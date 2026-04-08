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Having a roommate can be either the best experience ever or the worst, depending on how well the two people get along. The problem is that sometimes, folks get stuck with flatmates who always want to get their way, and this can start to feel exhausting over time.

This is what one woman experienced three years into living with a family friend, after he set a long list of rules for her to follow if she wanted to use his new leather couch. This tiny annoyance slowly began affecting the woman’s everyday life, leaving her baffled.

More info: Reddit

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When one roommate is too controlling or always wants their own way, it can negatively affect the other person’s experience while they’re living there

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster shared that she had been renting a room from a family friend for the last three years, and that she tried to be a good roommate to him

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Image credits: syda_productions / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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Eventually, when the man sold off his old couch, dining table, and living room chairs, and got a fancy leather couch instead, the poster had nowhere else to sit and eat but there

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Image credits: svetlanasokolova / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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The older man began setting a lot of crazy rules for the poster to follow while sitting on the couch, so she couldn’t eat, drink, or even lounge on it normally

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Image credits: ProgressoandCheese

The woman understood that her roommate was being extremely protective of his expensive purchase, but she felt that it was becoming a hostile environment for her

Since the poster’s roommate was a longtime family friend, she felt comfortable renting a room from him and had lived there peacefully for three years. They didn’t seem to have any problems with each other and, therefore, made time after work to spend together in their shared living room space.

There can definitely be many problems that arise between flatmates, but that’s why experts explain that it’s important to choose the right person to live with. This can be done by spending time with the individual and understanding how compatible you both are, as well as how they resolve conflicts.

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The poster definitely did her best to be a good roommate by keeping things tidy, respecting the man’s personal space, and compromising when needed. She also mentioned that when her flatmate got a new couch, she took half a day off work to help clean the place up and make sure it wouldn’t get dirty.

This kind of helpful and thoughtful attitude can make things much easier when two people live together. That’s why professionals explain that, along with setting the appropriate boundaries with your roommate, it’s also important to understand their point of view and make adjustments when needed.

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Even though things had been going well between the OP and her roommate, it all began to change when the man bought a new Italian leather couch. Since he had also gotten rid of most of the living room furniture, there wasn’t much space for the poster to sit when she wanted to relax or eat.

The problem was that whenever she tried to eat her meals or drink herbal tea, the man got mad at her and tried to control where and how she sat. He also called her out for “lying weird” on the couch, which eventually started making her feel uncomfortable and like she couldn’t use the space at all.

When it comes to using a roommate’s purchases, folks advise respecting the other person’s boundaries, but also having an honest talk about any items that might be in a shared space. This way, both people feel heard and can also stay on good terms with each other.

Even though the woman tried her best to voice her concerns to her flatmate, he cared more about his couch than her comfort. This forced her to spend most of her time in her bedroom rather than relaxing in their hall, and also put a strain on their otherwise amicable relationship.

How do you think the woman should handle this situation, and what would you have done if you were in her place? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Most people advised the woman to move out and to find a place of her own to stay