrelson's comment about her body during filming.

Image credits: 20th Century Studios

In fact, so much so that she had a falling out with the film’s producer, Spike Lee.

She took issue not only with her needing to disrobe and Lee putting ice cubes on her chest but also with the atmosphere on set, which she did not find fitting.

ADVERTISEMENT

At a 2000 Roundtable in New York, she elaborated:

Rosie Perez and Woody Harrelson in an intimate film scene discussing body comments during filming.

Image credits: 20th Century Studios

“My first experience, of course, was Do the Right Thing. And I had a big problem with it, mainly because I was afraid of what my family would think – that’s what was really bothering me,” perVariety.

Perez says she does not like talking about the experience, as Lee might get backlash for it

Perez and Spike have since made up and hugged it out.

“We discussed it, we made up, we hugged it out, and we’re still friends to this day.

“And sometimes people need a chance to say, ‘I’m sorry.’ For a man of his stature to say ‘I’m sorry’ is huge.”

Unlike the Harrelson encounter, Perez says she does not like talking about this era of her career because she fears Spike may just be canceled.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

“People get too crazy,” she elaborated.

Fans love Harrelson and see it as his way of trying to break the ice

Rosie Perez sharing Woody Harrelson’s comment about her body during an intimate film scene, expressing fear and vulnerability.

Share icon

Rosie Perez sharing her experience of Woody Harrelson's comment about her body during an intimate film scene.

Share icon

Screenshot of a comment mentioning Woody Harrelson's remark about Rosie Perez's body during an intimate scene.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt from Rosie Perez reveals Woody Harrelson's comment about her body while filming intimate scene.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Rosie Perez discussing Woody Harrelson's body comment during filming of an intimate scene and her fear.

Share icon

Screenshot of a comment by Scott Redman stating I believe I said the same thing in a discussion thread.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Woody Harrelson about Rosie Perez's body during filming an intimate scene revealed by Rosie Perez.

Share icon

Comment section screenshot showing a user named Tina Zerbe replying about Woody Harrelson’s comment on Rosie Perez’s body.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Rosie Perez sharing her experience on Woody Harrelson's comment about her body while filming an intimate scene.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment section screenshot with user Dubé Jay Eff stating Woody was correct in a simple text format.

Share icon

Rosie Perez sharing her experience about Woody Harrelson’s comment on her body during an intimate filming scene.

Share icon

Comment by Rosie Perez about Woody Harrelson's remark on her body during filming an intimate scene.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Rosie Perez sharing an anecdote about Woody Harrelson’s comment on her body during an intimate filming scene.

Share icon

Screenshot of a comment by Rafa Díaz mentioning Woody, related to Rosie Perez revealing Woody Harrelson's body comment.

Share icon

Comment from Woody Harrelson about Rosie Perez's body shared during filming of an intimate scene, revealing her fear.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment thread screenshot showing user Lauren Danielle responding to a post with Glad she finds it funny in black text on a white background.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Rosie Perez sharing Woody Harrelson's comment about her body during an intimate scene, expressing fear and vulnerability.

Share icon

Rosie Perez sharing her experience with Woody Harrelson's comment about her body during an intimate film scene.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a comment mentioning Woody Harrelson’s comfort with bodies during filming, related to Rosie Perez’s intimate scene.

Share icon

Rosie Perez speaking candidly about Woody Harrelson's comment on her body during an intimate filming scene.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT