“I Can’t Believe This Is Me”: Rosie O’Donnell Stuns With Dramatic Mounjaro Weight Loss
Rosie Ou2019Donnell speaking into a microphone on stage, showcasing dramatic Mounjaro weight loss transformation.
Health, News

“I Can’t Believe This Is Me”: Rosie O’Donnell Stuns With Dramatic Mounjaro Weight Loss

Rosie O’Donnell is feeling herself in her new body.

Some time has passed since the talk show host and comedian revealed she was taking Mounjaro to lose weight and recently, she shared a picture of her journey, more than two years in.

“i cant believe this is me now,” she wrote as she posted a photo of herself on Friday, May 23, appearing visibly slimmer.

Highlights
  • Rosie O’Donnell revealed a dramatic weight loss after more than two years on Mounjaro.
  • Rosie credits lifestyle changes in Ireland and quitting sugary drinks as key factors alongside Mounjaro in her weight loss journey.
  • Her 2013 vertical gastric sleeve surgery helped change her relationship with food greatly.
RELATED:

    Rosie O’Donnell stunned in a new, slimmed-down figure

    Rosie O’Donnell at an event wearing glasses and a black blazer showcasing dramatic Mounjaro weight loss transformation.

    Image credits: Stefanie Keenan / Getty

    In the snapshot, O’Donnell was seen holding a microphone as stage lights shone down on her. She wore a green top that fell easily down her waist, paired with glasses and natural hair.

    She also opened up to Page Six in April regarding how she was taking Mounjaro to manage her diabetes — something the medication has been prescribed to do with once-weekly injections.

    “I’ve been on it for three years now, and I do the lowest dose for a full year,” she told the outlet. “So, the first year I did 2.5, the second year I did 5.0, this is my third year on it, I’m on 7.5. I lose an average of one to two pounds per month.”

    Rosie O’Donnell speaking on stage, wearing glasses and a brown jacket, showcasing dramatic Mounjaro weight loss transformation.

    Image credits: Amy Sussman / Getty

    For the 63-year-old, she said taking this medication was the fastest way to lose weight and be able to look at her reflection in the mirror without feeling “afraid.”

    She revealed, “I always thought that when I got smaller, I was more vulnerable, and I was in trouble. So, the fact that I had put on a belt because my pants were falling down, I didn’t even know what to say.”

    O’Donnell first gave some insight to her weight loss progress and her experience using Mounjaro in January of 2023.

    The talk show host had been taking the medication for over two years

    Rosie O’Donnell wearing glasses and a patterned jacket at a Bravo Watch What Happens Live event after Mounjaro weight loss

    Image credits: Bravo / Getty

    Rosie O’Donnell seated in a patterned gray shirt, wearing glasses, showcasing dramatic Mounjaro weight loss on a talk show set.

    Image credits: Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

    “Christmas, I stopped drinking anything except water,” the former View co-host explained.

    “I really stopped drinking like five or six Diet Cokes a day,” she added. “All I drink is water now. And I’m not eating sugar as much as I can.”

    In a TikTok video, she then clued netizens in on her health in March after she moved to Ireland with her child Clay, following President Trump’s election. 

    “I’ve lost more weight here,” she said. Mounjaro seemed to play a huge role — but her lifestyle had also shifted drastically.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Rosie O’Donnell (@rosie)

    “I don’t have a chef now. It’s me cooking for Clay and me,” O’Donnell added.

    Overall, the 63-year-old is satisfied with how much “healthier” she’s feeling, adding that she’s also been “sleeping better.”

    Her weight loss journey was gradual but effective

    Rosie O’Donnell sitting in a red chair indoors, wearing black clothes and holding a red phone, showcasing Mounjaro weight loss.

    Image credits: rosie

    The cherry on top was finding out she was able to better shop for new clothes while roaming around at a boutique in Dublin.

    “Now that I’m a size large instead of an XL or an XXL, I find it shocking,” she said as she had been wearing “elastic pants” for many years before.

    Additionally, she spoke to PEOPLE about the vertical gastric sleeve surgery she got in 2013 that required her to drop 176 pounds from her high of 240.

    Rosie O’Donnell getting makeup applied, showcasing dramatic Mounjaro weight loss transformation indoors.

    Image credits: rosie

    “Believe it or not, that surgery changed my life,” she told the outlet on the red carpet. “It doesn’t reroute your intestines. You have no issue with going to the bathroom in public. But your relationship with food ends.

    “For me, it’s been two years. It used to be on Halloween, the week before, I would start sweating until Christmas, because I had huge problems not going and stealing their candy. I couldn’t be in bed and go downstairs there would be four bags of candy. I couldn’t help myself.”

    Rosie O'Donnell wearing glasses and a white collar shirt, showing dramatic Mounjaro weight loss transformation.

    Image credits: rosie

    O’Donnell continued, “This year, the whole trick-or-treat, I had one lollipop. I don’t feel that same pull for it. They told me the part of the stomach they remove have hunger hormones in it, called ghrelins. And that changes the way you think and feel about food.

    “I feel so much freer now in terms of needing to move and play with my kids.”

    A few netizens weren’t quite as supportive

    Rosie O’Donnell smiling outdoors, showcasing dramatic Mounjaro weight loss transformation.

    Image credits: Mister_Wiskers

    Tweet screenshot showing a user commenting on processed foods and weight loss, relating to Mounjaro weight loss.

    Image credits: netslumlord

    Rosie O’Donnell smiling outdoors, showcasing dramatic Mounjaro weight loss transformation in casual outfit.

    Image credits: carsonkrow

    Rosie O’Donnell showcasing dramatic Mounjaro weight loss wearing a striped top and black jacket with a smile.

    Image credits: RealPeterLeo

    Tweet from Lizbeth discussing how people may look healthier but older after taking fat drugs, related to Mounjaro weight loss.

    Image credits: dinahgirl88

    Rosie O’Donnell smiling in a casual outfit, showcasing dramatic Mounjaro weight loss transformation.

    Image credits: YepGlawm74

    Rosie O’Donnell showcasing dramatic Mounjaro weight loss transformation with a bright smile and casual outfit.

    Image credits: BrotherProdigal

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing slow weight loss and its effects on facial aging related to Mounjaro weight loss.

    Image credits: El_King888

    Tweet user Basically unbothered comments on Rosie O’Donnell’s dramatic Mounjaro weight loss with a thoughtful emoji.

    Image credits: NikkiHam18

    Rosie O’Donnell smiling in casual outfit showing dramatic Mounjaro weight loss transformation in bright outdoor setting

    Image credits: MrNOVApolitico

    Rosie O’Donnell showing dramatic Mounjaro weight loss with a bright smile and confident pose outdoors.

    Image credits: seenonetake60

    Twitter post by Kathleen Janoski commenting on weight loss and appearance, mentioning weight loss effects.

    Image credits: KJanoski50502

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

