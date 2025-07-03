Woman Doesn’t Believe In Dinosaurs, Lashes Out At BF’s Roommate Just For Watching Jurassic Park

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Ian Malcolm, a character from the iconic movie “Jurassic Park”, in one of the scenes thoughtfully says: “God creates dinosaurs. God destroys dinosaurs. God creates man. Man destroys God. Man creates dinosaurs…” thus closing a certain logical circle. Well, today’s story of ours will also be about God, people… and dinosaurs.

First told by the user u/jurassicsnarkaita, this tale will tell you how literally one harmless viewing of a children’s popular cartoon about dinosaurs can actually ruin a long-term friendship between two people, like the T-Rex once ruined the wall in the “Jurassic Park”… However, let’s not get ahead of ourselves in our story.

More info: Reddit

The author of the post is in his senior year of college and is renting an apartment with his bestie

Image credits: Stockbusters / Freepik (not the actual photo)

That guy also has a girlfriend of 6 months who is actually very shy, so she doesn’t like to be in public

Image credits: jurassicsnarkaita

Image credits: rawpixel.com / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Recently, the friend and his partner came home when the author was watching a popular dino cartoon from his childhood

Image credits: jurassicsnarkaita

Image credits: Jurassic Park / Universal Pictures

The guy asked his friends about their movie preferences and the girl answered that she doesn’t believe in the existence of dinosaurs due to her religious beliefs

Image credits: jurassicsnarkaita

The author then started watching “Jurassic Park”, which the girl took as an intentional trolling of her beliefs – and it all ended with a major spat

So, the Original Poster (OP) says that he is 22 years old, finishing his last year of college, and lives with his best friend, who is a year older. The friend has a girlfriend of 6 months, but because the girl is very shy, they rarely appear together in public. So, our hero can’t say that he has gotten to know her very well over the past six months.

One day, the OP was looking for a show on Netflix to put on in the background while studying for an exam. He found an old cartoon called “The Land Before Time,” which he liked to watch as a child, and turned it on. His friend and girlfriend found him watching it when they came home.

If you don’t remember, the cartoon is about dinosaurs, and the original poster asked the friend and his partner if they had seen it, too. The girl seriously stated that she didn’t watch the cartoon as a child because her religion doesn’t believe in the existence of dinosaurs, and that she also believed that their bones in the ground are some kind of test of human faith from God.

Well, our hero just shrugged, but by the time his friend and his GF retired to their room, thoughts of dinosaurs had already firmly settled in his head. So, the guy rummaged through his belongings, found a Blu-ray with two “Jurassic Park” movies, and started binge-watching. The next day, he had already forgotten about this story, but the roommate reminded him.

It turned out that his girlfriend considered the incident to be kind of trolling her religious beliefs, and was incredibly offended. As a result, the roommate said that he didn’t want to live with the author anymore, and was not going to renew their lease as it would be expiring in a month. Our hero, in turn, is absolutely sure that he didn’t mean to offend anyone, and that his friend and his significant other were simply overreacting.

Image credits: SHVETS production / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Modern Christianity believes that dinosaurs, like all life on Earth, were somehow created by God – however, some movements in Christianity still make a remark about the absence of dinosaurs on Noah’s Ark. Since the Bible notes that Noah took absolutely every animal created by God, the absence of dinosaurs on the Ark, by this logic, directly indicates that they are not God’s creations.

Some Bible commentators believe that the monsters mentioned in the Old Testament, such as Leviathan or Behemoth, are precisely a hint at dinosaurs. At least, there are many opinions on this matter. “Just like the Bible doesn’t tell us the name of every single creature that God placed on earth, it doesn’t tell us that we need to believe in dinosaurs,” this dedicated article on Christianity.com claims.

Meanwhile, some researchers directly find biblical allusions in Don Bluth’s cartoon “The Land Before Time,” with which this whole story began. For example, Ian Wojcik-Andrews, in his 2000 book “Children’s Films: History, Ideology, Pedagogy, Theory,” draws a parallel between the young dinosaur, Littlefoot, leading his friends to the “paradise” valley past dangers and temptations, and the figure of the Chosen One…

However, most of the commenters under the original post didn’t delve into the depths of religious interpretations of movies, but directly told the author that he probably managed to dodge a bullet with his friend and his GF. “You’d probably save yourself a whole lot of headache if you just find other accommodations,” someone reasonably wrote. So do you, our dear readers, also agree with this point of view?

Many commenters online just sided with the author, and even assumed that the author managed to dodge a bullet here if his friend won’t renew their lease together

