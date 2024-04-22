ADVERTISEMENT

No matter how many times we hear that revenge is never the right thing to do, sometimes it’s the only thing that we feel will do justice. And quite often, reading about somebody getting what they deserved is quite satisfying. For example, probably many of us lose our cool when we call a person as we need them urgently, and they just don’t answer.

One Reddit user shared his revenge story that was provoked by a similar situation. He noticed that his roommate didn’t answer his urgent calls, so he decided to place his phone number in every account while he worked as a debt collector. Well, hopefully he learned a lesson.

Ignoring your friend’s calls not only shows that you are not the greatest friend, but may make people teach you a lesson

Image credits: RDNE Stock project (not the actual photo)

Man shares that in his 20s, he rented an apartment and had one of his friends move in, which he very quickly realized wasn’t the best idea

Image credits: Ivan Samkov (not the actual photo)

He noted that one day while he was at work he had an urgent issue that he needed to discuss, but despite trying to reach him on the phone, he didn’t bother to pick up

Image credits: NordWood Themes (not the actual photo)

However, he then called him from his work phone and he immediately picked up – well, then the man just input his roommate’s number to every debtor that he worked with

Image credits: MoonSoonRob

He shared that for the next few months, the roommate received dozens of calls every day looking for different people and there was almost nothing he could do to stop it

Who doesn’t enjoy it deep inside when people get taught a lesson, huh? Well, one Reddit user recently shared his petty revenge story online. After his roommate ignored his calls, he decided to put his phone number in every account that the company used to reach people as he worked as a debt collector. The post caught a lot of attention, collecting almost 6K upvotes.

The original poster (OP) starts his story explaining that in his 20s, he decided to rent an apartment and let one of his friends move in. Well, as he quickly learned – it wasn’t the smartest decision. Now, one day OP was at work and had an urgent issue that he had to discuss with his roommate – as he later shared in the comments, he had been avoiding giving his part of rent.

OP called his roommate a few times but there was no answer. He then tried calling so his work number would be visible and he picked it up on the first ring. As a response to this, he spent the rest of the day adding his roommate’s phone number into the accounts that he worked with as a debt collector to reach out to clients.

Needless to say, the roommate received quite a few phone calls every day looking for different people. Well, eventually he got a new phone provider. “It’s been 15 years and I still laugh from time to time,” shared OP.

Community members shared their similar stories and enjoyed reading OP’s revenge story. “I have lots of enemies, I want to get a job where you worked and do the same,” one user wrote. “I hear herpes is easier to get rid of than getting removed from those collection lists,” another added. “This is delightful! Well played,” other noted.

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

Now, I believe most of you have heard that you can’t mix money and friendship. While there may be a lot of cases of this mix with no issues, still, I am pretty sure many folks say it for a reason. But how about renting a flat? Does it fall on the same side of things you can’t mix with your friends?

Let’s start from renting an apartment with your friend – it may seem fun, but it can easily strain the relationship. Petruzelo Insurance pointed out a few steps to avoid that – first of all, it’s important to set a cleaning schedule. If there is only one who cleans the whole house, well, sooner or later, this issue will be brought up.

Also, it can seem easier for you to put all the bills in your name if you’re the kind of person who enjoys paying bills on time, but have you thought about what would happen if you or your roommate moved out at some point? It is preferable in this instance to put utilities under different names. And lastly, food! You can share, but if something you ate wasn’t yours, it’s best to replace it.

Speaking about renting a flat to friends – as almost everything – there are a few advantages and also drawbacks. According to the Compass Property Manager, depending on the friend, renting to them could be a great idea. When you sign a lease with a friend, you might be able to rely on them to maintain your property, pay the rent on time, and abide by the regulations. In fact, compared to a neighbor you don’t know well, your friend may be more accommodating when it comes to letting you into the house for maintenance and repairs.

However, turning friendship into a landlord-tenant relationship can be bad for both relationships. Unfortunately, friends can sometimes be awful tenants. If your friend takes advantage of your friendship, letting them move in may end up costing you (and your ROI) more than is necessary in the long run. It can be challenging to hold a friend to the same standards you would for a tenant you don’t know well, even though you may expect they will take better care of your house.

So, guys, while sometimes renting an apartment with your friends may be amazing, sometimes it may cause quite a disaster. But what are your thoughts about this revenge story? Share your thoughts below!

The author provided more information about the whole situation and answered Redditors’ questions