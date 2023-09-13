Guy Takes Roommate’s Car 5 Different Nights And Gets Him Ticketed As Payback For Stealing From Him

We live in a civil society and have a proper process of dealing with pretty much any injustice in the world. This, however, doesn’t stop folks from arguing that an eye for an eye should still be a thing sometimes.

A Redditor recently joined the ranks of a 20% statistical likelihood of a car getting stolen and returned after finding out that his roommate had been stealing from him for years. To top it all off, the car got a nocturnal photoshoot doing donuts at an intersection. Oh, what camera were they using? A red light camera.

Not everyone is blessed with a good roommate, but luckily some do end up lucky. Or at least they thought so until an interesting twist of events happens

This guy found out his good friend roomie was actually a bit of a thief, and so appropriate countermeasures had to be done to rectify the situation

The Redditor ended up taking some early morning drives around the area in the roomie’s car to inconvenience his wallet and his routine

A Redditor by the nickname of u/Redditous-Randomous recently shared a story of petty revenge involving a thieving roommate and said roommate’s car doing donuts in the early hours of the morning at a well-surveilled intersection.

Long story short, OP found out that his roommate—a good friend, in fact—had stolen something from him. In fact, he had been doing so for years, which explained a lot of missing items. Confrontation did absolute zero in terms of delivering justice, so the feeling of betrayal was even worse. But, that was also a good reason for OP to partake in a taste of his own medicine.

One morning (very early morning) OP took his roomie’s car keys (conveniently accessible on a hook near the door), slapped on a ski mask and went for a short ride. So, on 5 different mornings, OP drove in the roomie’s car to an intersection that he knew had red light cameras and proceeded to do donuts and other sorts of vehicular shenanigans, making for a pretty cool photoshoot.

And by cool, I mean don’t try this at home, kids, leading to what could quite possibly be several hundred red light tickets. The roommate had no clue until one fateful day—when OP had already moved out—he started getting heaps of tickets in the mail. Cue the Grinch’s evil grin.

Well, at least 7,000 people seemed to agree, as that’s how many upvotes the post got. Now, to make things clear, one person pointed out that there is a non-zero chance that all of these tickets could have been resolved very easily because a ski mask was involved (obvious malevolence). However, OP pointed out that it should still have quite likely wasted a lot of the roomie’s time because you’d have to go through court and the rest of the appeal process, which would be an absolute mess.

Other commenters elaborated on how this could’ve been much worse in their countries, with one commenter explaining that just 4 of these offenses would already mean their driver’s license would be revoked and that’s besides thousands of dollars in fines. And the ski mask wouldn’t help.

It is important to note that, yes, this was a felony, no two ways about it, but OP did point out that now, being a mature adult, he would never do something like it. But the version of him from 20 years ago had a different way of approaching things, and, hey, it got results.

It goes without saying that nothing justifies a crime, so don’t do any of this at home, folks! What you can do at home is keep on reading because knowledge is power.

The previously (like, way in the beginning) mentioned 20% of all cars stolen actually being returned comes from the National Crime Victimization Survey. It deduced that 1 in 5 vehicles are eventually returned to their owners, though there is also a 30% chance that the car will no longer be a car, but rather just a pile of metal and plastic scraps. Or an interpretation of it. And those who are unlucky and do get a punch in the wallet, on average, suffer around $1,500 in damages.

Folks in the Midwest are the most likely to see their cars again if they happen to be stolen, with a 24% chance. The Northeast, however, has it harder with just 14%. But the upside is that they are returned faster, taking around 7 days to do so compared to the national average of 11 days.

While the South teeters at around the national average of this statistic, it is by far the region where the average price of a stolen car is the highest—both for cars stolen and cars that were returned. That’s $10,147 and $9,081 respectively.

The silver lining here is that the police are more likely to find a stolen car than they are the thief, so there’s that.

Folks found this quite an entertaining story, with the post garnering a bit over 7K upvotes