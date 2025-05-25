“I Can’t Believe This Is Me”: Rosie O’Donnell Stuns With Dramatic Mounjaro Weight Loss

ADVERTISEMENT

Rosie O’Donnell is feeling herself in her new body.

Some time has passed since the talk show host and comedian revealed she was taking Mounjaro to lose weight and recently, she shared a picture of her journey, more than two years in.

“i cant believe this is me now,” she wrote as she posted a photo of herself on Friday, May 23, appearing visibly slimmer.

Image credits: Stefanie Keenan / Getty

In the snapshot, O’Donnell was seen holding a microphone as stage lights shone down on her. She wore a green top that fell easily down her waist, paired with glasses and natural hair.

She also opened up to Page Six in April regarding how she was taking Mounjaro to manage her diabetes — something the medication has been prescribed to do with once-weekly injections.

“I’ve been on it for three years now, and I do the lowest dose for a full year,” she told the outlet. “So, the first year I did 2.5, the second year I did 5.0, this is my third year on it, I’m on 7.5. I lose an average of one to two pounds per month.”

Image credits: Amy Sussman / Getty

For the 63-year-old, she said taking this medication was the fastest way to lose weight and be able to look at her reflection in the mirror without feeling “afraid.”

She revealed, “I always thought that when I got smaller, I was more vulnerable, and I was in trouble. So, the fact that I had put on a belt because my pants were falling down, I didn’t even know what to say.”

O’Donnell first gave some insight to her weight loss progress and her experience using Mounjaro in January of 2023.

The talk show host had been taking the medication for over two years

Image credits: Bravo / Getty

Image credits: Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

“Christmas, I stopped drinking anything except water,” the former View co-host explained.

“I really stopped drinking like five or six Diet Cokes a day,” she added. “All I drink is water now. And I’m not eating sugar as much as I can.”

In a TikTok video, she then clued netizens in on her health in March after she moved to Ireland with her child Clay, following President Trump’s election.

“I’ve lost more weight here,” she said. Mounjaro seemed to play a huge role — but her lifestyle had also shifted drastically.

“I don’t have a chef now. It’s me cooking for Clay and me,” O’Donnell added.

Overall, the 63-year-old is satisfied with how much “healthier” she’s feeling, adding that she’s also been “sleeping better.”

Her weight loss journey was gradual but effective

Image credits: rosie

The cherry on top was finding out she was able to better shop for new clothes while roaming around at a boutique in Dublin.

“Now that I’m a size large instead of an XL or an XXL, I find it shocking,” she said as she had been wearing “elastic pants” for many years before.

Additionally, she spoke to PEOPLE about the vertical gastric sleeve surgery she got in 2013 that required her to drop 176 pounds from her high of 240.

Image credits: rosie

“Believe it or not, that surgery changed my life,” she told the outlet on the red carpet. “It doesn’t reroute your intestines. You have no issue with going to the bathroom in public. But your relationship with food ends.

“For me, it’s been two years. It used to be on Halloween, the week before, I would start sweating until Christmas, because I had huge problems not going and stealing their candy. I couldn’t be in bed and go downstairs there would be four bags of candy. I couldn’t help myself.”

Image credits: rosie

O’Donnell continued, “This year, the whole trick-or-treat, I had one lollipop. I don’t feel that same pull for it. They told me the part of the stomach they remove have hunger hormones in it, called ghrelins. And that changes the way you think and feel about food.

“I feel so much freer now in terms of needing to move and play with my kids.”

A few netizens weren’t quite as supportive

