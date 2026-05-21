Who Is Ronald Isley? Ronald Isley is an American singer, songwriter, and record producer, celebrated as the enduring lead voice of The Isley Brothers. His soulful delivery and dynamic stage presence have captivated audiences across several generations. He first gained widespread recognition with the group’s electrifying 1959 hit, “Shout,” an anthem that quickly became a rock and roll staple. This energetic performance established the Isleys as a formidable force in music.

Full Name Ronald Isley Gender Male Relationship Status Married Net Worth $2 million Nationality American Ethnicity Black Father O’Kelly Isley Sr. Mother Sallye Bernice Siblings O’Kelly Isley Jr., Rudolph Isley, Vernon Isley, Ernie Isley, Marvin Isley Kids Tia Isley, Ronald Isley Jr.

Early Life and Education A vibrant Cincinnati, Ohio, household provided the soundtrack for Ronald Isley’s early life, where he, the third of six brothers, began singing gospel with his family. His parents, O’Kelly Isley Sr. and Sallye Bernice, encouraged musical development, with his mother serving as the group’s first pianist. By age three, he was already performing, even winning a $25 war bond in a spiritual contest, and by seven, he graced major stages like Chicago’s Regal Theater. In 1954, at thirteen, Ronald and his brothers Rudolph, O’Kelly, and Vernon formed the original Isley Brothers lineup, launching their professional journey.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Ronald Isley’s personal life, currently married to singer Kandy Johnson. He was previously married to Margaret Tinsley from 1960 to 1987, and then to singer Angela Winbush from 1993 to 2002. Isley shares a daughter, Tia Isley, with Margaret Tinsley and a son, Ronald Isley Jr., with his current wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, with whom he resides in Los Angeles.

Career Highlights Ronald Isley’s R&B and soul vocal prowess anchored The Isley Brothers through decades of hits, beginning with their iconic 1959 single “Shout.” The group accumulated numerous Top 40 singles, including “Twist and Shout,” “This Old Heart of Mine (Is Weak for You),” and the Grammy Award-winning “It’s Your Thing.” He co-founded T-Neck Records with his brothers in 1964, providing a platform to control their artistic output. This independent spirit allowed the group to produce seminal albums like 3 + 3, which expanded their sound into funk and rock. To date, The Isley Brothers have sold over 18 million units in the US, securing a Guinness World Record for charting new music across six consecutive decades, and Isley received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2014.