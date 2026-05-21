Who Is Ronald Isley? Ronald Isley is an American singer, songwriter, and record producer, celebrated for his distinctive vocal range and enduring presence in R&B and soul music. His smooth delivery transforms ballads and ignites funk anthems. He first gained widespread recognition with The Isley Brothers’ dynamic 1959 hit “Shout,” which became a genre-defining call-and-response track. This energetic song quickly became a rock and roll staple and sold over a million copies.

Full Name Ronald Isley Gender Male Relationship Status Married to Kandy Johnson Net Worth $2 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Father O’Kelly Isley Sr. Mother Sallye Bernice Bell Siblings O’Kelly Isley Jr., Rudolph Isley, Vernon Isley, Ernie Isley, Marvin Isley Kids Tia Isley, Ronald Isley Jr.

Early Life and Education Ronald Isley was born into a musical family in Cincinnati, Ohio, to O’Kelly Isley Sr. and Sallye Bernice Bell, nurturing his talent from a very young age. He began singing in church at two years old, winning a $25 war bond in a spiritual contest. By age seven, Isley was performing on major stages, including the Regal Theater in Chicago, alongside notable figures like Dinah Washington. He and his brothers later moved to New York to pursue a music career in 1957.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc of relationships has marked Ronald Isley’s life, including marriages to Margaret Tinsley and Angela Winbush before his current union. He married Margaret Tinsley in 1960, and they had a daughter, Tia Isley, divorcing in 1987. In 2005, Isley married background singer Kandy Johnson, and they welcomed their son, Ronald Isley Jr., in December 2006. The couple resides in Los Angeles, maintaining a visible public presence.

Career Highlights Ronald Isley’s career in R&B and soul music spans decades, marked by numerous chart-topping records. With The Isley Brothers, he delivered iconic hits like the Grammy Award-winning “It’s Your Thing” and the enduring classic “Shout.” Isley also demonstrated entrepreneurial spirit by co-founding T-Neck Records in 1969, giving the group creative control over their sound. This independent label allowed them to produce many of their most innovative funk and soul albums. To date, Ronald Isley has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of The Isley Brothers and received a Legend Award at the Soul Train Music Awards.